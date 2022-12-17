Two-Vehicle Collision on US 90 Results in Death of Louisiana Woman and The Arrest of an Impaired Driver. Gretna, Louisiana – A two-vehicle collision in Gretna, Louisiana on December 15 resulted in the death of Tricia Cook, 67, and the arrest of Gerald McKnight, 40, on charges of vehicular homicide, DWI, and reckless driving. McKnight allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit. The driver of the other vehicle sustained moderate injuries and was hospitalized.

GRETNA, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO