Say thanks to Wisconsin ag teachers
OPINION When adults think back to our formative years, we can likely pick a teacher or two who fundamentally made a difference in our lives and influenced our future career paths. For many in the agricultural industry, that teacher was an agricultural teacher. Hundreds of agricultural instructors work day in and day out in the classroom, greenhouse, field and community to educate our young people and build the industry’s future workforce.
Bateman reflects on nearly four-decade career with the ND Beef Commission
After more than 38 years of service to the state’s beef producers and consumers, North Dakota Beef Commission Executive Director Nancy Jo Bateman is officially retiring at year’s end. “It will be nice to be able to step back and take a break,” Bateman said. “My husband (Rocky)...
Agriculture professional named
Christa Hoffman recently was named winner of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Outstanding Agriculture Professional Award. The contest recognizes Young Farmer and Agriculturist members going above and beyond for agriculture and within their communities. Hoffman is a business-development administrator at URUS. She manages grant-funded projects...
From farm to school, ag knowledge shared
The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council had the pleasure Oct. 22 of learning about farm-to-school programs and fairs that take place around the great state of Wisconsin. Throughout the meeting, I picked up on one major overarching theme – the importance of connecting youth to agriculture. Members began the meeting...
Incoming Cattlewomen president focused on future generations, future of organization
South Dakota Cattlewomen’s incoming president has her sights set on the future and future generations. Katrin Van Zandbergen, a Kennebec rancher, will be taking the reins from current president Lindy Harkin in 2023. Even with a leadership change, the mission of the organization will stay the same, promoting and...
Iowa farmland prices jump in 2022
Farmland values are up 17% in Iowa. The Iowa State Land Value Survey was released Dec. 13, showing that average farmland values in Iowa are $11,411 per acre as of Nov. 1, 2022, up $1,660 from last year. “This is phenomenal because last year Iowa farmland values rose 29% already,...
Direct marketing beef focus of panel discussion
Selling beef directly to consumers was the focus of a panel discussion held Dec. 16 during the South Dakota Farmers Union (SDFU) State Convention in Huron. During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oklahoma rancher, Scott Blubaugh saw a large disparity between what he was earning for the cattle he sold and what the packers were earning for the cattle they bought from him.
Energy-efficiency incentives abound
OPINION This time of the year leaves most of us dreading to see our heating bills. But this year we have new options to afford our bills and better incentives to make home improvements that will reduce our bills going forward. Recently the U.S. Energy Information Administration released an important...
Pork Power shows its strength by topping 1 million pounds
It looked a lot like Christmas on Dec. 13 when the Illinois Pork Producers Association reached its goal of donating one millions pounds of pork to food banks in an effort started in 2008. Pork producers and their supporters hammed up their achievements wearing Santa hats. As part of Partnering...
Soybean group position encourages connections
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Ashley Barry isn’t following in the footsteps of anyone in her new job. She is the first one to hold it. While “engagement manager” may sound more like a job title for a wedding planner, her work involves connecting soybean growers with legislators to get their voices heard.
Carcass removal aims to reduce livestock/predator conflicts
A government-sponsored project is touting carcass management as a useful tool to reduce livestock/predator conflicts, based on evidence in Montana. In a presentation backed by a Natural Resources Conservation Service innovation grant, the Conflict on Workinglands group hosted a webinar in late October that shared how carcass removal efforts are working in various parts of the state.
Winter rains welcome, but much more needed
Drought is one of the top concerns facing many Midwestern farmers in 2023, but even with some replenishing rain potential this spring, many areas could still be in trouble. In a recent survey of subsoil moisture in northwest Iowa, Iowa State University Extension found nearly every site tested is at least 2.5 inches below normal, with most locations showing more than 4 inches below normal. This could impact decisions for 2023.
Moisture arrives in flaky form
With much of Wisconsin under a Winter Storm Watch -- with a blizzard caution attached! -- Chris Hardie shares photos of the previous snowfall near Black River Falls in western Wisconsin. Much of the area can use the extra moisture for next year's growing season.
