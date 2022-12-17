ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Mr Wonderful
4d ago

Real American and Christian people are helping these people, I already donated , clothing, food and money, at the end of the day they are still human beings who need help.

KVIA

El Paso Convention Center preparations to house migrants from cold

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso city officials and the Office of Emergency provided the media with a tour of its temporary migrant shelter center at the El Paso Convention Center. Preparation for the center is still underway. The convention center is one of several facilities being used to respond...
KTSM

City uses convention center, schools, hotels to house migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —The El Paso Office of Emergency Management (OEM), is collaborating with the City of El Paso and the El Paso Independent School District, to use two vacant schools to serve as temporary shelters for migrants. OEM will be preparing the former Bassett Middle School located in Central El Paso, and the […]
lascrucesbulletin.com

Unite New Mexico begins building coordinated-care platform in Las Cruces

Unite New Mexico is a web-based coordinated care platform that launched in Las Cruces in November with a goal of connecting people who need behavioral health care and the local volunteers and professionals who provide it. Unite New Mexico is part of Unite Us a nationwide technology company founded in...
elpasomatters.org

Project ARRIBA lands $1 million award toward economic development

Update 2 p.m. Dec. 20: This story was updated with the number of graduates and job placements. An ordinary flyer posted on an El Paso Community College campus wall changed Candy Gutierrez’s life. As an EPCC student, Gutierrez wasn’t sure if college was for her, nor did she feel...
elpasomatters.org

State busing migrants out of El Paso as shelters set up

Plans to shelter and transport an increasing number of migrants arriving at the border daily will continue in El Paso even though the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday extended the public health order that allows for the immediate expulsion of some migrants, city and county leaders said. “We will continue...
elpasomatters.org

Number of migrants on El Paso streets growing as temperatures dip

Aurelia counts the layers of clothes she’s wearing on her 5-foot-2 frame: double socks, gray warmups under a pair of men’s blue jeans, two T-shirts, a pullover hoodie and an oversized jean jacket with a wool lining – the warmest of all. But what the 38-year-old Ecuadorian...
KVIA

Ice along Paisano in downtown El Paso causes multivehicle crash

EL PASO, Texas -- Three cars crashed along Paisano Ave. near downtown El Paso due to ice in the area Monday morning, an El Paso Fire Department spokesman said. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. along Paisano heading eastbound near Durano Ave. causing first responders to block the area.
93.1 KISS FM

The Worst Gifts You Can Give For Christmas According To El Paso

Ahh yes. Christmas time is here; time to get people what they want. what they need. But sometimes that doesn't happen. Sometimes we get presents that we didn't ask for, or worse, we don't WANT. I'm sure that's happened to us as all at one point. We've seen many videos online of people sharing what THEIR worst Christmas gift all over the internet with some hilarious, gross or horrifying results.
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso is Home to the Best Pancakes in All of Texas

The humble pancake is one of my favorite breakfast foods; but then again, I'm a breakfast lover so it should be a no-brainer that I love pancakes. Sure, there are many who prefer waffles, but I lean more towards pancakes, and if you're looking for the best pancakes in all of Texas, well look no further than the city of the 915.
KVIA

Pedestrian killed in North Loop crash identified

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police have identified the victim of a Sunday night crash along North Loop. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. at the 9200 block of North Loop. Police say 16-year-old Nathan Alexander Ortiz, of Mission Valley, was crossing at an undesignated crossing point when he was struck by a car.
