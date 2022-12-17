Editorial: Barstool fine ironic

The Ohio Casino Control Commission says The Barstool Tailgate Show at the University of Toledo on Nov. 15 before the big rivalry football game with Bowling Green State University crossed the line on sports-betting marketing rules.

The commission wants a fine of $250,000 from Penn Entertainment Inc. the parent company of Barstool Sports for targeting or advertising to those under 21 and advertising on or near a college campus.

While it’s commendable that Ohio’s gambling regulator wants to keep college kids protected from gambling marketing, it’s unlikely this barrier to the lure of sports betting will offset the other errors in the Ohio law that takes effect on Jan. 1. As we pointed out (“Betting on Ohio suckers,” Nov. 24) marketing for sports betting has been a steady barrage of free money offers for at least the past two months.

Sports betting proprietors like Barstool Sports will open online accounts with hundreds of dollars from the company — money the state foolishly allows the gambling enterprises to deduct from the taxes they owe Ohio — as if sports’ gambling is a productive use of funds and deserving of a taxpayer subsidy.

Therefore it’s an ironic example of bureaucratic excess to see Barstool Sports fined on a marketing violation when the entire industry is selling the fiction of free money that will help sports fans monetize their knowledge.

Ohio’s sports passion is well-known in the gambling world. Gaming industry analysts estimate Ohioans will spend between $9 billion and $12 billion dollars betting on games. The Ohio Legislative Service Commission is far more conservative but still assumes citizens will bet $3.3 billion.

Ohio will collect 10 percent of the net revenue, but you can be sure the gambling interests will spend huge money on promotion so the dollars subject to tax are much less than the gross dollars collected from Ohioans.

If the Ohio General Assembly had made gambling taxable on gross revenue, promotional play — free money — would be paid for by the gaming companies rather than state taxpayers.

Economic forces would have protected Ohioans from sports betting marketing excesses without need for action by the Ohio Casino Control Commission. The state legislature owns all current and future problems with sports betting in Ohio.