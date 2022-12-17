Read full article on original website
Meet the high schoolers representing Kentucky on a team-based quiz show
Meet the team that will represent Kentucky in the “Spectrum News Challenge.”. Accomplishments: Maddie is the executive editor of the yearbook staff, president of the Student Leaders and Motivators Club and secretary of the National Honor Society. Fun fact: Maddie once won a chicken nugget-eating contest, eating 10 nuggets...
Rep. Savannah Maddox drops out of Republican primary for governor, citing lack of funding
Savannah Maddox, a Republican legislator from Dry Ridge, has suspended her 2023 gubernatorial campaign, citing lack of funds to continue. Her district includes part of Boone County and part of Kenton County as well as Gallatin and Grant counties. She has served in the legislature since 2019. Maddox was an...
Rep. Buddy Wheatley announces he’ll run for Secretary of State in November election
State Rep. Buddy Wheatley, a Democrat from Covington who narrowly lost a bid for re-election to the state House in November, is going to run next year for secretary of state. Wheatley, who turns 62 on Feb. 28, announced his Democratic campaign Tuesday for the state constitutional office that oversees elections and records business filings and state records at a news conference at the Covington Firefighters Association Union Hall.
Al Cross: Christmas gifts for Kentucky’s political elite
Before we renew this space’s 41-year tradition of imaginary but fitting Christmas gifts for Kentucky political figures, here’s a plea for some real gifts for folks who really need them: the people of Ukraine, who are standing up to a vicious bully for our common cause of freedom; and the thousands of people in the upper Kentucky River watershed who still need homes after last summer’s record flood.
KY Court of Appeals: Campbell Board of Education can’t use eminent domain to take former DAV site
In a legal victory for the city of Cold Spring, the Kentucky Court of Appeals has stopped the transfer of the former Disabled American Veterans property on U.S. 27 and Industrial Road to the Campbell County School District. The property has been called the top development site in Campbell County....
Kentucky Board of Education seeking nominations for 2023 Samuel Robinson Award; deadline Jan. 23
The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) is accepting nominations for the 2023 Samuel Robinson Award for Diversity and Equity in Public Education. This award is granted annually to a Kentuckian or a Kentucky organization demonstrating extraordinary efforts and contributions in the area of educational diversity and equity. The criteria for receiving this award includes, but is not limited to:
Rotary Club of Florence opens its nominations for Teacher of Year in Boone County, deadline Feb. 10
The Rotary Club of Florence has opened its nominations for the 2023 Teacher of the Year Award. The nomination form is open until Friday, February 10, 2023. A candidate for Rotary Teacher of the Year should be an exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable, and skilled teacher in any Boone County school (public or private), pre-kindergarten through grade twelve, who is planning to continue in an active teaching status. (Supervisory and administrative responsibilities should be of secondary consideration).
NKU graduates more than 1300 graduates at 50th Annual Commencement; graduates now total 77,000
Northern Kentucky University honored more than 1,300 graduates with family and friends looking on at the 50th Annual Commencement exercises Saturday at Truist Arena. Graduates from the College of Education, College of Arts & Sciences and the College of Informatics were honored in a ceremony at 10 a.m., while Haile College of Business and College of Health and Human Services graduates were honored at a ceremony at 3 p.m. Thousands of people packed into Truist Arena to recognize the achievements of the Class of 2022.
Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency in Kentucky in advance of winter storm, arctic blast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is under a state of emergency, as a winter storm brings snow and bitter cold to the state. Gov. Andy Beshear signed the state of emergency on Wednesday, as Kentucky gears up for an arctic blast expected to move in Thursday night. The forecast calls for snow, dropping temperatures and wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour on Friday. Wind chills are expected to be between 10 and 25 below zero on Friday into Saturday. A warm up isn't expected until Monday or Tuesday.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Kentucky using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Campbell County Representative Rachel Roberts elected to House Democratic leadership position
The Kentucky House Democratic Caucus elected a new leadership team this morning, choosing state Rep. Derrick Graham as Caucus Leader, state Representative Cherlynn Stevenson as Caucus Chair and state Representative Rachel Roberts as Caucus Whip. All three were elected without opposition. Rep. Graham, who has served Franklin County’s 57th House...
COVID update: Boone, Kenton among counties with 100+ cases; KY total deaths equal city of Ft. Thomas
While the number of new cases of COVID-19 rose during the past week, deaths and overall hospitalizations saw a decline, according to the latest report issued Monday evening by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. State public health officials say there were 6,376 new cases during the last seven days,...
Kentucky groups urge General Assembly to reject additional income tax cut
A coalition of 28 Kentucky organizations is urging lawmakers to reject additional cuts in the state income tax when the legislature convenes Jan. 3. “Record surpluses used to justify the cut are largely a mirage,” says a letter sent Friday to members of the General Assembly and released by the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.
Beshear: Work beginning early 2023 on massive eastern Kentucky development project
HINDMAN, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday unveiled sprawling plans for long-term recovery in eastern Kentucky, including a high-ground development featuring space for housing lots, apartments and a new school—the construction on which is slated to begin in a matter of months. What You Need To Know.
Foundation for a Healthy KY sharpens ’23-’27 focus with strategic plan: focus on access, children’s health
The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky adopted a new, five-year strategic plan that will launch on January 1, 2023. Following an 18-month strategic planning process that included external and internal interviews, surveys, data, research and other inputs, Healthy Kentucky will narrow its focus areas to Access to Health Care and Children’s Health.
Northern Kentucky woman receives west Kentucky tornado relief check, despite not filing a disaster claim
PADUCAH — More tornado relief checks are ending up in the wrong hands. We've had at least 10 viewers reach out to us saying they received a check from the state of Kentucky, even though they never filed a claim with FEMA. Each check is made out for $1,000. The Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet says more than 10,000 checks were sent, for a total of $10 million.
Retired Bengal’s trainer Sparling to speak at NKY Sports Hall of Fame program for five new inductees
Paul Sparling, who served as Athletic Trainer for the Cincinnati Bengals will be the guest speaker at the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame December induction today. Joe Brennan, President of the non-profit organization said five new members will be inducted as well. The meeting is set for the Garden...
NKU names 2023 Alumni Award recipients to be honored Jan. 27 during Homecoming Weekend
Northern Kentucky University has announced its 2023 Alumni Award recipients as Tom Wiedemann, Maria M. Reynolds, Jeff Jordan, Kayla D. Pecchioni and Robert Wallace. They will be honored at the Alumni Awards Dinner and Celebration on Friday, Jan. 27 to kick off Homecoming Weekend at NKU. “The impact of these...
Former CFO of Kentucky Public Pension Authority files whistleblower lawsuit
The former chief financial officer for the Kentucky Public Pension Authority (KPPA) has filed a whistleblower lawsuit in Franklin Circuit Court accusing his former employer of firing him for calling attention to the embezzlement of millions in retirement funds. Steven Herbert, who served in the position from January 2021 until...
