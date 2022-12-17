Read full article on original website
MATTHEW TKACHUK JUMPS DEVILS' HISCHIER AFTER EMPTY NET GOAL
At the end of Wednesday's contest between the Florida Panthers and the New Jersey Devils, Matthew Tkachuk sought out Devils captain Nico Hischier in a scrum. Tkachuk was responding to something that happened the last time these two played, which has left Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov out ever since. After...
BREAKING - THREE-WAY TRADE SEES TRIO OF PLAYERS SHUFFLED AROUND
A three-way trade between the Anaheim Ducks, Detroit Red Wings, and Florida Panthers has been initiated on Monday afternoon, seeing three players shuffled around the NHL. Michael Del Zotto has 10 points in 25 AHL games for the Charlotte Checkers so far this season. Givani Smith has 5 points and...
TRADE: AVALANCHE AND MAPLE LEAFS SWAP BOTTOM-SIX FORWARDS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Colorado Avalanche have acquired forward Denis Malgin from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Dryden Hunt. The move comes as the National Hockey League's holiday roster freeze comes into effect at 11:59 p.m. tonight. Malgin, 25, returned to the NHL this season...
MONTREAL CANADIENS REPORTEDLY TRYING TO ACQUIRE TOP GOALTENDING PROSPECT
The Montreal Canadiens are reportedly trying to get their hands on a young goaltending prospect currently in the U.S. College system. Maxime Truman of BPMSports in Montreal claims the Habs aren't just interested in Devon Levi, whose rights currently belong to the Buffalo Sabres, but started negotiations with his team at the 2022 NHL Draft. While those talks didn't come to fruition, Truman said the Sabres and Canadiens have talked more since then, with negotiations expected to continue.
CALGARY WRANGLERS ENFORCER DROPS OPPONENT WITH SINGLE PUNCH
22-year old Calgary Wranglers (AHL) forward Adam Klapka (6'8'', 235lbs) is a guy you might want to keep an eye on. Not only is he very, very large, he also has quite the mean streak. He dropped the gloves with Ontario Reign center Samuel Helenius (6'6'', 200lbs) and cleaned him...
ECHL GAME STARTS WITH 70 PIMS DISHED OUT IN FIRST TWO SECONDS
There's a reason the East Coast Hockey League is commonly referred to as 'The Jungle' by former players. Fights are sometimes as common as the hockey itself. In Sunday's action between the Atlanta Gladiators and the Savannah Ghost Pirates, 70 PIMs were handed out in the first two seconds of the game, as three different fights broke out. 6 players were handed 5-minute fighting majors, and 4 players received 10-minute misconduct penalties for 'secondary altercations.'
CALE MAKAR GETS PENALTY OVERTURNED IN RARE DISPLAY OF SPORTSMANSHIP
This one play (combined with yet another dominant season) could have the Lady Byng Trophy locked up for Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar. He could have kept his mouth shut and taken the powerplay in a scoreless hockey game, but he did the honorable thing and made sure the referee made the right call.
DEVILS PROSPECT FOLDS OPPOSING PLAYER WITH INSANE ONE-PUNCH
Nikita Okhotiuk could be the next Arber Xhekaj; a young player who steps into the NHL and immediately inserts himself as a big-time fighter. 6'1'', 195lbs, Okhotiuk isn't a large guy, but he can throw with the best of 'em. You may recall about a year ago, when he fought...
ANDREW HAMMOND ANNOUNCES HIS RETIREMENT
After starting his pro hockey career in 2013, goaltender Andrew Hammond is hanging up his skates. In a lengthy statement on Twitter, Hammond said an injury suffered during his short time in Montreal during the 2021-22 season is not healing the way he'd like it to, and it's time to retire. Here's his full statement:
15-YEAR-OLD GOALIE HOSPITALIZED AFTER TAKING SKATE TO NECK DURING GAME (VIDEO)
A 15-year-old goaltender went through some very tense moments Monday after taking a skate to the neck during a game in Russia. According to Sport24.ru, the goaltender was taking part in the championship game of a tournament when he was rushed to hospital and underwent surgery in order to fix the gash. The report states the boy is now awake and in stable condition, although medical professionals continue to monitor him closely in an intensive care unit. As you can see in the video below, the goalie was eventually removed from the ice on a stretcher after a couple of minutes of being on the ice. You can see the pool of blood left behind when he is finally moved.
RYAN GETZLAF LISTS INCREDIBLE SOCAL HOME FOR A STAGGERING PRICE (PHOTOS)
In his first year of retirement, former Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf is selling his stunning estate in Orange County for a whopping $8.5 million. The 7-bedroom, 9,650 square foot mansion sits on a 5 acre plot in a gated community, of course. With a 12-car garage, whoever ends up...
FORMER NHLER AND BROTHER OF HABS DEFENCEMAN, BRENDAN GUHLE RETIRES FROM PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY AT 25
According to his DEL team, Eisbaren Berlin, former NHL defenceman Brendan Guhle has retired from professional hockey. In a statement on Tuesday, Eisbaren Berlin said that they were shocked and surprised with the decision, which is reportedly for personal reasons. Note: the quote in this story is translated from German.
MIKHAIL SERGACHEV FINED FOR SLASHING MAPLE LEAFS' BUNTING
The NHL's Department of Player Safety has issued a $5,000 fine to Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev for Slashing Toronto forward Michael Bunting. This incident eventually led to a scrum which saw Bunting aggressively removed from the ice by linesman Dan Kelly, which spread quickly across social media Tuesday night.
RED WINGS PROSPECT PLANS TO STAY IN RUSSIA, HAS NO INTENTION OF REPORTING TO DETROIT
Dmitri Buchelnikov, drafted 52nd overall in 2022 by the Red Wings, was a big-time get for GM Steve Yzerman. In his draft-year, Buchelnikov scored a whopping 75 points in just 56 games for SKA St. Petersburg's MHL affiliate. He has popped off to start this season, scoring 9 points in the team's first 3 MHL games, with 20 points in 18 VHL games.
FORMER NHL DEFENCEMAN ALEX BIEGA ANNOUNCES HIS RETIREMENT
After 243 career games across parts of eight seasons in the National Hockey League, defenceman Alex Biega has announced his retirement. "My dream was to play in the NHL and I accomplished that dream. It was an honor and privilege to step on the ice every time I had the opportunity to do so. The last 12 years have been nothing short of incredible and I never took a single moment for granted." Biega said in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday.
CANADIENS' RICHARD SCORES FIRST CAREER NHL GOAL (VIDEO)
The Montreal Canadiens took on the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night and early on in the first period, Habs rookie forward Anthony Richard scored his first career goal in the NHL. Having the surname 'Richard' and playing for the Canadiens brings up a lot of memories...
CANADA'S BRENNAN OTHMANN ENGAGES IN GAME OF 'LAST OFF THE ICE' WITH MEMBER OF TEAM SWITZERLAND (VIDEO)
Hockey players and superstitions go together like peanut butter and jelly. Following warmups Monday night for a pre-tournament game between Team Canada and Team Switzerland at the World Juniors, both Canada's Brennan Othmann and Switzerland's Vincent Despont wanted to ensure they were the last player off the ice. Both kept a watchful eye on each other and kept coming back to the ice to touch it after the other did the same. It would eventually be Othmann, a first round pick of the New York Rangers, who got the last laugh with the last touch of the ice with his skate. Some funny moments as we gear up for what should be a fun tournament that gets underway on Boxing Day!
11-YEAR NHL VETERAN AND FORMER TOP GOALIE PROSPECT NAMED TO CANADA'S 2022 SPENGLER CUP ROSTER
Canada is set to open their 2022 Spengler Cup scheudke on Monday and we still don't fully know who the roster will be comprised of. It's a bit odd that the full roster hasn't been released yet, but we do know two of the names that will wear the Maple Leaf in Davos.
KEEGAN KOLESAR FLIPS ILYA LYUBUSHKIN OVER WITH A BIG HIT (VIDEO)
A battle brewed Monday night as the Vegas Golden Knights took on the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres were up 3-0 at one point, and managed to just hang on for the 3-2 win as the Golden Knights made a push in the third. One of the things getting some major attention from the game is a hit made early in the first by Keegan Kolesar.
NICO STURM TAKES EXCEPTION TO A HIT ON A TEAMMATE, DROPS THE GLOVES WITH BRETT RITCHIE
Nico Sturm (6'3'', 209lbs) challenged Brett Ritchie (6'4'', 215lbs) to a fight after he threw a hit on veteran defenseman Marc-Eduoard Vlasic. The hit was partially from behind but altogether a routine check; not dirty at all. Still, Sturm took exception and got in the grill of Ritchie, who isn't...
