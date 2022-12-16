Read full article on original website
Related
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
The Jan. 6 committee took a parting shot at Ivanka Trump, saying she was not 'entirely frank or forthcoming' with them
The Jan. 6 committee highlighted Ivanka Trump and Trump's former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for criticism.
Biden said it was 'shockingly gracious' of Trump to follow tradition and write him a letter before leaving the Oval Office, new book claims
Biden said Trump left him a "very generous" letter on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, but did not reveal the contents.
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Full List of Republicans Who Sat During Zelensky's Speech
Seven House Republicans "repeatedly remained seated" during standing ovations for President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Putin Finally Says the Quiet Part Out Loud
Russian President Vladimir Putin exposed the reality of the situation in Ukraine, something he's been avoiding for the past 10 months.
KVIA
Incoming Republican congressman George Santos under scrutiny for resume discrepancies
Republican Rep.-elect George Santos may have misrepresented parts of his resume, a CNN review of his public statements confirms. The New York Times on Monday, citing public documents and court records, first reported that key parts of Santos’ biography were either contradicted or not supported by evidence. A CNN review of claims Santos has made about his education and employment history found the same discrepancies.
KVIA
A guide to Washington’s busy Wednesday
It’s a busier-than-usual Wednesday in Washington. From Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s surprise visit to the White House to the release of the House January 6, 2021, committee’s final report and the fate of a consequential immigration rule hanging in the balance, this is not the capital’s typical year-end cram session.
KVIA
Title 42 to remain in place for now as Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily freezes order meant to end it
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Monday put a temporary hold on the termination of a controversial Trump-era immigration policy known as Title 42 that was set to end on December 21, leaving it in place for now. But in a brief order Roberts signaled that the court wants...
KVIA
Biden tells a thankful Zelensky that Ukrainians ‘inspire the world’ as leaders begin historic meeting
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House on Wednesday launching a dramatic visit to the US — his first trip outside his homeland since it was invaded 300 days ago — to rally his top international partner behind sustained military and economic assistance. “It’s good to...
KVIA
Hillary Clinton calls Zelensky’s speech ‘extraordinary’
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to Congress “extraordinary,” saying the country’s fight against Russian aggression has “proven that they are a really good investment for the United States.”. The speech “connected the struggle of Ukrainian people to our...
North Korea denies media report it supplied munitions to Russia
SEOUL, Dec 23 (Reuters) - North Korea's foreign ministry denied a media report it supplied munitions to Russia, calling it "groundless," and denounced the United States for providing lethal weapons to Ukraine, the North's official KCNA news agency reported on Friday.
KVIA
Biden administration offers to release Tamiflu from Strategic National Stockpile
With an early and severe flu season straining resources, the Biden administration says it will release the prescription antiviral Tamiflu from the Strategic National Stockpile to states and territories that request it. The US Department of Health and Human services said Wednesday this should help ease access to the medication...
KVIA
Title 42 Explained: An informative guide with links, statistics, and the latest border stories
EL PASO, Texas -- Title 42 is a public emergency health order used during the pandemic to expel migrants who've entered the U.S. illegally, citing health concerns. Title 42 was used under the Trump Administration to help curb the spread of COVID-19. But critics have argued it's become a tool to deny migrants the ability to claim asylum. Title 42 has continued under the Biden Administration.
KVIA
5 things to know for December 22: Winter weather, Ukraine, Jan. 6, Crypto, Covid-19
Severe winter weather is threatening holiday travel on some of the busiest days of the year, but there are ways you can avoid a fiasco if you have a trip coming up. Arrive at airports early, pack light and consider rerouting your itinerary if your flights are in the path of severe blizzard conditions. Also, keep an eye on possible alerts from your airlines, as more than 1,100 flights today within, into or out of the US have already been canceled. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
KVIA
Migrants waiting in El Paso hopeful as fate of Title 42 looms
EL PASO, Texas -- Asylum seekers who are waiting in El Paso are feeling hopeful even after the expected end of Title 42 was halted Monday. Title 42 is a policy that allows migrants to be expelled at the U.S. border. Wednesday was the expected day the Trump-era policy would be lifted.
Comments / 0