Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
doorcountydailynews.com
Boys Basketball Preview: Sturgeon Bay honors Benesh on 103.3 The Clipper
UPDATE 5:45 a.m.: With the cancellation of classes at Freedom and Kiel, at least one of our broadcasts have been canceled. Please follow our cancellation page for updates. The NEW Radio Sports Network will feature Sturgeon Bay and Algoma on Thursday night, weather permitting. On 103.3 The Clipper, Sturgeon Bay...
doorcountydailynews.com
Boys Basketball Roundup: Algoma, Kewaunee prevail, L-C falls to Seymour
The area high schools were busy with boys basketball action on Tuesday evening as the holiday break approaches. Here is a recap of the games besides the Gibraltar-Peshtigo and Southern Door-Sturgeon Bay results which you can find at New Radio Sports Network. The Luxemburg-Casco Spartans fell to the Seymour Thunder...
doorcountydailynews.com
Girls Basketball Recaps: Sevastopol, Kewaunee and L-C fall
The girls basketball action Tuesday night saw local teams come up short on the hardwoods. The Kewaunee Storm fell to the Valders Vikings 60-35 at home. The Sevastopol Pioneers lost to the Bonduel Bears 60-52 at Institute. The Luxemburg-Casco Spartans were blitzed by the Freedom Irish 61-25 in Luxemburg.
doorcountydailynews.com
Door County YMCA Excel Silver Gymnasts Win Gold
The Door County YMCA Striver Excel Silver Gymnastic Team won gold this past weekend. The Striver Team competed in Menominee Michigan in a five team “Pink” Invitational hosted by the Marinette-Menominee YMCA. The Silver team edged out four teams to bring the Gold Team Trophy home to Door...
doorcountydailynews.com
Girls basketball round-up: Sevastopol looks to stay perfect
Sevastopol, Luxemburg-Casco, and Kewaunee are all in action Tuesday night after Southern Door kicked off the girls' basketball action on Monday. The Eagles fell to Brillion 61-45 behind three double-digit performers by the Lions. Tuesday's slate of games includes Luxemburg-Casco hosting Freedom (7:30 p.m.), Sevastopol playing in Institute against Bonduel...
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay fails to contain Daoust, fall to Eagles on 103.3 The Clipper
The Sturgeon Bay Clippers were defeated by the Southern Door Eagles 70-51 Tuesday night behind a 34 point outburst from Drew Daoust. The Eagles started the game off fast, going on a 13-0 run to start the game, not letting the Clippers score until the 9 minute mark of the first half. Taylor Schaefer was doing all the work down low and at the Free Throw line early for the Eagles, as they continued to hold on to their double digit lead.
doorcountydailynews.com
Winter storm bringing challenges to heating units
You may have to go outside to ensure you are comfortable, healthy, and safe inside. The winter storm could dump as much as a foot of snow across Door and Kewaunee counties, and snow drifts could be even higher with the accompanying winds. Overnight low temperatures are also expected to struggle to get out of the single digits from Friday to Tuesday. Ultimate Air owner Jeff Blemke says making sure your filters are clean and your vents are clear are just two ways to ensure your air quality and indoor temperature stay where they need to be.
Don’t travel Friday unless absolutely necessary, Wisconsin DOT says
With possible whiteout or blizzard conditions and dangerous wind chills in store later this week, Wisconsin transportation officials are urging people not to travel Friday.
wtmj.com
Wisconsin braces for potential blizzard leading into Christmas
MILWAUKEE — Much of Wisconsin is preparing for a white Christmas directly following what might be one of the region’s biggest December blizzards in years with weather experts bracing for the potential of half a foot of snow or more overnight on Thursday heading into Friday morning. As...
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southeast Wisconsin
Frigid air has settled across SE Wisconsin early Wednesday - with low temperatures near-zero inland and in the single-digits closer to the lake.
doorcountydailynews.com
Thomas L. Hanson
Thomas L. Hanson, age 78, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Froedtert Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc. He was born August 10, 1944 in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, son of the late Lynn and Lucille (Anderson) Hanson. Tom attended Gibraltar High School, graduating with the class of 1962. Following high school, he served in the United States Navy. While in the service, he was stationed on USS Forestall and served in Cambodia. On May 7, 1967, he married Jean Donahue in Milwaukee. Tom was employed with Paper Converting of Green Bay for over 30 years until his retirement in 2009. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and boating on the Bay of Green Bay. He was a skilled woodworker, enjoyed golfing, and was a Packers, Brewers, and Bucks fan. Tom also enjoyed spending time at the cottage in Door County. Above all, he loved his family, and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
This Is The Biggest House In Wisconsin
The master bedroom alone is 5,000-square-feet.
saturdaytradition.com
Ex-Wisconsin S heading to Mountain West program via transfer portal
A former Wisconsin player announced where he’ll be continuing his college career on Monday. It was former Badgers safety Titus Toler. Toler was a former 3-star recruit out of Bellflower, California in the 2019 class per the 247Sports Composite. Toler is going to be a member of the Boise State football team next season.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha County schools announce closings ahead of winter storm
WAUKESHA COUNTY — Several school announced closings ahead of today’s winter weather. These districts have announced school closures for Thursday, Dec. 22:. Additionally, the School District of New Berlin and Oconomowoc Area School District had already planned for Thursday off. We will be updating this list as we...
wclo.com
DNR stocking areas with pheasants this week
25 state properties in central and southern Wisconsin, including three in Rock County, will be seeing an increase in the amount of pheasants as part of a DNR program. DNR State Game Farm Manager Kelly Maguire says they’re adding 2,800 pheasants to properties across the state to increase the hunting opportunities during the holiday season.
fox47.com
LIST: Local businesses and services closing due to winter storm
The following local businesses and services have announced they are closed due to inclement weather:. American Red Cross — Holiday Blood Drive is canceled due to winter storm. More info here. Henry Vilas Zoo Lights – light show at Henry Vilas Zoo is canceled for Thursday and Friday; ticket...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin child dies from the flu
Green Bay and Appleton airports have the equipment and manpower to keep passengers and planes moving, but they're just one link in a nationwide chain against a national winter storm. Donald Driver, a Packers wide receiver when the program started 20 years ago, was on-hand for the anniversary donation. COUNTDOWN...
wxerfm.com
National Weather Service Issues Winter Storm Warning for Sheboygan, Much of Southern Wisconsin
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Sheboygan and most other counties in Southern Wisconsin, effective from 9 a.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. on Saturday. Forecasters now indicate that snow accumulations of between 4 and 8 inches are likely for the duration, beginning this evening and...
doorcountydailynews.com
Santa's Crew prepares for off-season
After over 1,500 miles of travel in Wisconsin, Santa's Crew's reindeer from Luxemburg are ready to let Rudolph and his crew carry the heavy load for Christmas to help deliver your presents. Santa's Crew's four reindeer have been bringing smiles to children and their parents to places as close as Casco Kidz Zone and as far away as Fall River and Lake Geneva since approximately mid-November. Cupid, Vixen, Prancer, and Dancer traveled the state taking pictures and helping kids see what reindeer looked like up close. Santa's Crew owner Sara Pinchart says the families' reactions when they see her four reindeer never get old.
On Milwaukee
Public Table to close in West Allis
A cozy spot built for noshing and conversation in West Allis is closing its doors. Public Table, 5835 W. National Ave. in West Allis, announced today on Facebook that it will be closing its doors on Saturday, Dec. 24 after a final brunch service. "You! Public Table Nation!. Johnny and...
