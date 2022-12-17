ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas babysitter sentenced to life in prison for killing 5-year-old boy

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sC7DS_0jlkLsUi00

LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas woman was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after she was convicted last year of killing a 5-year-old boy she was babysitting.

Lauren Courtney, 23, was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday, according to KSNV. She will be eligible for parole after she serves 20 years of her sentence.

According to court records obtained by KSNV, Courtney pleaded guilty in October to first-degree murder.

Courtney was arrested in March 2021 for the death of Ryan Peralto, 5. According to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department obtained by KSNV, Courtney was watching Ryan and another child. Courtney called Ryan’s father and told him that the child was not doing well.

Ryan’s father went back to the house and watched surveillance footage from inside the house. According to KVVU, the footage reportedly showed Courtney beating Ryan.

Courtney was interviewed by investigators, according to an arrest report obtained by KVVU. Courtney reportedly told them that she babysat for the family three days a week. She reportedly told police that Ryan had an accident and needed to take a shower and when he was showering, she heard a noise. Courtney then told investigators she saw a bruise on his head.

According to an arrest report obtained by KVVU, Courtney reportedly assumed that Ryan fell in the shower and he got sick because of the fall. Courtney then reportedly told investigators that the father may have been abusive towards the kids. However, the video footage that investigators obtained showed her dragging the boy into the bathroom after taking off his underwear.

Police confronted Courtney about the footage and according to KVVU, she continued to deny anything happened. However, she eventually told investigators that she possibly “blacked out” from anger after Ryan had his accident, stating that it was the final straw.

Medical staff examined Ryan’s injuries and found a skull fracture, a brain bleed and a fractured spleen, according to KSNV. His cause of death was ruled by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as a homicide due to blunt force injuries to the head, chest and abdomen.

No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Ex-Las Vegas police recruit allegedly battered, strangled wife, report says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Las Vegas Metropolitan police recruit is accused of battering, dragging, and strangling his wife, according to an arrest report. Jesus Gonzales-Mazo, 28, was charged with domestic battery by strangulation, assault constituting domestic violence with the use of a deadly weapon and domestic battery. On Dec. 8, Gonzales-Mazo came home around […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

'Somebody just needs to do something and we're just really asking for help, anyone,' Residents dealing with homeless problem in Sunrise Manor

After contacting police, the HOA, and the property owner, neighbors in Sunrise Manor said they are still having trouble dealing with the homeless surrounding the development. ‘Somebody just needs to do something and we’re just …. After contacting police, the HOA, and the property owner, neighbors in Sunrise Manor...
SUNRISE MANOR, NV
KTNV

24-year-old woman dead after car collides with wall near Sunrise Manor, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A passenger is dead after a vehicle collided with a wall in a vacant parking lot on Friday morning on Nellis Avenue, Las Vegas police say. Evidence at the scene indicated that a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Nellis Avenue, south of Meikle Lane, at approximately 12:16 a.m. Police say the Chevrolet failed to maintain its travel lane, crossed over northbound travel lanes, and drove up onto the east sidewalk of Nellis Boulevard. The Chevrolet then continued through a chain link fence and into a vacant lot. The right side of the vehicle struck the metal support pole of a billboard and continued into a block wall.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Third suspect in Summerlin shooting arrested; others plead guilty

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The third of three suspects involved in a shooting in September that left two people injured has been arrested, while the other two suspects have pleaded guilty in court. Haley Ferree, 19, is charged with conspiring to commit murder and five counts of attempted murder...
LAS VEGAS, NV
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
26K+
Followers
32K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy