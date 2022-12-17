ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

FOX Carolina

Georgia Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency ahead of dangerous weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dangerously cold weather is on the way Friday. Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for every Georgia county Wednesday. It makes state resources available to local governments and ensures critical supplies such as propane can get delivered for commercial and residential use.
FOX Carolina

‘Their last patrol isn’t alone’: Veteran’s Last Patrol are battle buddies during the final chapter

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates there’s approximately 400,000 veterans living in South Carolina, and the majority are over 55. One local nonprofit is focused on the mental and physical needs of older veterans, and they’re looking for more battle buddies, wingmen, and shipmates to join their cause.
FOX Carolina

Christmas Eve church services around the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re looking to attend a Christmas Eve church service in the Upstate, we’ve found some options for you. Several online streaming options can be found by clicking the links to the church’s websites. Greenville County:. Fellowship Greenville has services at 1:00,...
FOX Carolina

Mega Millions jackpot rises after no winner in Friday’s drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With six days until Christmas, Mega Millions could deliver someone a $465 million gift on Tuesday night. Friday’s jackpot drawing produced more than 14,000 winners in South Carolina. Tuesday night’s drawing will take place at 11 p.m. Tickets are two dollars and can be...
