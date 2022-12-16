Read full article on original website
Vanna White Left In Tears After Pat Sajak's Comment
Vanna White has been turning letters on Wheel of Fortune for 40 years now, and during that time, she's had highs and lows with host Pat Sajak. On recent episodes, he's walked off stage because of things she's said, he's asked her somewhat inappropriate questions, he's uttered what some considered offensive comments to her, and he's caused some awkward moments. However even with all of that, they still love each other like family, so when he recently spoke about her milestone anniversary with the show, she couldn't help but cry.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Jamie Lopez, Reality TV Star, Dead at 37
Jamie Lopez, the star of WE tv's Super Sized Salon, has died. She was 37. Lopez was hospitalized in Las Vegas over the weekend due to heart complications, sources close to her told TMZ Monday. Her show tracked her weight loss journey, losing over 400 lbs before the show's first season.
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Sing Duet At Star-Studded Christmas Party
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck brought the house down at a star-studded Christmas party over the weekend!. The newlyweds were spotted singing a duet of John Legend's "Christmas Eve," Page Six reports, citing several videos making the rounds on social media. The videos show the "Let's Get Loud" singer and Argo actor sharing a microphone, singing that they'll be "Home, home, home, home, home by Christmas Eve" while a pianist played the sweet tune. The crowd erupted in applause.
‘That was a horrific night’: how Will Smith has tried to move on after the infamous Oscars slap
The actor striking comedian Chris Rock on stage is all anyone remembers about this year’s Academy Awards – and it has left its mark on both men. So shocking was Will Smith’s reaction to presenter Chris Rock’s joke about his wife’s hair loss, it is pretty much the only thing anyone can remember about the 94th Academy awards now. That and Smith’s equally surreal acceptance speech for best actor 40 minutes later, in which he cast himself as a protector and tearfully pleaded that “love will make you do crazy things”. Smith might as well have done a Men in Black memory-wipe on the rest of the ceremony.
Ashley Graham Trending As Former Miss NJ Bashes Her And 'Fat Positivity'
This is a weird one. Former Miss New Jersey Sameera Khan came after Ashley Graham on Twitter last night with a tweet using pics of her to illustrate the statement "The fat positivity movement is getting out of hand." She got a lot of pushback on that (and all the attention she was looking for most likely) and doubled down, saying that she was dressed like "a (fat) wh*re" in the photos, calling it nasty, and questioning why a mother of three would be out in public in that outfit. Definitely not cool, but everyone is entitled to their opinion I suppose.
‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Episode 1 Recap: Less Is More
At the end of Emily in Paris Season 2, our charming protagonist found herself at a bit of a crossroads. With Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) quitting Savoir to start her own firm and Madeline (Kate Walsh) forging ahead with a fresh slate of clients and coworkers, Emily (Lily Collins) was stuck between her clean and easy past and her wild and exciting future. The finale concluded with Emily calling up Sylvie and telling her that she’d made her choice, but in the Season 3 premiere, we see that decision isn’t exactly a neat, or easy, one.
Eric Lloyd Had To Wear Fake Teeth While Filming ‘The Santa Clause’
The Santa Claus, first in the film franchise, premiered in 1994, with a cast that includes Eric Lloyd as Charlie. The second movie was released in 2002, and the third in 2006. The Santa Clause movies — which have also spawned a Disney+ series — remain a Christmas classic that many still enjoy today.
CNN Senior Investigative Correspondent Drew Griffin Dead At 60
Award-winning CNN Investigative Correspondent Drew Griffin died Saturday (December 17) at the age of 60 following a long battle with cancer, his family confirmed via CNN. “Drew’s death is a devastating loss to CNN and our entire profession,” CNN CEO Chris Licht said in a note to staff shared in the network's report. “A highly acclaimed investigative journalist, Drew’s work had incredible impact and embodied the mission of this organization in every way.”
