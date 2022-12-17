ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Meet the high schoolers representing Kentucky on a team-based quiz show

Meet the team that will represent Kentucky in the “Spectrum News Challenge.”. Accomplishments: Maddie is the executive editor of the yearbook staff, president of the Student Leaders and Motivators Club and secretary of the National Honor Society. Fun fact: Maddie once won a chicken nugget-eating contest, eating 10 nuggets...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Rep. Buddy Wheatley announces he’ll run for Secretary of State in November election

State Rep. Buddy Wheatley, a Democrat from Covington who narrowly lost a bid for re-election to the state House in November, is going to run next year for secretary of state. Wheatley, who turns 62 on Feb. 28, announced his Democratic campaign Tuesday for the state constitutional office that oversees elections and records business filings and state records at a news conference at the Covington Firefighters Association Union Hall.
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Al Cross: Christmas gifts for Kentucky’s political elite

Before we renew this space’s 41-year tradition of imaginary but fitting Christmas gifts for Kentucky political figures, here’s a plea for some real gifts for folks who really need them: the people of Ukraine, who are standing up to a vicious bully for our common cause of freedom; and the thousands of people in the upper Kentucky River watershed who still need homes after last summer’s record flood.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky Board of Education seeking nominations for 2023 Samuel Robinson Award; deadline Jan. 23

The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) is accepting nominations for the 2023 Samuel Robinson Award for Diversity and Equity in Public Education. This award is granted annually to a Kentuckian or a Kentucky organization demonstrating extraordinary efforts and contributions in the area of educational diversity and equity. The criteria for receiving this award includes, but is not limited to:
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Rotary Club of Florence opens its nominations for Teacher of Year in Boone County, deadline Feb. 10

The Rotary Club of Florence has opened its nominations for the 2023 Teacher of the Year Award. The nomination form is open until Friday, February 10, 2023. A candidate for Rotary Teacher of the Year should be an exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable, and skilled teacher in any Boone County school (public or private), pre-kindergarten through grade twelve, who is planning to continue in an active teaching status. (Supervisory and administrative responsibilities should be of secondary consideration).
FLORENCE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKU graduates more than 1300 graduates at 50th Annual Commencement; graduates now total 77,000

Northern Kentucky University honored more than 1,300 graduates with family and friends looking on at the 50th Annual Commencement exercises Saturday at Truist Arena. Graduates from the College of Education, College of Arts & Sciences and the College of Informatics were honored in a ceremony at 10 a.m., while Haile College of Business and College of Health and Human Services graduates were honored at a ceremony at 3 p.m. Thousands of people packed into Truist Arena to recognize the achievements of the Class of 2022.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
wymt.com

Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency in Kentucky in advance of winter storm, arctic blast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is under a state of emergency, as a winter storm brings snow and bitter cold to the state. Gov. Andy Beshear signed the state of emergency on Wednesday, as Kentucky gears up for an arctic blast expected to move in Thursday night. The forecast calls for snow, dropping temperatures and wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour on Friday. Wind chills are expected to be between 10 and 25 below zero on Friday into Saturday. A warm up isn't expected until Monday or Tuesday.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Campbell County Representative Rachel Roberts elected to House Democratic leadership position

The Kentucky House Democratic Caucus elected a new leadership team this morning, choosing state Rep. Derrick Graham as Caucus Leader, state Representative Cherlynn Stevenson as Caucus Chair and state Representative Rachel Roberts as Caucus Whip. All three were elected without opposition. Rep. Graham, who has served Franklin County’s 57th House...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Foundation for a Healthy KY sharpens ’23-’27 focus with strategic plan: focus on access, children’s health

The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky adopted a new, five-year strategic plan that will launch on January 1, 2023. Following an 18-month strategic planning process that included external and internal interviews, surveys, data, research and other inputs, Healthy Kentucky will narrow its focus areas to Access to Health Care and Children’s Health.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Northern Kentucky woman receives west Kentucky tornado relief check, despite not filing a disaster claim

PADUCAH — More tornado relief checks are ending up in the wrong hands. We've had at least 10 viewers reach out to us saying they received a check from the state of Kentucky, even though they never filed a claim with FEMA. Each check is made out for $1,000. The Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet says more than 10,000 checks were sent, for a total of $10 million.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy