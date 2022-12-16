Read full article on original website
cw39.com
Police chase in Humble leads to officers finding several counterfeit bills
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A police chase starting in Willowbrook ends in Humble with officers discovering thousands of counterfeit bills and a gun in a car. Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers received reports of a man driving erratically around a hospital in Willowbrook near Highway 249 and FM 1960.
'Organized crime is what it is': Police report 812 juggings in 2022 so far, a 13% increase from 2021
Police blame organized crime for the spike in a specific type of robbery cases compared to last year, and most victims don't realize they were being followed.
Suspect shot by police charged after being accused of assaulting METRO officers
After another dangerous incident happens on a Houston METRO bus, transportation officials reassure riders that it is a safe system.
kwhi.com
THREE ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF MAIL
Three people were arrested for Theft of Mail after a traffic stop early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 1:25, Corporal David Dudenhoeffer conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Highway 290 West. During the traffic stop, it was learned that the occupants of the vehicle were in possession of local mail from USPS drop boxes. Carlos Matute-Midence, 29 of Houston, and Jeniffer Reyes-Arauz, 27 of Houston, were charged with Theft of Mail greater than 30 Addresses and Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument. Also, Jaime Lopez-Arevalo, 22 of Houston, was charged with Theft of Mail greater than 30 Addresses, Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, (Cocaine). All three subjects were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in and released to jail staff.
fox26houston.com
Driver, 8 migrants detained after chase in stolen pickup truck: Houston police
HOUSTON - A driver and eight migrants were detained after a police chase with a stolen truck early Monday morning, Houston police say. According to police, the incident began around 2 a.m. when officers ran a license plate on a pickup truck, and it came back as stolen from another vehicle.
KPLC TV
Houston teen arrested in connection with 3 Lake Charles armed robberies
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Houston juvenile has been arrested in connection to three armed robberies of businesses in Lake Charles, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. The armed robberies took place on November 28, December 5, and December 9, 2022, at businesses located on Gerstner Memorial Drive,...
Harris County tackles violent crime in Cypress Station
HCPH’s newest pilot, the Hospital-Linked Violence Interruption Program, launched Nov. 1 in unincorporated Harris County, including ZIP code 77090, which covers Cypress Station. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Harris County Public Health and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are working through new programs to reduce violent crime in the Cypress Station...
texasbreaking.com
Houston Woman Involved in Mail Theft in Churches Gets Arrested
Following several theft reports of mail in churches in the North Texas area of Flower Mound and Dallas-Fort Worth territory, police carried out an investigation. The reports were recorded in the period of November 2nd to November 10th. According to the sources, Flower Mound police have arrested the chief suspect...
Man accused of shooting girlfriend in head outside bar in Montrose area
Police say the shooting happened after an argument. The suspect, who is the woman's boyfriend, got away.
cw39.com
2 men shot at gas station in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a double shooting at a gas station in north Houston. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night at the 7600 block of Jensen Drive near East Crosstimbers Street. One victim was dropped off by a car at Houston Fire Station No. 34. It’s...
fox26houston.com
14 alleged members of Sauce Walka's 'The Sauce Factory' arrested in Houston on drug, firearm charges
HOUSTON - A day after Atlanta rapper Gunna pleaded guilty to one charge of racketeering in the watched YSL RICO case, another label group is said to allegedly have several members arrested for similar charges. On Thursday, an investigation conducted by the FBI and Houston Police Department led to several...
mocomotive.com
WOULD BE THIEF BREAKS INTO POLICE TRAINING FACILITY
Recently the former Keefer Crossing School in New Caney was taken over by Montgomery County and is now used as a police training facility for active shooting incidents. For the fourth time in the past week cameras and alarms were once again…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/would-be-thief-breaks-into-police-training-facility/
Tech Dirt
Independent Journalist Sues Deputy Who Arrested Him For Filming Officers Responding To A Call
From the how-much-more-clearly-established-does-it-need-to-be? dept. Maybe if enough cases pile into the federal court system, the Supreme Court might decide to actually establish a First Amendment right to record public officials as they engage in their public duties. Until then, we’re stuck with a patchwork of precedent that recognizes this right only in certain parts of the nation.
What could go wrong? Waller cops pulling over drivers to hand out gift cards
Not all are thrilled by the gesture, some questioning its safety and legality.
mahoningmatters.com
Couple shot after meeting man to sell pair of Air Jordan shoes, Texas police say
A man and woman were shot after a shoe sale meetup turned violent in Texas, police told news outlets. The couple agreed to meet with a man in a parking lot near Sheldon Lake, outside Houston, to sell a pair of Air Jordan sneakers, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told KRIV.
fox26houston.com
Woman stabs boyfriend to death in east Harris County: Sheriff
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly stabbing in east Harris County Sunday morning. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to the 2400 block of Heather St. Based on preliminary details, Sheriff Gonzalez said...
Houston Woman Charged in Sunday Night’s Fatal Stabbing in Nashville
December 19, 2022 – Homicide Unit detectives have charged Ruby Dozier, 42, of Houston, TX, with Sunday night’s fatal stabbing of Quintin Mason, 49, at 4th Avenue South and Church Street. More Crime!. Mason was found with a stab wound to his chest before he was transported to...
Click2Houston.com
‘We probably got hit 15 to 20 times’: Couple describes ‘unprovoked attack’ while driving home from the Heights
HOUSTON – A Cypress couple is traumatized and dealing with a lot of damage after a group of men on bicycles swarmed their car and threw projectiles at it as they tried to drive home Sunday night. While they sat at a stoplight at the intersection of West 26th...
1 person shot during altercation with officers on METRORail light train near Midtown, HPD says
According to preliminary info by police, two officers initially stopped the suspect for unknown reasons before a fight broke out that spilled onto the train.
