Rachel W. in MS
5d ago
now if only our officers would do this across the country. Follow these drug users, dealers and criminals and arrest every one of them. no slap on the wrist. I don't care if you have to stack them ten high to a bunk in jail, get them put away and throw away the key.
3
Mississippi man pleads guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
A Mississippi man pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration. Joseph Henry, 45, of Bay St. Louis, pleaded guilty on December 15, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.
WDSU
Death penalty group to defend suspect in Covington homicide case
NEW ORLEANS — A lawyer specializing in capital murder cases is now defending the man accused of killing a priest and a church worker in St. Tammany Parish. Kerry Cuccia, with the Capitol Defense Project of Louisiana, has been assigned the case to defend Antonio Tyson. Tyson was arrested...
WLOX
Law enforcement from all over country flood Bay St. Louis in support
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - When police officers are killed in the line of duty, the reaction is far reaching. The funeral of Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe didn’t just attract regional law enforcement, it brought officers in from throughout the country. Through the group Brotherhood...
fox8live.com
New Orleans DA misses deadline, remains adamant to try teen accused of paralyzing UNO student as adult
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams will have to go through additional measures to try a 16-year-old attempted murder suspect as an adult after missing a 30-day window to transfer the case out of the juvenile system, court records show. Cruz Matute, 16, is accused of...
WLOX
New details of Amy Anderson’s behavior before fatal shooting revealed
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - There are still unanswered questions about the two officers’ deaths December 14, and the biggest one is “why?” Why was Amy Anderson at a Bay St. Louis motel, with her small child and a gun? Why did she turn on the police officers called to help her?
WLOX
Bay St. Louis man pleads guilty to possessing enough painkiller to kill thousands
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Bay St. Louis man pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute enough fentanyl to kill the entire population of Bay St. Louis and Waveland combined. Joseph Henry, 45, was arrested on Dec. 5, 2021 at his home in Bay St. Louis. During...
an17.com
Franklinton man pleads guilty to multiple charges
COVINGTON - District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on November 17, 2022, Zarius J. Brown, age 35, from Franklinton, Louisiana, pleaded guilty as charged before Judge Raymond Childress, to aggravated assault on a peace officer with a motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen things and aggravated criminal damage to property. He was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison, without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
Mississippi Press
Sheriff’s department says farewell to Mike Ezell
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- After four decades in law enforcement -- the last eight at Jackson County’s sheriff -- Mike Ezell said goodbye to his law enforcement colleagues as he prepares to shift his attention to making law, not enforcing it. Ezell will be sworn in Jan. 3 as a...
Man pulls gun in Bullard Avenue Walmart
Shoppers and employees at the Walmart in New Orleans East were forced to flee the store after a man pulled a gun during a fight. One witness who called WWL after the incident happened says she’s still shaken by what she saw.
an17.com
Grand Jury indicts two suspects in Abita Springs murder case
District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, a St. Tammany Parish grand jury returned an indictment against Dain Robert McCann, 25 of Abita Springs for the Second-Degree Murder of Jon Paul McIntyre and Obstruction of Justice. The grand jury also returned an indictment in the same case against Jacob Sloan, 27 of Abita Springs, for Obstruction of Justice and Accessory after the Fact to Second-Degree Murder.
Fight at New Orleans East Walmart draws heavy police response
NEW ORLEANS — Shoppers at the Walmart in New Orleans East experienced a frightening moment Monday when a fight broke out and drew a heavy police presence to the store. There were reports on social media from shoppers saying they started running after hearing reports of shots being fired, however, the NOPD confirms that not to be true and they are investigating a fight.
Two-Vehicle Collision on US 90 Results in Death of Louisiana Woman and The Arrest of an Impaired Driver
Two-Vehicle Collision on US 90 Results in Death of Louisiana Woman and The Arrest of an Impaired Driver. Gretna, Louisiana – A two-vehicle collision in Gretna, Louisiana on December 15 resulted in the death of Tricia Cook, 67, and the arrest of Gerald McKnight, 40, on charges of vehicular homicide, DWI, and reckless driving. McKnight allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit. The driver of the other vehicle sustained moderate injuries and was hospitalized.
WDAM-TV
Early a.m. shooting leaves property damage, no injuries in Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents along Hattiesburg’s Capitol Street were jolted from their beds by gunfire early Tuesday morning. The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a private residence in the 100 block of Capitol Street. Witnesses informed police that the residence was...
KPLC TV
Woman who killed 2 officers did not take own life, investigators now say
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Several new, key pieces of information have come to light in the deaths of two Bay St. Louis Police officers and an Ocean Springs woman. Investigators said Amy Anderson believed she was being followed and asked a motel clerk to call 911 for...
NOLA.com
18-year-old shot during argument in 7th Ward, New Oreans police say
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the 7th Ward Saturday morning that left an 18-year-old man injured. The shooting occurred at about 11:57 a.m. near the intersection of North Miro and Touro streets (map), according to authorities. The victim was driving a car with an unidentified person inside the vehicle.
fox8live.com
Armed robbers shoot man’s dog to death on Alvar Street, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A pair of gunmen attempting an armed robbery deliberately shot dead a man’s dog Saturday (Dec. 17) in the Florida neighborhood, New Orleans police said. According to the NOPD, a 50-year-old man was approached by “an acquaintance” and another man in the 2400 block of Alvar Street around 1:30 p.m. The victim was asked to produce fraudulent breeding papers for a dog, but declined.
theadvocate.com
Letters: After six years of dodging New Orleans crime, I'm outta here
I moved to New Orleans when I was young, lured by the endless festivities and laissez-faire atmosphere. However, as I grow older, I’m finding my values and principles evolving. For example, the prospect of having a family and raising children is on the horizon. I’ve lived in the city...
15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?
From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
brproud.com
New Orleans police make 2 arrests in series of robberies
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police department’s Eighth District station has made two arrest in separate robbery incidents. Al Davis was arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a garbage collection worker that occurred in the 500 block of South Peters Street. The second suspect, Devin Garrison, was arrested in connection to a robbery in the 200 block of North Rampart Street where he’s accused of robbing two female victims at gunpoint.
WDSU
New Orleans mayor announces interim police chief
The New Orleans mayor announced an interim police chief for the NOPD on Tuesday. This comes as Superintendent Shaun Ferguson is expected to retire and take his final walk on Thursday. Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a news conference Tuesday morning with other NOPD leaders where she named Captain Michelle Woodfork...
