Stanford, CA

greenbayphoenix.com

Green Bay Throttles Chicago State, Wins Fifth In a Row

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay women's basketball team showed dominance from start to finish in its 92-42 blowout victory over Chicago State Wednesday afternoon at the Kress Center. Green Bay has won five in a row for the first time this season. The Phoenix (8-3, 1-1 HL) had...
Green Bay to Welcome Chicago State for Wednesday Night Tilt

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It's the most wonderful time of the year for the Green Bay women's basketball team as they ride a four-game win streak into Wednesday's matchup against Chicago State. After Wednesday, GB won't return to action until December 29. Chicago State (0-15) vs. Green Bay (7-3,...
