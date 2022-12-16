ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
KVIA

Incoming Republican congressman George Santos under scrutiny for resume discrepancies

Republican Rep.-elect George Santos may have misrepresented parts of his resume, a CNN review of his public statements confirms. The New York Times on Monday, citing public documents and court records, first reported that key parts of Santos’ biography were either contradicted or not supported by evidence. A CNN review of claims Santos has made about his education and employment history found the same discrepancies.
KVIA

A guide to Washington’s busy Wednesday

It’s a busier-than-usual Wednesday in Washington. From Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s surprise visit to the White House to the release of the House January 6, 2021, committee’s final report and the fate of a consequential immigration rule hanging in the balance, this is not the capital’s typical year-end cram session.
KVIA

Hillary Clinton calls Zelensky’s speech ‘extraordinary’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to Congress “extraordinary,” saying the country’s fight against Russian aggression has “proven that they are a really good investment for the United States.”. The speech “connected the struggle of Ukrainian people to our...
Reuters

North Korea denies media report it supplied munitions to Russia

SEOUL, Dec 23 (Reuters) - North Korea's foreign ministry denied a media report it supplied munitions to Russia, calling it "groundless," and denounced the United States for providing lethal weapons to Ukraine, the North's official KCNA news agency reported on Friday.
KVIA

Biden administration offers to release Tamiflu from Strategic National Stockpile

With an early and severe flu season straining resources, the Biden administration says it will release the prescription antiviral Tamiflu from the Strategic National Stockpile to states and territories that request it. The US Department of Health and Human services said Wednesday this should help ease access to the medication...
KVIA

Title 42 Explained: An informative guide with links, statistics, and the latest border stories

EL PASO, Texas -- Title 42 is a public emergency health order used during the pandemic to expel migrants who've entered the U.S. illegally, citing health concerns. Title 42 was used under the Trump Administration to help curb the spread of COVID-19. But critics have argued it's become a tool to deny migrants the ability to claim asylum. Title 42 has continued under the Biden Administration.
KVIA

5 things to know for December 22: Winter weather, Ukraine, Jan. 6, Crypto, Covid-19

Severe winter weather is threatening holiday travel on some of the busiest days of the year, but there are ways you can avoid a fiasco if you have a trip coming up. Arrive at airports early, pack light and consider rerouting your itinerary if your flights are in the path of severe blizzard conditions. Also, keep an eye on possible alerts from your airlines, as more than 1,100 flights today within, into or out of the US have already been canceled. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
KVIA

Migrants waiting in El Paso hopeful as fate of Title 42 looms

EL PASO, Texas -- Asylum seekers who are waiting in El Paso are feeling hopeful even after the expected end of Title 42 was halted Monday. Title 42 is a policy that allows migrants to be expelled at the U.S. border. Wednesday was the expected day the Trump-era policy would be lifted.
