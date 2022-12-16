Drought is one of the top concerns facing many Midwestern farmers in 2023, but even with some replenishing rain potential this spring, many areas could still be in trouble. In a recent survey of subsoil moisture in northwest Iowa, Iowa State University Extension found nearly every site tested is at least 2.5 inches below normal, with most locations showing more than 4 inches below normal. This could impact decisions for 2023.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO