Kenton County, KY

WLWT 5

Kenton County police searching for missing, endangered teen

WALTON, Ky. — The Kenton County Police department is searching for a missing and endangered person from the Walton, Kentucky, area. On Dec. 19, a crisis hotline contacted Kenton County police to perform a wellness check on 18-year-old Sasha Thompson. Police were informed Thompson was likely experiencing an emotional...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton247now.com

CODE RED WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Winter Storm Warning has been issued from 7 pm Thursday until 5 pm Friday for Wayne (IN), Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami, and Shelby counties and a Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 7 pm Thursday until 5 pm Friday for Clark, Greene, Montgomery, Warren, Clinton, Preble, and Butler counties. A combination of accumulating snowfall, dangerous wind chills, and blowing snow will make travel difficult Thursday night into Friday.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Owners of short term rentals in Boone County could soon face extra fees

Owners of short term rental properties in Boone County could soon be facing extra fees in order to continue to operate. Michael Schwartz, the director and zoning administer of the Boone County Planning Commission, spoke at a recent City of Union Commission Meeting detailing an ordinance requiring an operating license for homeowners who rent out their property for short-term rental websites, like Airbnb and VRBO.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
dayton.com

The Fringe Coffee House reopens in new Hamilton location ― with a drive-thru

The Fringe Coffee House is back up and running. Owners Patrick and Sarah Davis had the grand opening of the new location at 604 High St. last week, and supporters of the coffee house and its mission were eager for it to reopen. Sarah Davis said they’ve already seen as much traffic as they had during peak days at the old location three blocks east on High Street.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Light display in Milford takes holiday decorations to the next level

MILFORD, Ohio — A holiday light display in Milford, Ohio is taking Christmas decorations to the next level with the outdoor display illuminating the street!. Not only is the house decked out in lights, but the trees have been covered also!. Check out the display in the video player...
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Hamilton police searching for man last seen in November

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Hamilton Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man. Officials say William Lee Campbell, 46, was last seen on the west side of Hamilton on November 14, 2022. Police say Campbell is around 5-foot 6-inches and 160 pounds with brown...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Sugar n' Spice closed as new owner overhauls beloved restaurant

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Beloved Paddock Hills restaurant Sugar n' Spice is temporarily closed as its new owner overhauls the eatery. Sugar n' Spice Diner at 4381 Reading Road has been closed since Nov. 10 as owner Adam Mayerson renovates the restaurant, including adding 1,200 square feet to the 2,800-square-foot restaurant space. Mayerson told Cincinnati Business Courier he hopes to reopen as early as June 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Innovative partnership between Kenton Detention Center, Life Learning Center reduces recidivism

Kenton County Detention Center and Life Learning Center were recently featured in a broadcast by PBS NewsHour correspondent Stephanie Sy as part of their Searching for Justice Series. The story focused on the innovative approach and collaborative partnership between the two organizations and their efforts to combat Substance Use Disorder...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

East I-275 reopen following crash in Boone County

ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash that shut down east I-275 between Mineola Pike and I-71/75 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash has closed one side of Interstate 275 in Boone County, Tuesday evening. According to police, eastbound I-275 is closed between...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
