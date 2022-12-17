Read full article on original website
Business Owner In Harvest, Alabama Arrested and Indicted For Smuggling Parts To IranApril KillianHarvest, AL
Huntsville Residents: Huntsville Utilities has Notified Residents that 'Brush Control Work to Begin Soon' by ChemProZack LoveHuntsville, AL
HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years OldZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
themadisonrecord.com
Huntsville annexes 1,220 acres in Limestone County near Athens
ATHENS — The Huntsville City Council on Thursday night annexed 1,220.5 acres in Limestone County south of Huntsville Brownsferry Road, acreage that Athens officials had hoped to annex into their city. The land will be zoned for commercial or industrial use. The Huntsville City Council unanimously approved annexing the...
WHNT-TV
Rental Assistance Available in Huntsville
Huntsville Housing Helps will offer one-time rental assistance for people who live in Huntsville City Limits and meet certain income requirements. Huntsville Housing Helps will offer one-time rental assistance for people who live in Huntsville City Limits and meet certain income requirements. 3M to Stop PFAS Production by 2025. 3M...
Commission approves $800,000 for first-ever office for Marshall County Coroner
For the first time in the history of the Marshall County Coroner's Office, the coroner will actually have an office.
Residents spar with commission, executives on Jack Daniels warehouses
Residents in Lincoln County, Tennessee faced the county commission and John Brown Corp. executives Tuesday — looking for answers about the construction of Jack Daniels warehouses in the area.
WHNT-TV
Chabad of Huntsville Hosts Hanukkah Celebration
Chabad of Huntsville hosts Hanukkah Celebration at Bridge Street. Chabad of Huntsville hosts Hanukkah Celebration at Bridge Street. Stay weather aware Thursday as temperatures drop into dangerously cold territory. Colbert County Opening Shelters for Cold Weather. As the cold weather gets closer, many places will be opening shelters. Last Minute...
WHNT-TV
New Dates in Casey White Case
Trial dates have been set for Casey White in both of his murder case. Trial dates have been set for Casey White in both of his murder case. Stay weather aware Thursday as temperatures drop into dangerously cold territory. Chabad of Huntsville Hosts Hanukkah Celebration. Chabad of Huntsville hosts Hanukkah...
WHNT-TV
New Bakery is Now Open
Saturday morning, a new bakery called The Bakingtist opened up in downtown Huntsville on Holmes Avenue after seven years of work by its owner Heidi Kizer and some help from the community. New Bakery is Now Open. Saturday morning, a new bakery called The Bakingtist opened up in downtown Huntsville...
WHNT-TV
Marshall Co. Coroner's Office Getting Its Own Building
For the first time in the history of the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the coroner will actually have an office. Marshall Co. Coroner’s Office Getting Its Own Building. For the first time in the history of the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the coroner will actually have an office.
Applications will open Monday for new Huntsville rental assistance program
Starting Monday, December 19, applications will be open for a new rental assistance program.
3M to stop making ‘forever chemicals’ by 2025: What does that mean for Alabama?
The 3M company announced Tuesday that it will stop manufacturing or using PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” by 2025 at all of its facilities, including the plant in Decatur. The decision comes amid a flurry of legal and regulatory actions over the increased risk of health problems, including cancer, that are associated with long-term exposure to these chemicals in drinking water.
Jackson County Sheriff warns residents of solicitation scam
Authorities in Jackson County are urging local residents not to fall for a solicitation scam trying to sell property deeds.
WAFF
Google awards $57,000 grant to Jackson County initiative
JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - At the annual membership banquet for the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Google announced a grant to fund a joint initiative for three years. Leaders from Jackson County Schools and Scottsboro City Schools along with the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce teamed up to provide all seventh through 12th-grade students access to YouScience Career Aptitude Software.
Two charged with murder after shooting incident in Huntsville
Two people are charged with murder after a shooting incident in Huntsville earlier this month.
Downtown Huntsville restaurant to close: ‘A little place with a lot of soul’
None of them had prior experience running a restaurant. Cooking for loved ones was how their family showed affection, and they wanted to share that feeling with others. So, seven years ago, South Korea natives Yeon Arnold, her brother Youngsoon Oh and Youngsoon’s wife Heesook Oh opened Big Oh’s, a restaurant serving Korean fusion cuisine. The place was named after Youngsoon, who’d learned chef skills back home.
WAFF
Huntsville Police responded to robbery near Parkway Place Monday night
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to the 2800 block of Memorial Parkway Sw. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, a female suspect entered a business and concealed several clothing items. When she was approached by loss prevention, the woman brandished a gun.
Hartselle Enquirer
HPD arrests Hartselle man on theft charges
Dec. 2, officers arrested Rathel Lindley, 43, of Hartselle, for theft of property in the first degree. The arrest is the result of Lindley cashing a fraudulent check at Redstone Federal Credit Union in Hartselle. During the arrest Lindley resisted officers. Lindley will be facing more charges. Lindley was booked...
WHNT-TV
Protect Your Pipes During Freezing Conditions
If the temperature outside drops below freezing, your pipes might be at risk of bursting. If the temperature outside drops below freezing, your pipes might be at risk of bursting. Arctic Air Moves in Thursday. Stay weather aware Thursday as temperatures drop into dangerously cold territory. Chabad of Huntsville Hosts...
256today.com
North Alabama churches drop UMC affiliation
BIRMINGHAM — Nearly 200 United Methodist churches voted to leave the denomination as left the denomination as differing views on LGBTQ topics have shaken the church. The exodus came following a recent North Alabama Conference meeting in Birminghan. Of the North Alabama Conference’s 638 member churches, 198 voted to leave. To “disaffiliate,” churches had to receive a vote of 66.7% of their congregations in favor of leaving.
Grant man killed in Sunday shooting
Authorities confirm a man died in a shooting in Marshall County over the weekend.
wtvy.com
How to avoid burst pipes ahead of freezing temperatures
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people across north Alabama are preparing for bone-chilling temperatures. Freezing temperatures are expected to roll across the Tennessee Valley on Friday and it could cause major problems for homeowners. Low temperatures can cause a home’s pipes to freeze and then burst. It could cause go...
