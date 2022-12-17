Read full article on original website
Two feet of snow could pile up in parts of Michigan, just in time for Christmas travel
All of Michigan is under a Winter Storm Watch for Thursday night into Saturday. But Meteorologist Brian Meade, with National Weather Service-Grand Rapids, says some parts of the state will be hit harder than others.
Blizzard Warning coming? Here’s what the National Weather Service says right now
There has been talk of the coming storm becoming a blizzard. I talked with the head of the weather warning department at the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids. Here’s how special a blizzard warning is in Lower Michigan, and what conditions would prompt the NWS to issue one here.
Weirdest temperature map you’ll see in a long time over Great Lakes region
A strong storm system will have the center of it track right over Lower Michigan. The swirling circulation around the storm will do some strange things to our temperatures across Lower Michigan. A storm system always has the same direction of rotation- counterclockwise. Imagine a top spinning counterclockwise. That’s essentially...
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. MHSAA basketball: Forest Hills Eastern vs Godwin …. A BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued for sections of Lower Michigan for Thursday afternoon through 7PM Saturday. The warning includes Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Kent, Ottawa, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Berrien and Cass counties. Side note. All of Northern Michigan is included in a Blizzard warning.
A BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued for sections of Lower Michigan for Thursday afternoon through 7PM Saturday. The warning includes Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Kent, Ottawa, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Berrien and Cass counties. Side note. All of Northern Michigan is included in a Blizzard warning.
What Was That Green Flash Over The S-Curve Monday Morning?
A transformer on the West Side blew Monday morning, sending hundreds to a powerless breakfast. The Transformer Blew Out At Around 6:00 This Morning. The power transformer at Front Street and Butterworth, near Wealthy blew out early today, sending sparks flying and setting off a green flash visible on US 131, startling morning commuters.
Lake effect snow gradually comes to an end Sunday
Winter weather advisories that have been in place since Thursday have been extended as lake effect snow continues.
Outlook for Christmas Day: Cold, likely white
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Weather forecast models suggest Christmas Day in West Michigan will be very cold, and possibly snowy. A large bend in the jet stream is projected to allow Arctic air to spill all the way to the Deep South. Some of the coldest air may be parked over our part of the country just a couple of days before Christmas Day.
Final Snow Totals From Weekend's Record Setting Lake Effect
Lake effect snow continues to drop on West Michigan communities. Winter Weather Advisories last through Sunday morning as well.
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. MHSAA basketball: Forest Hills Eastern vs Godwin …. (Dec. 21, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 122122.
Dispatch: Person shot in Muskegon Heights
A representative from Consumers energy talks about how the company is preparing for potentially dangerous outages. (Dec. 20, 2022) Storm Team 8’s focus is now squarely on the winter storm that’s expected to move in early this week. There is a brand-new winter storm watch that goes into effect Thursday. (Dec. 20, 2022)
1 dead, 4 injured in Bangor house fire
It is truly the calm before the storm. Expect light winds out of the northwest under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will fall into the low teens. Amidst holidays, winter storm likely to slow down …. It’s the perfect storm: a projected massive snowstorm coming just days before Christmas...
Corewell designated Pathogen Treatment Center
A grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will help Corewell Health get ready for the next big health issue. (Dec. 21, 2022) A grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will help Corewell Health get ready for the next big health issue. (Dec. 21, 2022)
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend
It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
Forecast: Lake effect snow showers continue through the weekend
Lake effect will continue on throughout the day today, with precipitation dwindling on Sunday. High temperatures this weekend will be near 30 degrees.
Text-to-911 service now available in Grand Rapids, Kent County
Text-to-911 service now available in Grand Rapids, …. If you’re in Kent County, you can now text 911 if you’re in trouble. (Dec. 20, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. MHSAA basketball: Dec. 20, 2022. Newaygo Lions welcome Munger as head...
Tips for holiday gift wrapping
Tibbits Opera Foundation in Coldwater accepting entries …. Artists of all ages in the Coldwater area are invited to show off their talents at an upcoming exhibition. (Dec. 20, 2022) A look at the impacts of the Angel Tree program. Concerns over holiday travel plans. Storm Team 8 forecast, 6...
Power restored to 1K in Grand Rapids after crash
Over one thousand residents in Grand Rapids are said to be without power following a car accident early this morning.
Ralph Munger hired as Newaygo HS varsity football coach
The man who helped lead the Rockford Rams to three state championships is now going to be the head coach of a new football team. (Dec. 19, 2022) Ralph Munger hired as Newaygo HS varsity football …. The man who helped lead the Rockford Rams to three state championships is...
