Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Title 42 stays in place for now, as the migrant crisis in El Paso grows.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas City Declares State of Emergency - Migrant Crisis IncreasesTy D.El Paso, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on 12/21 & 12/22Adrian HolmanEl Paso, TX
Related
Winter Weather Is Coming To El Paso Just In Time For Christmas
CHRISTMAS IS COMING!!! And apparently Mother Nature got the memo and decided to grace the borderland with winter-like weather a day AFTER the official start of the Winter season (December 21st) but hey, it’s just in time for Christmas so we will take it. Will this be the year...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Slow warming trend kicks in
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!. 5 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒 and one day away from the first day of Winter tomorrow!❄️☃️🌨. Make sure to bundle up as you head out the...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: First day of winter Wednesday followed by arctic blast!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see warm temperatures for the official start to the winter season. Wednesday and Thursday afternoon are expected to be the warmest days this week, before an arctic air mass brings afternoon highs to the upper 30s with a wind chill below freezing all day Friday.
El Paso News
Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Chilly start to the week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!. 6 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒 and 2 days away from the first day of Winter!❄️☃️🌨. We got to see below a hard freeze last night and...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Slow warming trend before Arctic Blast arrives
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to slowly warm to the upper 50s/low 60s these next few days. An Arctic air mass is expected to dive towards the Desert Southwest, bringing with it very cold temperatures. We are expecting to see our coldest overnight low so...
KVIA
ABC-7 First Alert: Strong cold front pushes into the Borderland Thursday night
An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for Thursday night as cold arctic air moves into the region. Two major concerns will be frigid air and gusty east winds. Wind gusts will increase late in the day dropping temperatures to the teens and 20s overnight, this will create dangerous wind chill temperatures across the Borderland. Wind chills will make temperatures feel like they are in the mid-teens Thursday night through Friday morning.
2 El Paso Neighbors Make Must See List Of Spots In Texas
2 of El Paso's neighbors have made a Texas scenic spots "bucket list". A travel website, thetravel.com, just released their top 10 most beautiful spots in Texas list. All of these places are worthy of being singled out and 2 of them are right in our backyard. Whether you have...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces hosts fun and festive winter event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of Las Cruces is hosting a fun and festive winter event this evening. The celebration is called Farm-La-La. It is happening at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum at 4100 Dripping Springs Road. The public is invited to attend the...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: First day of winter starts this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is ready to kick off the first day of winter Wednesday of this week. Temperatures are expected to top out in the low 60s, upper 50s as we welcome the new season. A strong system is forecast to bring a very cold...
KVIA
ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Cool week with one very cold day incoming
Hi everyone! Wow it's been a coldddd day here in the Borderland. We saw some rain, some snow, many clouds, breezy winds, and yes those cold temps are top of mind! For the rest of the night, we are going to be drying out, fortunately...clouds will push out of the area and so will their moisture. Overnight tonight it will be another very cold one with temps dropping to the low 30s for southern counties and upper 20s for northern counties.
Soar into the New Year with these Ziplining Adventures Near El Paso
The new year is upon us and I'm really reflecting on what I want to accomplish in the new year. I've decided I need to be more adventurous! Since the pandemic, I've been a bit of a shut in and I've decided to begin to live life again and on my list of things to accomplish in the new year is go ziplining!
KVIA
Temperatures expected to drop as the possible lifting of Title 42 nears, migrants still on El Paso streets
EL PASO, Texas– The official start of winter is set to come on the same day of the possible lifting of Title 42, the CDC policy which allows for the expulsion of migrants at the US-Mexico border. Frigid temperatures in the borderland are expected to hit the teens late...
El Paso News
Parts of the Borderland will see wintry mix Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: We will see increasing clouds overnight tonight, which will help keep the temperatures slightly warmer. The low at the airport will be 31, 28 in the valley. The north breeze will range from calm to 10 mph. FORECAST: Sunday will be mostly cloudy and slightly warmer with a high...
City uses convention center, schools, hotels to house migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —The El Paso Office of Emergency Management (OEM), is collaborating with the City of El Paso and the El Paso Independent School District, to use two vacant schools to serve as temporary shelters for migrants. OEM will be preparing the former Bassett Middle School located in Central El Paso, and the […]
With arctic storm blast approaching, migrants in Texas are sleeping on the streets
EL PASO, Texas — The nation began readying for an arctic storm that could plunge temperatures around the country, but on the southern border many migrants say they didn't know they were in for colder, nastier weather. Grisleida, who migrated from Venezuela and declined to give her last name,...
Upper Valley church spreads holiday love with toys, clothes, good cheer
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Calvary Chapel Sun City Church, at Westside Drive and Borderland in El Paso’s Upper Valley, hosted its annual Christmas Outreach on Saturday, Dec. 17. Eighty-two families with 264 children were given a turkey, ham and all the fixings for a holiday meal. In addition, each child received a hoodie, warm […]
El Paso is Home to the Best Pancakes in All of Texas
The humble pancake is one of my favorite breakfast foods; but then again, I'm a breakfast lover so it should be a no-brainer that I love pancakes. Sure, there are many who prefer waffles, but I lean more towards pancakes, and if you're looking for the best pancakes in all of Texas, well look no further than the city of the 915.
KVIA
Ice along Paisano in downtown El Paso causes multivehicle crash
EL PASO, Texas -- Three cars crashed along Paisano Ave. near downtown El Paso due to ice in the area Monday morning, an El Paso Fire Department spokesman said. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. along Paisano heading eastbound near Durano Ave. causing first responders to block the area.
City of El Paso activates emergency operations center to deal with migrant surge
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Office of Emergency Management has activated an emergency operations center following the disaster declaration issued by Mayor Oscar Leeser on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Office of Emergency Management will “take command of leading activity conducted by all stakeholders including the city, county and support agencies, and begin […]
The Ugliest City in Texas Award Once Again Goes to the 915
Well, it happened again; El Paso made a very unflattering list. In the past, El Paso has topped the list of least literate city, drunkest city, sweatiest, fattest city, oh, and we also have the ugliest men. Today, El Paso ranks as the "Ugliest City" in Texas, this according to...
Comments / 0