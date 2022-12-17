Read full article on original website
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless ShelterBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
An Inside Look at Mulberry Tea House
Tea parties are a centuries-old tradition that focus on social gathering with family and friends. The tradition lives on today as many still enjoy an authentic high tea experience — and the Mulberry House in Westfield is able to provide just that. Located at 415 Westfield Avenue, the Mulberry House offers an authentic English-style tea experience. From delicious sandwiches and scones to Victorian-style dining and events, the Mulberry House has everything you need for your high tea cravings. Read on to learn more about the Mulberry Tea House in Westfield, New Jersey.
37 Things to Do in the Montclair + North Jersey Area | Christmas Weekend 2022
As we near the end of December and look ahead to 2023, pack your calendar with all of the Christmas and Hanukkah happenings, as well as more events happening in the Essex County area. This week’s local Montclair + North Jersey area events guide has you covered with a Christmas Remixed class at Ride It Fitness, multiple White Christmas showings at The Clairidge, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Prudential Center, and more. Check out the list of all the events + things to do in North Jersey this weekend, December 22nd – December 25th, 2022.
Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.
Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
The perfect place in NJ to get what you need for Feast of the 7 Fishes
Growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City, we had five Italian delicatessens or stores around our house. They would compete with each other for the neighborhood. When we moved to Marlboro in the 1970s, I really missed all those great Italian delicacies. Now Marlboro has Tuscany Italian Market and so does Manalapan and Freehold.
Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day
Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
One Of New Jersey’s Best Hot Dog Joints Has Been Opened Nearly 100 Years
This place makes hotdogs an absolute art form, and it's simple to see why people go out of their way to grab a bite to eat from this legendary restaurant open since 1932!. When I think of hot dogs, I usually picture one of two things; a pot of boiling water that has a pack of ballpark franks in it, or over-chared dogs on a charcoal grill.
Christmas Home Decoration Contest now underway in Hudson County
The annual Best Christmas Home Decoration Contest hosted by Hudson Media Group’s Pat O’ Melia is underway in Hudson County. Three winners will each receive $1,000 in cash and a commemorative plaque. Home spotters are on the streets now looking for decorated homes across Hudson County. Municipalities included...
This Ice Cream Speakeasy Is A First For New Jersey
I’ve seen a ton of boozy ice cream shops on my Tik Tok and Instagram pages, but I didn’t realize we had any shops that sold it in New Jersey!. There’s this hidden ice cream shop, but it’s for adults only. Apparently, there’s a secret boozy ice cream shop in North Jersey that not a ton of people know about, but you have to check it out!
Top 6 places in NJ to get the best seafood for your home cooking
I love seafood in all forms: shellfish, fin fish, even fish eggs. It's not as simple as you think though to get fresh fish at the market for your home cooking. We spent many summers visiting family in Narragansett, Rhode Island, and it was easy to literally buy the current day's catch as the fishing boats were coming in.
The best pasteles in Jersey City aren’t found in a store. They come from this crossing guard’s kitchen. | Calavia-Robertson
By day, Milagros Matos is a dedicated Jersey City school crossing guard. And by night, she’s a masterful Puerto Rican pasteles maker. But shhh! That’s only during the holidays when parents — who’ve known her for years — get to talking and news of her talent in the kitchen inevitably starts to spread.
Popular wedding venue faces backlash for recent renovations to ballroom
A popular wedding venue in Morris County is receiving backlash for some major renovations the venue recently underwent.
SPOTTED: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Christmas Shopping in Essex County!
Looks like Jersey boy Nick Jonas is back on his home turf for the holidays! Or at least for a shopping trip. And he's got some company!. Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra-Jonas were just spotted shopping arm-in-arm in Montclair NJ, and they're the picture of merry, married perfection.
Five Christmas daycation destinations at the Jersey Shore
ASBURY PARK, NJ – You would never think about spending Christmas at the Jersey Shore, but a holiday staycation is a great one-day getaway from the hustle and bustle of the cities, even for locals. If you’re looking for a festive and fun place to spend Christmas this year? The Jersey Shore has a lot to offer. From great food and shopping to fun activities and attractions, here are five great Christmas destinations down the shore. Long Branch Long Branch is a great Christmas destination in New Jersey. This historic town is located at the Jersey Shore, and it is The post Five Christmas daycation destinations at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Shop In North Jersey
New Jersey native Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra were spotted over the weekend shopping in the Garden State.The couple captured toting shopping bags around Montclair on Saturday, Dec. 17, NJ Advance Media reports. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra in Montclair, New Jersey#nickjonas #priyank…
NJ holiday shoppers: Hottest trend store opens its 6th location
EDISON — With just a few days left of the holiday shopping season, a world-famous trend-setting shop has opened its doors at a New Jersey mall. Showcase, recognized as “Home of the Hottest Trends” has opened a new trend store in the Menlo Park Mall in Edison.
New Jersey chef wins television baking competition
A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
Cars line up for more than a mile for holiday meals in N.J.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A food distribution in New Jersey has hit a major milestone just in time for the holidays. Eight million pounds of food have been donated to the Meadowlands YMCA since the start of the pandemic. Chopper 2 was over their latest distribution Tuesday, where dozens of cars lined up along Murry Hill Parkway in East Rutherford. Volunteers said the line was more than a mile and a half long. Season of Giving: See our #BetterTogether campaign to help feed local familiesThe Y handed out meal kits and 200 turkeys to the first 200 cars. "That's going to make a big difference. Table-to-Table and Community Food Bank, who are supplying produce boxes and other goodies, families will now have some true good meals for the coming holiday," Meadowlands Area YMCA President and CEO David Kisselback said. The Y says the need isn't going away any time soon, and they will continue to take donations any time of year.
New Businesses Opening in Essex County in 2023
Essex County is a great place to live, work and play. The number of new businesses coming to Essex County in 2023 is reflective of that, as the incoming businesses include everything from a paint-and-sip studio to a vegan soul food restaurant to an Italian-Japanese fusion restaurant. Read on to learn more about what to look out for in 2023.
Go-Karts on Ice in Newark, New Jersey Look Totally Worth the Ride!
Love spending time on the ice in the colder months but aren't exactly great at ice skating? Why not try ice go-karting? We tell you where to find it here in New Jersey. These are some of the coolest-looking go-karts I've ever seen! They're like a cross between snow tubes and bumper cars but they glide over ice.
