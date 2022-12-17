Read full article on original website
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless ShelterBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
NBA
NBA Imposes Penalty On New York Knicks For Early Free Agency Discussions
NEW YORK, December 21, 2022 – The NBA announced today the New York Knicks violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions and that the league has rescinded New York’s own second-round pick in the 2025 Draft. This outcome reflected a finding, following an investigation, that the Knicks engaged in free agency discussions involving Jalen Brunson prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.
NBA
Postgame Report: Nuggets defeat Grizzlies despite 35 points from Morant
The Denver Nuggets defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 105-91 on Tuesday in a matchup between the top two teams in the Western Conference. Nikola Jokic had 13 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists for his sixth triple-double of the season, following up on a 40-point, 27-rebound, 10-assist performance in his previous game. Aaron Gordon added 24 points, while Bruce Brown chipped in with 16 points.
NBA
Cavs Beat Bucks, Bring Win Streak to 5
The Bucks came into Wednesday’s game with the league’s best mark. It was the perfect opportunity for the Cavaliers to flex their muscles on the home floor. For the second straight game, the Wine and Gold jumped out to an early lead and barely looked back – taking a double-digit edge with just under three minutes to play in the first quarter and keeping the pressure on the rest of the way, cruising to the 114-106 victory over Milwuakee to improve to an NBA-best 16-2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
NBA
Clippers Ride Strong Start, 3-Point Shooting To Victory Over Hornets
Ball Notches Historic Triple-Double, But Charlotte Struggles on Both Ends in Los Angeles. The chance to snap a pair of lengthy losing streaks against the Clippers in both the head-to-head series and in Los Angeles will have to wait another year for the Charlotte Hornets, as they never really got going on either side of the court in a 126-105 road loss on Wednesday night.
NBA
Dallas’ Jason Kidd Fined
NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 – Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has been fined $25,000 for coming onto the court to confront and direct inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Pacers 117, Celtics 112
After trailing by 30 points Wednesday night, the Celtics sliced that deficit all the way down to five with 3:01 remaining in the game. The crowd was behind them, preparing to erupt after watching a miraculous comeback. That never happened, however, because Indiana’s top playmaker silenced everyone in the building....
NBA
Horry Scale: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spins and sinks game-winner over Blazers
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA
"It Motivates Me" | Why Lauri Markkanen Should Be An NBA All-Star
Every year in February, NBA players take a break from the daily rigors of life in the league and unwind for a week. Most of them will travel to exotic places to relax in the sun, allowing the heat to heal their bodies for the stretch run of the season. Others will unplug while at home, taking the opportunity to spend quality time with their families.
NBA
MikeCheck: Grizzlies ‘looking in the mirror’ for quick fix to address sluggish starts on road trip
PHOENIX – Steven Adams refuses to overcomplicate matters. “Sometimes,” the Grizzlies center surmised, “getting slapped in the face, bro, wakes you up.”. Adams is as tough in his assessment of the Grizzlies’ recent slide as he is tenacious in pursuit of rebounds in the lane. In either case, there’s no room for half-stepping or sugarcoating. The path to fixing their early struggles the past two road losses begins by getting straight to the point.
NBA
C’s Making Strides on Defense Despite Offensive Slump
BOSTON – While the Boston Celtics have been struggling on the offensive end of late, they’ve been quietly making strides on the other side of the ball. Their recent shooting slump has understandably been a hot topic, given their 4-5 record in December, but their defensive gains are more noteworthy in the long run, considering how potent their offense has proven to be for most of the season.
NBA
40 Seasons of Listening to LT
“I’ve seen Doug Christie uppercut Rick Fox. I saw Kevin McHale assault Kurt Rambis. I’ve seen overtime games. I’ve seen Kobe Bryant put on some of the most dazzling performances in NBA history. I’ve seen the muscle, the intensity of Shaquille O’Neal. I’ve seen the...
NBA
Travis Schlenk to step down as Hawks' president of basketball operations
ATLANTA — Hawks President of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk is stepping down from his position as president and transitioning to an advisor position reporting directly to Principal Owner Tony Ressler. Effective immediately, General Manager Landry Fields will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Hawks Basketball Operations team. Hired in...
NBA
Recap: Thunder Holds Off Blazers
Every competitive event is its own entity. There’s no copy and paste, yet on Wednesday, the Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers found themselves in nearly the exact same scenario as the first game of this home-home miniseries. Monday’s game was a 123-121 shootout victory for OKC, but just like many NBA playoff series over the course of time, the second game on Wednesday night took on a very different personality.
NBA
Horry Scale: Ayo Dosunmu's putback off airball stuns Hawks
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Monday Mailbag with Tony Pesta
Justin is joined by Tony Pesta of Fear the Sword to answer some listener questions about the Cavs. Providing their thoughts about the Cavs offense, Evan Mobley's growth, unlocking Isaac Okoro, the wing rotation and much more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their...
NBA
C’s Hope to Build Off Wednesday’s 2nd-Half Surge
BOSTON – Two different versions of the Boston Celtics came to play Wednesday night at TD Garden: the team that came out sluggish in the first half against the Indiana Pacers and fell behind by 30 points, and the team that stormed back in the second half, hacking off 25 points from that deficit before falling 117-112.
NBA
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd fined $25K
NEW YORK – Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has been fined $25,000 for coming onto the court to confront and direct inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Kidd was assessed...
NBA
5 NBA legends headline Class of 2023 Hall of Fame nominees
The Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Class of 2023 nominees were announced Wednesday afternoon on ESPN’s “NBA Today”. The star-studded list of candidates includes four virtual locks as first-ballot NBA selections: Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol and Tony Parker. Another former NBA star officially being considered...
NBA
Bullish on Bogey: Casey stumps for Bogdanovic’s All-Star candidacy
Dwane Casey’s peers, charged with filling out All-Star rosters, always lean heavily toward rewarding players from winning teams. Casey hopes they can look past the Pistons record and recognize the brilliance of Bojan Bogdanovic for what it is. “I hope people don’t look at our record, a rebuilding team,...
