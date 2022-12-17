This holiday season Kentuckians of all ages continue to deal with a trifecta in sickness resurgence: flu, RSV and COVID-19. The Commonwealth is on track to have the worst flu season in the last 10 years. As of Monday, Dec. 19, the governor’s office reported six new pediatric flu deaths, and the Department of Public Health said none of those children had received a flu shot. The department also reported that fewer than 40% of Kentucky children have received a flu shot this season. State leaders are encouraging families to get their flu shots.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO