NASDAQ
Prologis (PLD) Stock Moves 0.1%: What You Should Know
Prologis (PLD) closed the most recent trading day at $112.18, moving +0.1% from the previous trading session. The stock traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the industrial real estate developer had lost...
NASDAQ
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) closed the most recent trading day at $139.38, moving -1.08% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto...
NASDAQ
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $261.80, marking a +0.3% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
Danaher (DHR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Danaher (DHR) closed at $255.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.21% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial...
NASDAQ
E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed the most recent trading day at $53.78, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Heading into today, shares of the cosmetics...
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Evercore (EVR) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
NASDAQ
Celestica (CLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Celestica (CLS) closed at $10.91, marking a +0.74% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturing services company had...
NASDAQ
All You Need to Know About Celularity, Inc. (CELU) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
Investors might want to bet on Celularity, Inc. (CELU), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts Predict a 39% Upside in MakeMyTrip (MMYT): Here's What You Should Know
Shares of MakeMyTrip (MMYT) have gained 2.4% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $29.04, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $40.33 indicates a potential upside of 38.9%.
NASDAQ
Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Scorpio Tankers (STNG) closed the most recent trading day at $54.87, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 4.09%...
NASDAQ
Murphy USA (MUSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Murphy USA (MUSA) closed the most recent trading day at $287.13, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the gasoline station operator had lost...
NASDAQ
Dillard's (DDS) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
The price trend for Dillard's (DDS) has been bearish lately and the stock has lost 9.1% over the past week. However, the formation of a hammer chart pattern in its last trading session indicates that the stock could witness a trend reversal soon, as bulls might have gained significant control over the price to help it find support.
NASDAQ
ASML (ASML) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ASML (ASML) closed at $563.16, marking a -0.96% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market, the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts Think Target (TGT) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
NASDAQ
What Stocks To Buy Today? 3 Dividend Aristocrats To Watch
Dividend Aristocrats are stocks that have consistently increased their dividends for 25 consecutive years or more. These stocks are often considered a good choice for long-term investors seeking a reliable source of income. In this article, we’ll explore what dividend aristocrats are and provide an overview of three dividend aristocrats that you may want to watch in the stock market today.
NASDAQ
SKT or EQIX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail sector might want to consider either Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) or Equinix (EQIX). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies...
NASDAQ
Ag Industry: 3 Top-Ranked Stocks to Grow your Portfolio
The stock market often moves in cycles, with different industry groups outperforming at different times. Cycles can occur due to various factors, including macroeconomic conditions, psychology, investor sentiment, and geopolitical factors. For instance, in periods of economic expansion, technology and consumer discretionary may outperform. In the recent post covid bull...
NASDAQ
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
NASDAQ
MMSI vs. ALGN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Medical - Dental Supplies sector have probably already heard of Merit Medical (MMSI) and Align Technology (ALGN). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found...
