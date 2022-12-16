Just keep digging yourself into a deeper hole! It shows how ignorant his supporters are. They think they're smarter than law enforcement.smmfh. 🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️
How many MAGAts have to go to jail and die before they realize they were used and thrown under the bus? 🎶The wheels on the bus 🚌 go round and round Round and round, round and round The wheels on the bus 🚌 go round and round All through the town. 😂
What's crazy is that people went to the Capital to cause chaos and to disrupt the proceedings, and voice their opinions on the election they were told was stolen. They had their weapons, mace, and zip ties. They broke into the capital, and the terror began. People lost their lives over a LIE, and its a lie that is still being peddled. Some people have opened their eyes to how they have been used, and now that REAL consequences are happening, they want to be scared and act like someone made them do these acts. I'm so NOT sorry that these people are going to jail. They all deserve long sentences. The biggest loser of them all needs to be imprisoned and made an example of .
