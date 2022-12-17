Thomas L. Hanson, age 78, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Froedtert Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc. He was born August 10, 1944 in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, son of the late Lynn and Lucille (Anderson) Hanson. Tom attended Gibraltar High School, graduating with the class of 1962. Following high school, he served in the United States Navy. While in the service, he was stationed on USS Forestall and served in Cambodia. On May 7, 1967, he married Jean Donahue in Milwaukee. Tom was employed with Paper Converting of Green Bay for over 30 years until his retirement in 2009. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and boating on the Bay of Green Bay. He was a skilled woodworker, enjoyed golfing, and was a Packers, Brewers, and Bucks fan. Tom also enjoyed spending time at the cottage in Door County. Above all, he loved his family, and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO