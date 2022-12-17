Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller Applauds First Payments for Participants in Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot

Read full article on original website
BamBam2020
4d ago
More freaking handouts? I'll give you one guess where they get the money from... our taxes! Oh, and didn't all of our property taxes just go through the roof? Ahhh, the Socialist-Progressive movement is in full motion. Can't wait for the next free give away
Reply(2)
8
Charlotte Wright
4d ago
The thing is they gave that money to alot people with no children. The parents with children are the ones who mostly need it! I have custody of my granddaughter and doing everything by myself and didn't get approved. cook county is Sad!!!
Reply(1)
4
shelia stamps
4d ago
immigrants got that $$$. that's who. all those immigrants that came to illinois on that bus and they will be getting those jobs, as well. ppl keep complaining about there jobs.just watch who will be filling in those spaces
Reply
2
Related
proclaimerscv.com
$500 Monthly Cook County Income Pilot Program Application Closes on Friday
$500 Monthly Cook County Income Pilot Program Application Closes on Friday. The deadline is hovering guaranteed $500 monthly payments for two years for the Cook County residents to apply for the Income Pilot Program. Cook County promised that the program, which was filed earlier this month, will provide 3,250 qualified residents with a $500 monthly payment for 2 years according to a published post by NBC Chicago.
Three strikes for Cook County prosecutors
Silence fell over the courtroom as Judge Brian Flaherty announced his decision: “I believe that the original sentence imposed by Judge Baker still advances the interest of justice,” he said to the handful of people gathered in Markham to hear the ruling. “Petition to resentence defendant to something less than 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections is denied.”
Businessman Anthony McCaskill Files Nominating Petitions To Run For Mayor of Harvey
Businessman Anthony McCaskillPhoto bySouth Suburban News. (Harvey, Ill) Anthony McCaskill-Successful Businessman and Former Harvey Park District President- has filed his necessary nominating petitions in his anticipated run for Mayor of Harvey, Illinois.
evanstonroundtable.com
‘It’s still happening’: Evanston Black employee group says too much remains the same
Nearly seven weeks after dropping a bombshell 39-page report alleging workplace racial discrimination and harassment, the City of Evanston Black Employee Action Group described the city’s response so far as dismissive. There has also been retaliation from releasing the report, members of the group said. This comes after several...
5 COVID-19 deaths in one week in Chatham, Greater Grand Crossing
Five people died of COVID-19 in one week in zip code 60619 from December 5 to December 12, according to a Crusader analysis of the latest data from the Chicago Department of Public Health’s (CDPH) COVID-19 info. The deaths renew concerns of the COVID-19 disease at a time when...
Northwestern Memorial Hospital workers call for more staffing, better wages in new labor contract
The union said their biggest concern is staffing shortages that are leading to delays for patients and fewer people to care for them.
Second Chicago police officer in one week believed to have died by suicide
A Chicago police officer was found dead in her home on Tuesday morning, according to authorities. This marks the third officer to have died this week, and the second who is believed to have died by suicide.
fox32chicago.com
Missing special education student last seen in Harvey
HARVEY, Ill. - Family members are asking for the public's help in locating an adult special education student who has been reported missing for days. Kyle Jenkins, 20, was last seen Sunday in Harvey, Illinois. Jenkins attends an Adult Transition program for adult special education students in Community High School...
thesouthlandjournal.com
Former CEO of Subprime Auto Lender Indicted in $54.5 Million Bank Fraud Scheme
Former CEO of Subprime Auto Lender Indicted in $54.5 Million Bank Fraud Scheme (Chicago, IL) — The former chief executive officer of a suburban Chicago subprime auto lending company has been charged in federal court with orchestrating a scheme that defrauded a bank of approximately $54.5 million. James Collins...
Chicago mayoral candidates Ja'Mal Green, Willie Wilson drop challenges against each other
Petition challenges can be time consuming and costly to bring, as well as for candidates to defend against. For Ja'Mal Green and Willie Wilson, those concerns are now over.
Chatham Toddler Surprised With Gifts and Visit from Santa After Mother, Grandfather Killed
The 2-year-old boy found alone earlier this month in an East Chatham apartment is now living with his aunt, Tanesha Jenkins. CJ was unharmed, but found alone where his mother and grandfather were killed. Jenkins' sister, 27-year-old Javonni Jenkins and her father 79-year-old Curtis Hardman, were both found dead in...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago suburb proposal would give residents $150 to fight inflation
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Local governments are looking for more ways to help families as high inflation continues to cripple household budgets. This week, village trustees in Schaumburg endorsed a proposal to give homeowners $150 rebates in the new year. The payments were proposed by Mayor Tom Dailly, and the funding...
Young children left home alone for hours without heat at Merrillville apartment: Lake County sheriff
A maintenance worker had gotten into the apartment to fix the heat and found the only food the children had was ice cream and Pepsi, police said. They were wearing coats, but shivering, according to the sheriff's department.
Former security chief sues McDonald’s, CEO for alleged racial discrimination
The first hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 2, 2023.
oakpark.com
More chaos on Roosevelt
Distro Music Hall, a newly opened music venue on the Berwyn side of Roosevelt Road, saw gun violence within its walls late Saturday night and then chaos in the surrounding Oak Park residential neighborhood as frightened patrons scattered to the sound of the gunshots. Two patrons were wounded, non-life-threatening. Police...
Brandon Johnson is Running to be a Promise Keeper
Citing Lightfoot’s broken campaign promises, the Cook County Board Commissioner will invest in violence prevention, housing, and mental health as mayor The post Brandon Johnson is Running to be a Promise Keeper appeared first on South Side Weekly.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute Opens Advanced Outpatient Clinic at Palos Hospital
Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute Opens Advanced Outpatient Clinic at Palos Hospital (Palos Heights, IL) — Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital will now be home to the new Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute Outpatient Cardiology Clinic. Opening to patients on December 14, the clinic will feature 16 exam rooms — with two designed as “Clinic of the Future” models — one consult room, and dedicated clinician workspaces. An expanded cardiac diagnostics area, scheduled to open in early 2023, will offer heart failure and echocardiography rooms for cardiac testing procedures.
Ten South Side woman-owned Small Businesses open at Far South CDC Marketplace
The nonprofit Far South Community Development Corporation (Far South CDC)—an organization that provides strategic community-building services to residents and businesses across Chicago’s Far South Side neighborhoods and south suburban Cook County—is showcasing ten unique woman-owned small businesses with its Far South CDC Marketplace (837 W. 115th Street, Chicago) open now through May 2023 from 12-6 p.m. daily.
11-year-old in custody after allegedly threatening 'active shooter scenario' at Gary middle school
The sheriff said two other juveniles, ages 12 and 13, are also being interviewed and charges could be filed soon.
panoramanow.com
2nd Annual Toy Giveaway at 2300 Jackson St, Gary Indiana
Kidz Korna, Thriller Dance 2300, and StageCoach Productions have teamed up to help needy families in Gary Indiana. Kidz Korna launched their annual toy drive on Sunday December 17, 2022 at the ETA Theater in Chicago and will continue toy giveaways throughout the week. On Wednesday December 21, 2022 join the festivities near the world famous Jackson Family Home located at 2300 Jackson St. Gary Indiana at the corner of 23rd Ave and Jackson St. from 2- 4pm.
Comments / 14