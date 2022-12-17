Read full article on original website
Al Cross: Christmas gifts for Kentucky’s political elite
Before we renew this space’s 41-year tradition of imaginary but fitting Christmas gifts for Kentucky political figures, here’s a plea for some real gifts for folks who really need them: the people of Ukraine, who are standing up to a vicious bully for our common cause of freedom; and the thousands of people in the upper Kentucky River watershed who still need homes after last summer’s record flood.
COVID update: Boone, Kenton among counties with 100+ cases; KY total deaths equal city of Ft. Thomas
While the number of new cases of COVID-19 rose during the past week, deaths and overall hospitalizations saw a decline, according to the latest report issued Monday evening by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. State public health officials say there were 6,376 new cases during the last seven days,...
Group of 28 orgranizations urge General Assembly to reject additional cuts in state income tax
A coalition of 28 Kentucky organizations is urging lawmakers to reject additional cuts in the state income tax when the legislature convenes Jan. 3. “Record surpluses used to justify the cut are largely a mirage,” says a letter sent Friday to members of the General Assembly and released by the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.
Rep. Buddy Wheatley announces he’ll run for Secretary of State in November election
State Rep. Buddy Wheatley, a Democrat from Covington who narrowly lost a bid for re-election to the state House in November, is going to run next year for secretary of state. Wheatley, who turns 62 on Feb. 28, announced his Democratic campaign Tuesday for the state constitutional office that oversees elections and records business filings and state records at a news conference at the Covington Firefighters Association Union Hall.
Kentucky records best ever year for bourbon industry growth with over $2.1 billion in new investments
Kentucky recorded its best year for growth of its signature bourbon and spirits industry in 2022, with over $2.1 billion in new investments and approximately 700 new jobs for Kentucky residents. Governor Andy Beshear on Thursday celebrated the industry’s continued success, joining state officials and leaders at Buffalo Trace Distillery...
Kentucky Supreme Court rules to protect state’s manufacturing sales tax exemption
The Kentucky Supreme Court has ruled to protect an important manufacturing sales tax exemption from becoming hollowed out in an opinion released last week. The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and Kentucky Association of Manufacturers (KAM) filed an amicus brief in April 2022 in support of the taxpayer in the case, Century Aluminum, arguing that the exemption plays a key role in fostering a competitive business environment for manufacturers in the Commonwealth.
Former CFO of Kentucky Public Pension Authority files whistleblower lawsuit
The former chief financial officer for the Kentucky Public Pension Authority (KPPA) has filed a whistleblower lawsuit in Franklin Circuit Court accusing his former employer of firing him for calling attention to the embezzlement of millions in retirement funds. Steven Herbert, who served in the position from January 2021 until...
Duke Energy advises customers to be prepared as potential winter storm system approaches
Duke Energy is monitoring and preparing for a winter storm system that is expected to cause power outages across southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky this holiday weekend. A mix of dangerously low temperatures, high winds and snow is predicted to move across the region beginning late Thursday evening and continuing through Friday evening.
Governor declares state of emergency ahead of arctic front bringing freeze and cold temperatures to state
Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of an arctic front that is expected to bring a flash freeze and severely cold temperatures, with rain changing to snow Thursday night across much of the Commonwealth. Temperatures may stay below freezing through the Christmas holiday and into early next...
Nominations are open for 2023 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards; deadline February 24
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Women’s Initiative has announced that nominations are now open for the 2023 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards, sponsored by St. Elizabeth Healthcare. The awards honor women who exemplify notable achievement, outstanding service in their professions or to the Northern Kentucky community, and...
Campbell County Representative Rachel Roberts elected to House Democratic leadership position
The Kentucky House Democratic Caucus elected a new leadership team this morning, choosing state Rep. Derrick Graham as Caucus Leader, state Representative Cherlynn Stevenson as Caucus Chair and state Representative Rachel Roberts as Caucus Whip. All three were elected without opposition. Rep. Graham, who has served Franklin County’s 57th House...
Kentucky on track for worst flu season in 10 years as pediatric deaths from virus reach record highs
Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday encouraged Kentuckians to get vaccinated against the flu and reported six new, flu-related pediatric deaths, including three in the past week. This toll already meets the prior record for the highest number of pediatric influenza deaths ever reported in Kentucky in a single flu season. The prior record was established during the 2019-2020 flu season when six children died of influenza.
Foundation for a Healthy KY sharpens ’23-’27 focus with strategic plan: focus on access, children’s health
The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky adopted a new, five-year strategic plan that will launch on January 1, 2023. Following an 18-month strategic planning process that included external and internal interviews, surveys, data, research and other inputs, Healthy Kentucky will narrow its focus areas to Access to Health Care and Children’s Health.
Governor plans to reform Dept. of Juvenile Justice to fix gaps in system that has been in place 20+ years
Gov. Andy Beshear announced plans last week to reform Kentucky’s Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ), including housing those accused of more serious or violent crimes in higher security settings. “The current juvenile justice system has been in place for over 20 years, and it has not evolved to fit...
Conner High School senior Heng Yang one of two KY students selected for U.S. Senate Youth Program
Heng Yang, a senior at Conner High School, and David Daniel, a junior at Owensboro High School have been selected from among the state’s top student leaders to be part of the national 104-student delegation of the United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP). Both students will also each receive a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate study from The Hearst Foundations.
Your health: University of Kentucky immunologist shares tips on staying healthy during holiday’s resurgence of sickness
This holiday season Kentuckians of all ages continue to deal with a trifecta in sickness resurgence: flu, RSV and COVID-19. The Commonwealth is on track to have the worst flu season in the last 10 years. As of Monday, Dec. 19, the governor’s office reported six new pediatric flu deaths, and the Department of Public Health said none of those children had received a flu shot. The department also reported that fewer than 40% of Kentucky children have received a flu shot this season. State leaders are encouraging families to get their flu shots.
AAA: Nearly 1 of every 3 Kentuckians will be traveling by land, air, or sea this holiday season
‘Tis the season to travel, and AAA estimates 112.7 million people will journey 50 miles or more away from home from December 23 to January 2. That’s an increase of approximately 3 percent, or 3.6 million people, over last year but still down by about 5 percent when compared to pre-pandemic numbers. 2022 is expected to be the third busiest year for holiday travel since AAA began tracking in 2000.
Explaining Kentucky’s recently-passed utility tax legislation taking effect on January 1
The Kentucky General Assembly passed legislation this year ending the 6% sales tax exemption in 34 areas, but the one garnering the most questions deal with potentially having to pay sales tax on residential utilities, starting Jan. 1. The Kentucky Department of Revenue (DOR) says the confusion is because under...
Priscilla Easterling: With ‘family glitch’ fixed, working families encouraged to shop healthcare Marketplace
Open enrollment season is underway. And now is the time to check out your options for 2023 health coverage and this year, thousands of Kentuckians can save more through kynect, the state’s one-stop shop for Medicaid and Qualified Health Plans (QHPs). Individuals and families, especially public employees and those...
NKY Tri-ED completes staff with addition of Kim Spreder and Mark Grauwelman in new positions
The Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (Tri-ED) will round out its team at 14 members with two employee additions, both in newly created positions. Kim Spreder started in the role of Workforce Development Manager in November, and Mark Grauwelman joined as Real Estate and Project Manager in December. Both...
