Upaj by Absolute is solving the 'unseasonal rainfall' loss for farmers with a first-of-its-kind, DIY Insurance Marketplace in collaboration with DigiSafe

Personal Medical Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 : AIA, AEGON, Allianz: The Global Personal Medical Insurance Market to witnessed good recovery in growth post first half of 2022 and is projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2022-2028).
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2022 -- Personal Medical Insurance Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 is the latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities, and leveraging with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Personal Medical Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
Patriot Growth Insurance Services Creates Partnership with Koverage Insurance Group
FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. , Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC announces a new partnership with. , Koverage is a full-service insurance agency that provides commercial property & casualty insurance, personal lines coverage, and employee benefits programs in more than 25 states. Koverage was founded in 2017...
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Credit Ratings of Covéa Coopérations
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed from under review with positive implications and upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A+ (Superior) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “aa-” (Superior) from “a+” (Excellent) of Covéa Coopérations (. France. ), the intermediate operating...
Pain, few gains for investors as markets slumped in 2022
Investors found few, if any, places to safely put their money in 2022, as central banks in the. and around the globe raised interest rates for the first time in years to fight surging inflation, stoking fear of a global recession. Uncertainty about how far the. Federal Reserve. and other...
Insurers Lead Way On Climate Risk Resilience, Triple-I Tells U.S.
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Existing U.S. underwriting data enables the Federal Insurance Office (FIO) to assess the potential for major disruptions of private insurance coverage in markets vulnerable to climate risks, according to the. Insurance Information Institute. (. Triple-I ). "The. U.S. insurance industry, in tandem with its 50-plus...
AM Best Downgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Gulf Guaranty Life Insurance Company, Revises Under Review Status to Developing Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bbb” (Good) from “bbb+” (Good) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) of. Gulf Guaranty Life Insurance Company. (Gulf Guaranty Life) (. Flowood, MS. ). AM Best has maintained the under review...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Bao Minh Insurance Corporation
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of Bao Minh Insurance Corporation (BMI) (. Vietnam. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect BMI’s balance sheet strength, which AM...
NFP Welcomes Andrew Canning, Project Risk Management Veteran, to its Expanding North America Construction & Infrastructure Group
NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, today announced the hiring of. , senior vice president and head of Project Risk Advisory, for the company's growing. North America Construction & Infrastructure. group. The group, part of NFP's Specialty business, provides clients with comprehensive...
Fed may cut rates in mid-2023: Fannie Mae
–The Federal Reserve, in response to a mild recession starting in the first quarter, may soften its fight against inflation and begin cutting the federal funds rate in mid-2023, reversing the most aggressive increase in borrowing costs since the 1980 s, Fannie Mae economists said Monday.– The U.S. economy will shrink 0.5% next year amid weak manufacturing and both…
HealthBird Brings a Groundbreaking Solution to Health Insurance Needs
HealthBird makes purchasing the right insurance plan for every budget easy, convenient, and seamless. /PRNewswire/ -- HealthBird, a new digital direct-to-consumer platform, is changing the game by combining AI-powered algorithms with tailored concierge services. HealthBird streamlines the process of choosing, buying, and tracking health insurance, empowering more families and individuals to access the healthcare they deserve without the frustration and overwhelm.
Musk blames Fed for Tesla's loss of value
Elon Musk blames the U.S. Federal Reserve for the massive drop in Tesla shares this year, arguing that the central bank's interest rate hikes have made the stock market less attractive to investors, the Business Insider website reported Tuesday. tweeted Musk on Friday, in response to a company shareholder who blamed him for the roughly $600 billion decline in…
B2B Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Liberty Mutual, State Farm, Zurich, Allstate: B2B Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global B2B Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares
TORONTO , Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of. annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the. $5. notional issue price. Distributions are payable. January 10,...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Fidelity & Guaranty Life Holdings, Inc. and Its Life/Health Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of. Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Company. (. Des Moines, IA. ) and. Fidelity & Guaranty Life...
APCIA Comments On FIO's Proposed Climate-Related Financial Risk Data Collection
The American Property Casualty Insurance Association. (APCIA) submitted a letter to the Federal Insurance Office (FIO) in response to its request for comments on a "Proposed Climate-Related Financial Risk Data Collection." , APCIA's senior vice president of federal government relations, released the following statement. "For decades, APCIA members have provided...
Studies from Birla Institute of Technology and Science Reveal New Findings on CDC and FDA (A Blockchain and Ml-based Framework for Fast and Cost-effective Health Insurance Industry Operations): CDC and FDA
- India Collaborative Research. The news reporters obtained a quote from the research from the. , “Medical emergencies can have a severe emotional and financial impact. Thus, a health insurance policy can help mitigate financial risks in unpredictable circumstances. However, the current insurance system is very expensive, as thousands of people pay the premiums, and very few take the claims. Furthermore, the claim settlement process is excruciatingly long and tiresome. In this article, we focus on establishing a rapid and cost-effective framework for the health insurance market, based on machine learning and blockchain technology. By developing a smart contract, blockchain may eliminate any third-party organizations and make the complete process safer, easier, and more efficient. The contract pays the claim based on the claimant’s documentation. We optimized the premiums using a regression model based on the net amount claimed during the current policy tenure and various other criteria.”
Is the stock market still giving you seasickness? Keep your eye on the horizon.
Just after Thanksgiving, I began checking my 401 account. Better-than-expected developments on inflation last week helped stocks move higher, Ameriprise Financial chief market strategist Anthony Saglimbene pointed out in his last market perspectives report for the year. The Federal Reserve, as expected, raised its benchmark interest rate, adding that…. This...
Pepper Consumer IoT Platform and Notion, Comcast’s InsurTech Business Unit, Combine to Create a Leading IoT Platform Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Pepper and Notion announced today they have combined, creating a leading IoT and smart home platform business that will offer insurance carriers customized, seamless and connected solutions in the fast growing Insurtech and IoT industries. Pepper enables businesses worldwide to build, deliver and monetize secure connected devices and services to consumers through a sustainable revenue model. Notion is an easy-to-use DIY smart property monitoring sensor system and app to enable home and small business owners to proactively monitor and reduce loss from costly property damages. Comcast, the previous owner of Notion, has made an investment in the Pepper/Notion combination.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of United Fire Group, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of the property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries of. United Fire Group, Inc. (UFG) [NASDAQ: UFCS] (collectively known as. United Fire & Casualty Group. ), which operate...
White Mountains Leads Investor Group in Ark-Sponsored Reinsurance Sidecar
HAMILTON, Bermuda , Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) ("White Mountains") announced today that. ("Ark"), its specialty property and casualty reinsurance and insurance subsidiary, has sponsored the formation of a reinsurance sidecar to provide collateralized reinsurance capacity for its global property catastrophe portfolio. Outrigger...
