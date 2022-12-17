ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Harlan concludes 2022 with sweep of Clarinda

(Clarinda) -- The Harlan girls pulled away late while the Harlan boys displayed wire-to-wire dominance in a sweep of Clarinda Tuesday night. Harlan secured their fifth consecutive win with a 16-2 fourth-quarter run against Clarinda Tuesday night. The win -- which moved the Cyclones to 5-2 overall -- came on...
HARLAN, IA
kmaland.com

Glenwood grabs key sweep of LC in OT thrillers

(Glenwood) – It took overtime in both games, but the Glenwood girls and boys picked up a key sweep over Lewis Central to head into the winter break. GIRLS: Glenwood 69 Lewis Central 68 (OT) In the girls game, the Rams overcame an early deficit and weathered a late...
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Youthful talent provides spark to Southwest Valley through opening stretch

(Corning) -- A young Southwest Valley (4-3) squad has gotten off to a solid start to the 2022-23 season, having won three of its last four games heading into the holiday break. The Timberwolves rattled off three straight victories over Martensdale-St. Mary’s, Griswold and Lenox before dropping a close contest...
CORNING, IA
kmaland.com

Crouse leads East Mills to major win over previously-unbeaten Bedford

(Malvern) -- East Mills (7-0) remained perfect on the season with a 54-46 victory over previously-unbeaten Bedford (8-1) Tuesday. The Wolverines used a dominant third quarter and a 26-point outing from senior forward Mason Crouse to come away with a hard-fought win. “It was really physical, the refs were letting...
MALVERN, IA
kmaland.com

Harlan's Leinen to kick at Dordt

(Harlan) -- An unsung hero on Harlan football's championship run is headed to Dordt next year. Kicker Stephen Leinen recently announced his commitment and spoke with KMA Sports about his decision. "It's awesome to have the opportunity to play college football," Leinen said. "And to continue my career in agriculture."
HARLAN, IA
kmaland.com

Herold inks with Kansas

(Shenandoah) -- Blake Herold's lifelong dream of playing sports at the next level came true on Wednesday. And it came while making a little Shenandoah High School history. Herold signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Kansas on Wednesday. "It means a lot," Herold...
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Treynor alums leading Briar Cliff's successful season

(KMAland) -- The inseparable combo of Madelyn Deitchler and Konnor Sudmann lead the way for the Briar Cliff women's basketball program thus far. Five years ago, the pair made Treynor one of the most dominant teams in KMAland. Now, they're helping Briar Cliff post a 9-4 start. "We've had a...
TREYNOR, IA
kmaland.com

Youthful Woodbine off to fantastic start behind high-scoring Gruver

(Woodbine) -- The Woodbine boys are very young, but they’re showing outstanding promise while racking up plenty of wins. The Tigers (4-1 overall, 3-0 Rolling Valley Conference) have used an overtime road victory over CAM to open the season as momentum to guide them during the early stages of the season.
WOODBINE, IA
kmaland.com

Williams breaks record, East Mills rolls Bedford

(Malvern) -- East Mills (5-3) is carrying momentum into the holiday hiatus after a 69-29 trouncing of Bedford (2-7) Tuesday. The Wolverines dominated wire-to-wire en route to their second consecutive blowout victory. “It’s been a while since we’ve been able to put the ball in the hoop consistently,” East Mills...
MALVERN, IA
kmaland.com

Nebraska adds Baylor transfer Fleeks

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska has announced former Baylor running back and wide receiver Josh Fleeks has committed to the Huskers. Fleeks was a wide receiver his first four years at Baylor before moving to running back this past season. He has accumulated 88 yards rushing and 77 yards receiving. The 6-foot-0,...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Gretna's Goldman chooses Nebraska

(Lincoln) -- Gretna offensive lineman Mason Goldman has committed to Nebraska. Goldman -- a 3-star prospect -- chose the Huskers over offers from Arizona State, Kansas, Kansas State, Memphis and Missouri.
GRETNA, NE
kmaland.com

DT Umanmielen commits to Nebrakska

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football gained a commitment from defensive tackle Princewill Umanmielen on Monday. Umanmielen is a 4-star prospect from Manor, Texas. He chose Nebraska over offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas State, Minnesota and several others.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska flips North Dakota commit Maciejczak

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska picked up a commitment from former North Dakota commit Jason Maciejczak on Monday afternoon. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Maciejczak of Pierre, South Dakota announced his commitment to the Huskers on social media. Maciejczak is ranked No. 3 in the state of South Dakota and No. 226 as a...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Judith "Judy" Nelson, 84 of Shenandoah, Iowa

Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah, Iowa. Judy passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at the Homestead Assisted Living in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Dorothy C. Hensen, 88, of Shenandoah, Iowa

Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Dorothy passed away on Saturday evening, December 17, 2022, at Accura Healthcare of Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

George Petty, 78, of Red Oak, Iowa

Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Memorials: Suggested to the Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association or the Villisca Volunteer Fire Department. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Hillside Cemetery-Elliott, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at...
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Nicole Lee (Stierle) Bradshaw - Oppold, 50, Atlantic

Visitation Location:Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic. Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family at this time to be directed at a later date to many of Nicole’s favorited charities and local organizations and may be mailed to Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. Funeral...
ATLANTIC, IA
kmaland.com

Sharon Bruning, 79, of Villisca, Iowa

Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, December 22, 2022. Visitation Start: 5 PM. Visitation End: 6:30 PM. Memorials: Villisca Food Pantry-Villisca, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may...
VILLISCA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy