WKRC
Be Concerned Christmas store still offering toys for families, despite rising need
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Covington food pantry, Be Concerned, is continuing its Christmas Store tradition for 2022. The free store helped more than 700 families in 2021 and it's expecting to serve nearly 1,000 for 2022. "It's that long term tradition of caring and sharing with your neighbors and it...
WLWT 5
Kenton County police searching for missing, endangered teen
WALTON, Ky. — The Kenton County Police department is searching for a missing and endangered person from the Walton, Kentucky, area. On Dec. 19, a crisis hotline contacted Kenton County police to perform a wellness check on 18-year-old Sasha Thompson. Police were informed Thompson was likely experiencing an emotional...
Hundreds of kids to receive toys during giveaway
The YANI Collective is a group of individuals who help the community in different ways. The group started in Peoria, IL.
WKRC
Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
Beshear issues State of Emergency for Kentucky due to impending severe weather
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has issued a State of Emergency due to impending severe weather in the Bluegrass State. According to the governor’s office, rain is expected to turn to snow Thursday night, Dec. 22, 2022, across many parts of Kentucky due to an arctic front expected to bring a flash […]
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Winter Storm Warning has been issued from 7 pm Thursday until 5 pm Friday for Wayne (IN), Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami, and Shelby counties and a Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 7 pm Thursday until 5 pm Friday for Clark, Greene, Montgomery, Warren, Clinton, Preble, and Butler counties. A combination of accumulating snowfall, dangerous wind chills, and blowing snow will make travel difficult Thursday night into Friday.
COVID update: Boone, Kenton among counties with 100+ cases; KY total deaths equal city of Ft. Thomas
While the number of new cases of COVID-19 rose during the past week, deaths and overall hospitalizations saw a decline, according to the latest report issued Monday evening by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. State public health officials say there were 6,376 new cases during the last seven days,...
Good to know in Florence: Officer Eder, Karma retire, new and heroic firefighters, strip mall, toy drive
Florence City Council agreed to declare Police Canine Karma as surplus property at its regular council meeting this week. Karma’s handler, Officer BJ Eder, is retiring on December 31, and if Karma is surplus property, he can retire with his handler. Mayor Diane Whalen said that Karma is so...
linknky.com
Owners of short term rentals in Boone County could soon face extra fees
Owners of short term rental properties in Boone County could soon be facing extra fees in order to continue to operate. Michael Schwartz, the director and zoning administer of the Boone County Planning Commission, spoke at a recent City of Union Commission Meeting detailing an ordinance requiring an operating license for homeowners who rent out their property for short-term rental websites, like Airbnb and VRBO.
dayton.com
The Fringe Coffee House reopens in new Hamilton location ― with a drive-thru
The Fringe Coffee House is back up and running. Owners Patrick and Sarah Davis had the grand opening of the new location at 604 High St. last week, and supporters of the coffee house and its mission were eager for it to reopen. Sarah Davis said they’ve already seen as much traffic as they had during peak days at the old location three blocks east on High Street.
WLWT 5
Crash blocking traffic reported at Dixie Highway and Turfway Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash blocking traffic reported at Dixie Highway and Turfway Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Light display in Milford takes holiday decorations to the next level
MILFORD, Ohio — A holiday light display in Milford, Ohio is taking Christmas decorations to the next level with the outdoor display illuminating the street!. Not only is the house decked out in lights, but the trees have been covered also!. Check out the display in the video player...
WLWT 5
Hamilton police searching for man last seen in November
HAMILTON, Ohio — The Hamilton Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man. Officials say William Lee Campbell, 46, was last seen on the west side of Hamilton on November 14, 2022. Police say Campbell is around 5-foot 6-inches and 160 pounds with brown...
Madisonville man with dementia has been missing for nearly 2 weeks
Around 12 a.m. on December 10, Fred Williams drove away from his home on Ward Street in Madisonville and hasn't been seen since.
Honor Flight Tri-State presented with $43,000 check from proceeds of Honor Run Half Marathon
Scott Spicher, Executive Director of Honor Run Half Marathon, which is held every year in Florence, came to the Florence City Council meeting last week to present a check for $43,000 to Cheryl Popp, chairperson of Honor Flight Tri-State. The money is from the latest honor run in which participants...
WKRC
Sugar n' Spice closed as new owner overhauls beloved restaurant
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Beloved Paddock Hills restaurant Sugar n' Spice is temporarily closed as its new owner overhauls the eatery. Sugar n' Spice Diner at 4381 Reading Road has been closed since Nov. 10 as owner Adam Mayerson renovates the restaurant, including adding 1,200 square feet to the 2,800-square-foot restaurant space. Mayerson told Cincinnati Business Courier he hopes to reopen as early as June 2023.
WLWT 5
Police are responding to Hands Pike in Covington for reports of a crash with injuries
COVINGTON, Ky. — Police are responding to Hands Pike in Covington for reports of a crash with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
Innovative partnership between Kenton Detention Center, Life Learning Center reduces recidivism
Kenton County Detention Center and Life Learning Center were recently featured in a broadcast by PBS NewsHour correspondent Stephanie Sy as part of their Searching for Justice Series. The story focused on the innovative approach and collaborative partnership between the two organizations and their efforts to combat Substance Use Disorder...
KY Court of Appeals: Campbell Board of Education can’t use eminent domain to take former DAV site
In a legal victory for the city of Cold Spring, the Kentucky Court of Appeals has stopped the transfer of the former Disabled American Veterans property on U.S. 27 and Industrial Road to the Campbell County School District. The property has been called the top development site in Campbell County....
WLWT 5
East I-275 reopen following crash in Boone County
ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash that shut down east I-275 between Mineola Pike and I-71/75 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash has closed one side of Interstate 275 in Boone County, Tuesday evening. According to police, eastbound I-275 is closed between...
