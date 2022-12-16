Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Los Angeles Chargers Star Player ArrestedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Angels Sign Star Free AgentOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees release flame-throwing bullpen arm
The New York Yankees had to clear two roster spots for the signings of Carlos Rodon and Tommy Kahnle on Wednesday afternoon. Surprisingly, they designated lefty bullpen arm Lucas Luetge for assignment, despite coming off two consecutive campaigns with sub 3.00 ERAs. Luetge had been solid for the Bombers, but...
Yardbarker
Yankees Rumors: Royals outfielder hits trade market, could fill LF spot
The New York Yankees are waiting patiently to find themselves a new left-fielder. With Michael Conforto, the last remaining serviceable free agent, general manager Brian Cashman may have to look toward the trade market. The Bombers have been linked to Max Kepler of the Minnesota Twins, but another player has...
Yardbarker
Report: Giants have interest in former Mets slugger
The San Francisco Giants are scrambling to try to salvage something from an offseason that has quickly gone south, and their efforts may lead them to a former New York Met. The Giants have expressed interest in free agent outfielder Michael Conforto, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.
Yardbarker
Angels Sign Former Diamondbacks All-Star to Minor League Deal
On Tuesday, the Angels added utility man Brandon Drury to a two-year, $17 million deal , shoring up the depth throughout the lineup. However, on Wednesday, Angels GM Perry Minasian must have woken up in the mood to add even more depth, as Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Halos signed longtime veteran Jake Lamb to a minor league deal, with an invitation to spring training.
Yardbarker
The Yankees could go blockbuster and fill left field with a star
The New York Yankees are waiting patiently to find a solution in left field, despite management suggesting Aaron Hicks could take over once again in 2023. “We are prepared to go with what we have internally. Aaron Hicks has rehabbed his knee from the injury in the postseason.”. Per Brian...
Yardbarker
LA Showing Interest in Former Halo and Longtime MLB Starting Pitcher
Hill, who spent last season with the Red Sox, actually pitched in two games with the Angels in 2014. The Angels are one of 11 teams Hill has been with over the course of his 18-year career. However, as he enters his age-43 season, he's made it clear that he's not done yet.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Brian Cashman suggests terrifying Aaron Hicks reality for 2023
The left field position for the New York Yankees remains a hole that must be filled. Whether that be through free agency or via trade is yet to be seen, but general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner indicated on Wednesday that the team was still adding pieces and looking to bolster the roster this off-season.
Yardbarker
Pirates' asking price for Bryan Reynolds trade favors Braves
The Braves have had a relatively quiet offseason outside of the blockbuster deal that sent Sean Murphy to Atlanta from Oakland. Most news regarding the organization surrounds Dansby Swanson signing with the Cubs. The roster is nearly complete, but there are still areas of concern. Shortstop will undoubtedly be a position to watch as Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia compete for the starting role. Still, I’d argue left field could be a more significant issue moving forward.
Yardbarker
Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed
The San Francisco Giants backed out of their massive deal with Carlos Correa this week after the star shortstop underwent his physical, and we now know a bit more about the supposed medical issue. Correa missed time early in his MLB career with a back injury, so there was speculation...
Yardbarker
Chicago Cubs are possible landing spot for top slugger left in MLB free agency
After finally making a big splash in MLB free agency last week, the Chicago Cubs reportedly could be a destination for the top power-hitter left on the market. Heading into the offseason, there was speculation that the Cubs would be far more active on the market than they have been in recent years. Yet, as the days passed and the big names continued to quickly fly off the board, there seemed to be some worry that Chicago would not get their feet wet in free agency.
Yardbarker
Former All-Star Reportedly Could Be Trade Target For Shortstop-Needy Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox are considering all options at shortstop. After losing out on longtime Boston fan-favorite Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres in free agency the Red Sox now have to figure out who will be taking over the position in 2023. Boston easily could chose an internal option -- likely Trevor Story -- or it could look outside of the organization.
Yardbarker
Chicago Cubs Replace Willson Contreras with 2x Gold Glove Catcher
Per Rosenthal, Barnhart has a player option after 2023, and can opt out and test the free agent market again next winter if he so chooses. The move comes two weeks after the Cubs said goodbye to Willson Contreras, who had been a mainstay at the position for the last seven years. Contreras signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract with the rival St. Louis Cardinals.
Yardbarker
Yankees in active talks with Pirates on Bryan Reynolds, but there are obstacles to overcome
The New York Yankees have their top outfield target and that’s Pittsburg Brian Reynolds. New York has been engaged with the Pirates on Reynolds pretty much since the offseason began. Bryan Reynolds requested a trade from the Pirates and they’ve been fielding calls. The Yankees had a lot...
Yardbarker
Mets add infield utility man with offensive upside
Briefly, after the New York Mets traded catcher, James McCann, they made another move. Infielder, Danny Mendick, formerly of the Chicago White Sox, signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Mets. Mendick, from Rochester, New York, turned 29 years old three months ago. He has four years of MLB...
Yardbarker
Braves GM confirms Atlanta’s plan at shortstop to NY Post
The Braves’ biggest question entering the offseason: What would Atlanta’s plan at shortstop be? When the winter began, many in Braves Country dreamed of signing one of the big four — Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson, or Xander Bogaerts. Fast forward a couple of months, and Atlanta is entering the 2022 campaign with Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia manning shortstop.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at more acquisitions before Spring Training
Despite the Yankees spending an exorbitant amount of money this off-season, they still have weaknesses that must be addressed within the next few months prior to spring training. General manager Brian Cashman is skirting the luxury tax threshold, meaning he will likely try to offload a few bloated contracts to...
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a dynamic pitcher ready to make a big impact in 2023
The New York Yankees kept their promise to superstar slugger Aaron Judge after extending him on a nine-year, $362 million deal. General manager Brian Cashman continued to spend on free agent acquisitions, notably star pitcher Carlos Rodon, who spent the 2022 season with the San Francisco Giants. Adding Rodon to...
Yardbarker
Rangers could steal another key player from Mets?
Despite already signing away Jacob deGrom earlier this offseason, the Texas Rangers may not be done raiding the New York Mets’ pantry. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports this week that the Rangers are among the teams interested in veteran outfielder Michael Conforto. The career-long Met Conforto remains available as a free agent.
Yardbarker
A Christmas wish list for the rest of the Braves offseason
By now, It’s rather apparent the Braves aren’t going to spend a ton of money this offseason. They’ve barely spent more than $1 million on free agents, and most of the marquee names have already signed lucrative deals. As currently constructed for 2023, the Braves already have the highest Opening Day payroll in franchise history, coming in just below the luxury tax — a place they’ve never been before.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Angels' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Brandon Drury
The Los Angeles Angels added to their lineup Tuesday, agreeing to terms with free agent Brandon Drury on a two-year, $17 million contract. The Angels have had a fairly active off-season, acquiring outfielder Hunter Renfroe, infielder Gio Urshela and starting pitcher Tyler Anderson. Now, they add a 2022 National League Silver Slugger in Drury.
Comments / 0