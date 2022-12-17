ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carriere, MS

Rachel W. in MS
5d ago

now if only our officers would do this across the country. Follow these drug users, dealers and criminals and arrest every one of them. no slap on the wrist. I don't care if you have to stack them ten high to a bunk in jail, get them put away and throw away the key.

WDSU

Death penalty group to defend suspect in Covington homicide case

NEW ORLEANS — A lawyer specializing in capital murder cases is now defending the man accused of killing a priest and a church worker in St. Tammany Parish. Kerry Cuccia, with the Capitol Defense Project of Louisiana, has been assigned the case to defend Antonio Tyson. Tyson was arrested...
COVINGTON, LA
an17.com

Franklinton man pleads guilty to multiple charges

COVINGTON - District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on November 17, 2022, Zarius J. Brown, age 35, from Franklinton, Louisiana, pleaded guilty as charged before Judge Raymond Childress, to aggravated assault on a peace officer with a motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen things and aggravated criminal damage to property. He was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison, without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
FRANKLINTON, LA
Mississippi Press

Sheriff’s department says farewell to Mike Ezell

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- After four decades in law enforcement -- the last eight at Jackson County’s sheriff -- Mike Ezell said goodbye to his law enforcement colleagues as he prepares to shift his attention to making law, not enforcing it. Ezell will be sworn in Jan. 3 as a...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WWL-AMFM

Man pulls gun in Bullard Avenue Walmart

Shoppers and employees at the Walmart in New Orleans East were forced to flee the store after a man pulled a gun during a fight. One witness who called WWL after the incident happened says she’s still shaken by what she saw.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Grand Jury indicts two suspects in Abita Springs murder case

District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, a St. Tammany Parish grand jury returned an indictment against Dain Robert McCann, 25 of Abita Springs for the Second-Degree Murder of Jon Paul McIntyre and Obstruction of Justice. The grand jury also returned an indictment in the same case against Jacob Sloan, 27 of Abita Springs, for Obstruction of Justice and Accessory after the Fact to Second-Degree Murder.
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
WWL

Fight at New Orleans East Walmart draws heavy police response

NEW ORLEANS — Shoppers at the Walmart in New Orleans East experienced a frightening moment Monday when a fight broke out and drew a heavy police presence to the store. There were reports on social media from shoppers saying they started running after hearing reports of shots being fired, however, the NOPD confirms that not to be true and they are investigating a fight.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two-Vehicle Collision on US 90 Results in Death of Louisiana Woman and The Arrest of an Impaired Driver

Two-Vehicle Collision on US 90 Results in Death of Louisiana Woman and The Arrest of an Impaired Driver. Gretna, Louisiana – A two-vehicle collision in Gretna, Louisiana on December 15 resulted in the death of Tricia Cook, 67, and the arrest of Gerald McKnight, 40, on charges of vehicular homicide, DWI, and reckless driving. McKnight allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit. The driver of the other vehicle sustained moderate injuries and was hospitalized.
GRETNA, LA
WDAM-TV

Early a.m. shooting leaves property damage, no injuries in Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents along Hattiesburg’s Capitol Street were jolted from their beds by gunfire early Tuesday morning. The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a private residence in the 100 block of Capitol Street. Witnesses informed police that the residence was...
HATTIESBURG, MS
NOLA.com

18-year-old shot during argument in 7th Ward, New Oreans police say

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the 7th Ward Saturday morning that left an 18-year-old man injured. The shooting occurred at about 11:57 a.m. near the intersection of North Miro and Touro streets (map), according to authorities. The victim was driving a car with an unidentified person inside the vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Armed robbers shoot man’s dog to death on Alvar Street, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A pair of gunmen attempting an armed robbery deliberately shot dead a man’s dog Saturday (Dec. 17) in the Florida neighborhood, New Orleans police said. According to the NOPD, a 50-year-old man was approached by “an acquaintance” and another man in the 2400 block of Alvar Street around 1:30 p.m. The victim was asked to produce fraudulent breeding papers for a dog, but declined.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Magnolia State Live

15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?

From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
brproud.com

New Orleans police make 2 arrests in series of robberies

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police department’s Eighth District station has made two arrest in separate robbery incidents. Al Davis was arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a garbage collection worker that occurred in the 500 block of South Peters Street. The second suspect, Devin Garrison, was arrested in connection to a robbery in the 200 block of North Rampart Street where he’s accused of robbing two female victims at gunpoint.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans mayor announces interim police chief

The New Orleans mayor announced an interim police chief for the NOPD on Tuesday. This comes as Superintendent Shaun Ferguson is expected to retire and take his final walk on Thursday. Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a news conference Tuesday morning with other NOPD leaders where she named Captain Michelle Woodfork...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

