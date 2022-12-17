ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Editorial: Barstool fine ironic

By The Blade Editorial Board
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XLaIY_0jlkbjj700

The Ohio Casino Control Commission says The Barstool Tailgate Show at the University of Toledo on Nov. 15 before the big rivalry football game with Bowling Green State University crossed the line on sports-betting marketing rules.

The commission wants a fine of $250,000 from Penn Entertainment Inc. the parent company of Barstool Sports for targeting or advertising to those under 21 and advertising on or near a college campus.

Read more Blade editorials

While it’s commendable that Ohio’s gambling regulator wants to keep college kids protected from gambling marketing, it’s unlikely this barrier to the lure of sports betting will offset the other errors in the Ohio law that takes effect on Jan. 1. As we pointed out (“Betting on Ohio suckers,” Nov. 24) marketing for sports betting has been a steady barrage of free money offers for at least the past two months.

Sports betting proprietors like Barstool Sports will open online accounts with hundreds of dollars from the company — money the state foolishly allows the gambling enterprises to deduct from the taxes they owe Ohio — as if sports’ gambling is a productive use of funds and deserving of a taxpayer subsidy.

Therefore it’s an ironic example of bureaucratic excess to see Barstool Sports fined on a marketing violation when the entire industry is selling the fiction of free money that will help sports fans monetize their knowledge.

Ohio’s sports passion is well-known in the gambling world. Gaming industry analysts estimate Ohioans will spend between $9 billion and $12 billion dollars betting on games. The Ohio Legislative Service Commission is far more conservative but still assumes citizens will bet $3.3 billion.

Ohio will collect 10 percent of the net revenue, but you can be sure the gambling interests will spend huge money on promotion so the dollars subject to tax are much less than the gross dollars collected from Ohioans.

If the Ohio General Assembly had made gambling taxable on gross revenue, promotional play — free money — would be paid for by the gaming companies rather than state taxpayers.

Economic forces would have protected Ohioans from sports betting marketing excesses without need for action by the Ohio Casino Control Commission. The state legislature owns all current and future problems with sports betting in Ohio.

Comments / 1

Related
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Ohio

Popularly known as the Buckeye State, Ohio is located in the midwest of the United States. It is the 34th largest state by area in the country, with a population of around 11.7 million in all 20 cities. Despite its relative average size, there’s a wide variation in climatic conditions from one Ohio city to the other.
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

Ohio Board of Education Passes Anti-LGBTQ+ Resolution

Over the past four months, hundreds of LGBTQ+ students, allies, educators, healthcare professionals and community leaders have stood before the Ohio State Board of Education. Each testified against a sweeping anti-transgender resolution that would officially reject Title IX language designed to protect LGBTQ+ students from discrimination in Ohio’s public schools.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like your hot dogs to be a delicious mess, you should check out this joint in northeast Ohio. Their hot dogs are locally made with a special recipe. You can choose to have your hot dog with a classic all-beef hot dog, pork kielbasa, a "red hot" option, or a vegan dog. Then, at no extra charge, you can top your hot dog with ingredients such as (but not limited to) confit pulled pork, chorizo chili, brie, nacho cheese, shredded cheddar, SpaghettiOs, Froot Loops, marinated cremini mushrooms, house-made peanut butter, sport peppers, sliced cucumbers, diced tomatoes, ketchup, mustard, and/or creamy lime cilantro sauce.
OHIO STATE
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Ohio residents

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Ohio residentsPhoto bySergei Starostin/ Pexels. As we all know, soaring prices on every item, such as gas prices, grocery prices, and high inflation, put lots of financial pressure on the residents of Ohio, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of Ohio residents could receive payment of $4,000.
OHIO STATE
wnewsj.com

Taking on out of state landlords and fighting for Ohio renters

Whenever there’s a problem in the economy that hurts families and drives up prices, there’s a good chance you’ll find a Wall Street scheme causing it or taking advantage of it or making it worse. And that’s exactly what’s happening in our housing market. Private...
CINCINNATI, OH
constructiondive.com

Abbott to build $536M manufacturing plant in Northwest Ohio

Abbott Laboratories will invest $536 million to build a new manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Ohio, state officials announced this week. The facility will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products, some of which are used by individuals with extreme food allergies or other dietary conditions. The site will create...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
truthaboutpetfood.com

New Ohio Law Small Step In The Right Direction

Ohio Senate Bill 164 has taken a stance that no other state has done. Ohio has specifically prohibited bodies of dead cats and dogs from being processed as pet food ingredients. On December 14, 2022 the state of Ohio passed “Goddard’s Law”, Senate Bill 164 which states (bold added):...
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

Ohio Power Siting Board denies second solar project

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board denied Kingwood Solar’s application to construct a 175 megawatt solar farm in Greene County, citing overwhelming local opposition to the project. The solar facility, developed by Texas-based Vesper Energy, would have covered 1,500 acres in Cedarville, Miami and Xenia townships. The...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
The Center Square

Ten government employees file suit over union dues

(The Center Square) – Ten Ohio public employees filed a lawsuit Monday claiming money was illegally taken from their paychecks by employers and given to a government union. The 10 join three others who filed a similar suit earlier this month, according to The Buckeye Institute, a Columbus-based policy group that represents both groups. “In Janus v. AFSCME, the U.S. Supreme Court clearly stated that the First Amendment protects public...
COLUMBUS, OH
13abc.com

Two Toledo City Council members may lose ability to serve in their roles

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tuesday’s Toledo City Council meeting could be without two of its members, who may not be able to serve in their roles as council members any longer. The City’s law department has advised council members Vanice Williams and John Hobbs III not to vote at Tuesday’s meeting as more issues about their terms need to be addressed. This all centers around suspended council members Yvonne Harper and Tyrone Riley.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy