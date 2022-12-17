ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Wales, FL

Bay News 9

Coldest Christmas in 27 years likely for Tampa

A strong cold front will come through on Friday and bring in some frigid air this weekend. Many fall to the 30s on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Temperatures will quickly fall Friday afternoon and evening, with low temperatures on Saturday morning around the mid-30s for Tampa. This will be the coldest air we have seen in nearly five years.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Plan to connect 417 to Sanford airport receives pushback

SANFORD, Fla. — A proposal to build a toll road directly to Sanford’s airport is receiving push back from neighbors. Central Florida Expressway Authority is studying a connector route from SR-417 to Orlando Sanford International Airport. Chelsea LeNoble is concerned the new road would take away lands used...
SANFORD, FL
Bay News 9

Palm Coast resident struggles against aggressive feral hogs

Palm Coast is a Flagler County city of some 75,000 people located north of Daytona Beach, and while residents like Bart Kaplan enjoy keeping a well-manicured yard, they say keeping it that way has become a challenge lately thanks to feral hogs. “The feral hogs came, and they are looking...
PALM COAST, FL
Bay News 9

Apopka community donates more than 200 presents during toy drive

APOPKA, Fla. — An annual tradition has turned into a way for an Apopka neighborhood to give back to their community. An Everyday Hero, Janae Smickel, started a holiday parade six years ago, and now the tradition continues with a twist. "When I grew up, we had Santa come...
APOPKA, FL
Bay News 9

Manatee County residents warned of scams

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The sheriff’s office in Manatee County has sent out several notices to residents advising them to watch out for the signs. Especially with the holidays coming up, the sheriff’s office expects there to be an increase of activity. What You Need To Know.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

A+ Teacher shares students' masterpieces on social media

TAMPA, Fla. — Shirlene Medina shares her passion for art with students at Forest Hills Elementary School every day. Medina has been a teacher for 10 years. She started her career in Puerto Rico. For the past 8 years, she's been teaching at Forest Hills. First she taught math and science before transitioning to art.
TAMPA, FL

