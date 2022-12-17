Read full article on original website
Boys Basketball Preview: Sturgeon Bay honors Benesh on 103.3 The Clipper
UPDATE 5:45 a.m.: With the cancellation of classes at Freedom and Kiel, at least one of our broadcasts have been canceled. Please follow our cancellation page for updates. The NEW Radio Sports Network will feature Sturgeon Bay and Algoma on Thursday night, weather permitting. On 103.3 The Clipper, Sturgeon Bay...
Boys Basketball Roundup: Algoma, Kewaunee prevail, L-C falls to Seymour
The area high schools were busy with boys basketball action on Tuesday evening as the holiday break approaches. Here is a recap of the games besides the Gibraltar-Peshtigo and Southern Door-Sturgeon Bay results which you can find at New Radio Sports Network. The Luxemburg-Casco Spartans fell to the Seymour Thunder...
Girls Basketball Recaps: Sevastopol, Kewaunee and L-C fall
The girls basketball action Tuesday night saw local teams come up short on the hardwoods. The Kewaunee Storm fell to the Valders Vikings 60-35 at home. The Sevastopol Pioneers lost to the Bonduel Bears 60-52 at Institute. The Luxemburg-Casco Spartans were blitzed by the Freedom Irish 61-25 in Luxemburg.
Sturgeon Bay fails to contain Daoust, fall to Eagles on 103.3 The Clipper
The Sturgeon Bay Clippers were defeated by the Southern Door Eagles 70-51 Tuesday night behind a 34 point outburst from Drew Daoust. The Eagles started the game off fast, going on a 13-0 run to start the game, not letting the Clippers score until the 9 minute mark of the first half. Taylor Schaefer was doing all the work down low and at the Free Throw line early for the Eagles, as they continued to hold on to their double digit lead.
Winter storm bringing challenges to heating units
You may have to go outside to ensure you are comfortable, healthy, and safe inside. The winter storm could dump as much as a foot of snow across Door and Kewaunee counties, and snow drifts could be even higher with the accompanying winds. Overnight low temperatures are also expected to struggle to get out of the single digits from Friday to Tuesday. Ultimate Air owner Jeff Blemke says making sure your filters are clean and your vents are clear are just two ways to ensure your air quality and indoor temperature stay where they need to be.
Winter Weather Warning issued for Door and Kewaunee counties.
It was not a matter of if but when Door and Kewaunee counties would be included in the winter weather advisories engulfing much of the Midwest this weekend. Just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued the Winter Weather Advisory for Wednesday night through Thursday evening and the Winter Storm Watch for Thursday night through late Friday night. By Saturday, anywhere from four to twelve inches of snow could fall, with wind gusts as high as 45 miles per hour further complicating things. The snow will result in slippery roads and hazardous travel conditions, including almost zero visibility in some spots due to the high winds. By 4:20 p.m., the advisory and watch merged into a winter storm warning, which will now run from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Saturday.
Thomas L. Hanson
Thomas L. Hanson, age 78, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Froedtert Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc. He was born August 10, 1944 in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, son of the late Lynn and Lucille (Anderson) Hanson. Tom attended Gibraltar High School, graduating with the class of 1962. Following high school, he served in the United States Navy. While in the service, he was stationed on USS Forestall and served in Cambodia. On May 7, 1967, he married Jean Donahue in Milwaukee. Tom was employed with Paper Converting of Green Bay for over 30 years until his retirement in 2009. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and boating on the Bay of Green Bay. He was a skilled woodworker, enjoyed golfing, and was a Packers, Brewers, and Bucks fan. Tom also enjoyed spending time at the cottage in Door County. Above all, he loved his family, and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Santa's Crew prepares for off-season
After over 1,500 miles of travel in Wisconsin, Santa's Crew's reindeer from Luxemburg are ready to let Rudolph and his crew carry the heavy load for Christmas to help deliver your presents. Santa's Crew's four reindeer have been bringing smiles to children and their parents to places as close as Casco Kidz Zone and as far away as Fall River and Lake Geneva since approximately mid-November. Cupid, Vixen, Prancer, and Dancer traveled the state taking pictures and helping kids see what reindeer looked like up close. Santa's Crew owner Sara Pinchart says the families' reactions when they see her four reindeer never get old.
Bird City Algoma offering "birding all year long"
In preparation for the Bird City Celebration planned for next May, the Bird City Algoma organization is looking for bird lovers to capture photographs of our feathered friends commonly found in the area. “Birding All Year Long” is a bird recognition game that will begin in January and continue all year. Avid Bird photographer John C. Walch will supply monthly bird images with information on the bird of the month, when and where to spot them, and interesting physical characteristics found with each species. Sue Hepp, president of Bird City Algoma, says young and old are encouraged to participate by sending photos of the birds every month.
Door County Hospitality Worker Thank You Campaign winner selected
One of many hard-working employees in Door County will be getting a large prize package this holiday season. Destination Door County announced Wednesday Tanya Schaut as the winner of the Door County Hospitality Worker Thank You Campaign conducted over the past few weeks. Schaut, who works at Baileys Harbor Cornerstone Pub, was among 41 workers nominated for the recognition. She will receive a prize package that includes a $250 Sun Country Airlines voucher from Austin Straubel International Airport and $250 in Door County gift certificates. Destination Door County and local community business associations put together the campaign for the second year to show gratitude towards area hospitality workers for their hard work over the past year.
Ronald R. Eisenmann
The great and amazing Ronald R. Eisenmann, 84, of Sturgeon Bay stepped away from his physical life on Dec. 12, 2022. We expect that he is still scratching his head over how this could have happened so swiftly, because he had a long to-do list and an incredible zest for life. A finer gentleman, you could never meet. He was a legend to his family.
Area Jews celebrate the start of Chanukah
Christmas is not the only religious holiday you will find people celebrating this week. December 18th marked the first night of Chanukah for practicing Jews worldwide. The eight-day celebration commemorates the rededication of the Holy Temple after it was reclaimed from the Syrian-Greeks during the second century BC. The lighting of the menorah is a symbol of the light that can be found during dark times. While there are no synagogues in Door or Kewaunee counties, area Jews can connect with the faith during the summer months when rabbis from the Chabad of the Bay Area come up to share thoughts about the Torah and Jewish life. Rabbi Michoel Feinstein says it is important to stay connected with your faith as much as possible.
