ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themontclairgirl.com

An Inside Look at Mulberry Tea House

Tea parties are a centuries-old tradition that focus on social gathering with family and friends. The tradition lives on today as many still enjoy an authentic high tea experience — and the Mulberry House in Westfield is able to provide just that. Located at 415 Westfield Avenue, the Mulberry House offers an authentic English-style tea experience. From delicious sandwiches and scones to Victorian-style dining and events, the Mulberry House has everything you need for your high tea cravings. Read on to learn more about the Mulberry Tea House in Westfield, New Jersey.
WESTFIELD, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

37 Things to Do in the Montclair + North Jersey Area | Christmas Weekend 2022

As we near the end of December and look ahead to 2023, pack your calendar with all of the Christmas and Hanukkah happenings, as well as more events happening in the Essex County area. This week’s local Montclair + North Jersey area events guide has you covered with a Christmas Remixed class at Ride It Fitness, multiple White Christmas showings at The Clairidge, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Prudential Center, and more. Check out the list of all the events + things to do in North Jersey this weekend, December 22nd – December 25th, 2022.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
WAYNE, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day

Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This Ice Cream Speakeasy Is A First For New Jersey

I’ve seen a ton of boozy ice cream shops on my Tik Tok and Instagram pages, but I didn’t realize we had any shops that sold it in New Jersey!. There’s this hidden ice cream shop, but it’s for adults only. Apparently, there’s a secret boozy ice cream shop in North Jersey that not a ton of people know about, but you have to check it out!
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Five Christmas daycation destinations at the Jersey Shore

ASBURY PARK, NJ – You would never think about spending Christmas at the Jersey Shore, but a holiday staycation is a great one-day getaway from the hustle and bustle of the cities, even for locals. If you’re looking for a festive and fun place to spend Christmas this year? The Jersey Shore has a lot to offer. From great food and shopping to fun activities and attractions, here are five great Christmas destinations down the shore. Long Branch Long Branch is a great Christmas destination in New Jersey. This historic town is located at the Jersey Shore, and it is The post Five Christmas daycation destinations at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Daily Voice

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Shop In North Jersey

New Jersey native Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra were spotted over the weekend shopping in the Garden State.The couple captured toting shopping bags around Montclair on Saturday, Dec. 17, NJ Advance Media reports. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra in Montclair, New Jersey#nickjonas #priyank…
MONTCLAIR, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey chef wins television baking competition

A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
CBS New York

Cars line up for more than a mile for holiday meals in N.J.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A food distribution in New Jersey has hit a major milestone just in time for the holidays. Eight million pounds of food have been donated to the Meadowlands YMCA since the start of the pandemic. Chopper 2 was over their latest distribution Tuesday, where dozens of cars lined up along Murry Hill Parkway in East Rutherford. Volunteers said the line was more than a mile and a half long. Season of Giving: See our #BetterTogether campaign to help feed local familiesThe Y handed out meal kits and 200 turkeys to the first 200 cars. "That's going to make a big difference. Table-to-Table and Community Food Bank, who are supplying produce boxes and other goodies, families will now have some true good meals for the coming holiday," Meadowlands Area YMCA President and CEO David Kisselback said. The Y says the need isn't going away any time soon, and they will continue to take donations any time of year.  
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

New Businesses Opening in Essex County in 2023

Essex County is a great place to live, work and play. The number of new businesses coming to Essex County in 2023 is reflective of that, as the incoming businesses include everything from a paint-and-sip studio to a vegan soul food restaurant to an Italian-Japanese fusion restaurant. Read on to learn more about what to look out for in 2023.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Shop In Montclair

New Jersey native Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra were spotted over the weekend shopping in the Garden State. The couple captured toting shopping bags around Montclair on Saturday, Dec. 17, NJ Advance Media reports. Priyanka posted an album to Instagram of a mirror selfie and two photos holding...
MONTCLAIR, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy