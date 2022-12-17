Read full article on original website
Mr Wonderful
4d ago
Real American and Christian people are helping these people, I already donated , clothing, food and money, at the end of the day they are still human beings who need help.
KVIA
The City of El Paso and EPISD to open vacant schools in order to house migrants during freezing temperatures
EL PASO, Texas- The Office of Emergency Management announced they were working with the El Paso Independent School District in order to use vacant schools to house migrants. Bassett Middle School in Central El Paso and Morehead Middle School in West El Paso have been identified as sites for the migrants.
KVIA
El Paso Convention Center preparations to house migrants from cold
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso city officials and the Office of Emergency provided the media with a tour of its temporary migrant shelter center at the El Paso Convention Center. Preparation for the center is still underway. The convention center is one of several facilities being used to respond...
City uses convention center, schools, hotels to house migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —The El Paso Office of Emergency Management (OEM), is collaborating with the City of El Paso and the El Paso Independent School District, to use two vacant schools to serve as temporary shelters for migrants. OEM will be preparing the former Bassett Middle School located in Central El Paso, and the […]
El Paso airport bustling with migrants waiting for flights and holiday travelers
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Some suitcases at the El Paso International Airport are filled with Christmas presents, on their way to vacation. And some modest bags filled with a few clothing items, snacks and hope, are on their way to a new life. Dozens of migrants at the El Paso International Airport are spending […]
The Ugliest City in Texas Award Once Again Goes to the 915
Well, it happened again; El Paso made a very unflattering list. In the past, El Paso has topped the list of least literate city, drunkest city, sweatiest, fattest city, oh, and we also have the ugliest men. Today, El Paso ranks as the "Ugliest City" in Texas, this according to...
Venezuelan Migrants Use Music As Form Of Refuge While Rapping For El Paso Reporter
Alright, so politics aside, it’s just so heartbreaking to see all the images and videos of migrant parents and their children sleeping outside in the cold as they try to make their way to the U.S. for a better life. We’re all humans and seeing other humans, especially the...
fox38corpuschristi.com
'There's not enough flights'; city leaders stress need to send migrants out of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso city leaders said in a press conference Monday they are looking to get migrants off the streets and directly to airports in bigger cities. “The fact of the matter is, there’s not enough flights out of our airport,” said Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Unite New Mexico begins building coordinated-care platform in Las Cruces
Unite New Mexico is a web-based coordinated care platform that launched in Las Cruces in November with a goal of connecting people who need behavioral health care and the local volunteers and professionals who provide it. Unite New Mexico is part of Unite Us a nationwide technology company founded in...
Animal Services Center to open late Thursday to allow for staff training
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Animal Services Center will be closed to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, December 22, to allow for staff training. The shelter will reopen to the public from 2 to 6 p.m. for pet adoptions, lost pet reclaims and other services. Residents who […]
2 El Paso Neighbors Make Must See List Of Spots In Texas
2 of El Paso's neighbors have made a Texas scenic spots "bucket list". A travel website, thetravel.com, just released their top 10 most beautiful spots in Texas list. All of these places are worthy of being singled out and 2 of them are right in our backyard. Whether you have...
elpasomatters.org
Project ARRIBA lands $1 million award toward economic development
Update 2 p.m. Dec. 20: This story was updated with the number of graduates and job placements. An ordinary flyer posted on an El Paso Community College campus wall changed Candy Gutierrez’s life. As an EPCC student, Gutierrez wasn’t sure if college was for her, nor did she feel...
elpasomatters.org
State busing migrants out of El Paso as shelters set up
Plans to shelter and transport an increasing number of migrants arriving at the border daily will continue in El Paso even though the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday extended the public health order that allows for the immediate expulsion of some migrants, city and county leaders said. “We will continue...
elpasomatters.org
Number of migrants on El Paso streets growing as temperatures dip
Aurelia counts the layers of clothes she’s wearing on her 5-foot-2 frame: double socks, gray warmups under a pair of men’s blue jeans, two T-shirts, a pullover hoodie and an oversized jean jacket with a wool lining – the warmest of all. But what the 38-year-old Ecuadorian...
fox56news.com
Migrants passing through El Paso riverside neighborhood a daily occurence
A group of Venezuelan migrants who just came over the border wall in El Paso, Texas, walk through a neighborhood where they hope Border Patrol will not spot them. Migrants passing through El Paso riverside neighborhood …. A group of Venezuelan migrants who just came over the border wall in...
KVIA
Ice along Paisano in downtown El Paso causes multivehicle crash
EL PASO, Texas -- Three cars crashed along Paisano Ave. near downtown El Paso due to ice in the area Monday morning, an El Paso Fire Department spokesman said. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. along Paisano heading eastbound near Durano Ave. causing first responders to block the area.
The Worst Gifts You Can Give For Christmas According To El Paso
Ahh yes. Christmas time is here; time to get people what they want. what they need. But sometimes that doesn't happen. Sometimes we get presents that we didn't ask for, or worse, we don't WANT. I'm sure that's happened to us as all at one point. We've seen many videos online of people sharing what THEIR worst Christmas gift all over the internet with some hilarious, gross or horrifying results.
KVIA
Texas enhanced safety checkpoints frustrate businesses; New Mexico law enforcement caught off guard
EL PASO, Texas- Enhanced safety inspections continued into a second day along Highway 178, where miles of trucks lined up waiting. The inspection point was set up by Texas Department of Public Safety officials Monday on morning at 6 a.m. and were to end at 6 p.m. according to Sgt. Eliot Torres , DPS spokesperson for the El Paso area.
KVIA
WATCH: Apparent groups of migrants cross Border Highway, harrowing close calls with vehicles
EL PASO, Texas -- An ABC-7 camera captured video showing what appear to be groups of migrants crossing the Border Highway near Fonseca Dr. on Tuesday evening in El Paso. It is an area that is prone to seeing dangerous migrant crossings, but it's playing out more frequently during the current migrant crisis.
El Paso is Home to the Best Pancakes in All of Texas
The humble pancake is one of my favorite breakfast foods; but then again, I'm a breakfast lover so it should be a no-brainer that I love pancakes. Sure, there are many who prefer waffles, but I lean more towards pancakes, and if you're looking for the best pancakes in all of Texas, well look no further than the city of the 915.
KVIA
Pedestrian killed in North Loop crash identified
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police have identified the victim of a Sunday night crash along North Loop. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. at the 9200 block of North Loop. Police say 16-year-old Nathan Alexander Ortiz, of Mission Valley, was crossing at an undesignated crossing point when he was struck by a car.
