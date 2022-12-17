Christmas is not the only religious holiday you will find people celebrating this week. December 18th marked the first night of Chanukah for practicing Jews worldwide. The eight-day celebration commemorates the rededication of the Holy Temple after it was reclaimed from the Syrian-Greeks during the second century BC. The lighting of the menorah is a symbol of the light that can be found during dark times. While there are no synagogues in Door or Kewaunee counties, area Jews can connect with the faith during the summer months when rabbis from the Chabad of the Bay Area come up to share thoughts about the Torah and Jewish life. Rabbi Michoel Feinstein says it is important to stay connected with your faith as much as possible.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO