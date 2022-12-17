Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
TIMELINE: Arctic front moving into Oklahoma
An arctic front is moving into Oklahoma, bringing with it dangerous wind chills and freezing cold temperatures. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Michael Armstrong breaks down the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the full timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You...
kggfradio.com
Wind Chill Warnings Start Tonight
Double-digit-below-zero wind chills are on the way for Thursday morning. Wind chills as cold as 20 to 25 degrees below zero are possible for southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma. There has also been a change in the snowfall forecast. Now, less than an inch of accumulation is expected for Coffeyville. Areas to the northwest will see less snow accumulation, while Chanute could see one to two inches of snow.
iheart.com
Oklahoma Braces For Arctic Blast
Oklahoma is bracing for a blast of winter weather. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Warning for the northern portions of the state including portions of the Tulsa and Oklahoma City areas through Friday morning. Areas to the south are under a Wind Chill Advisory. Dangerous wind chill values as cold as minus 10 to minus 25 degrees are likely. The National Weather Service office in Norman says maximum wind gusts could reach 40-55 mph behind the front.
KOCO
Roadside assistance calls climb as cold weather moves into Oklahoma
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — The number of calls asking for emergency roadside assistance is climbing as cold temperatures move across Oklahoma. Drivers for AAA are already seeing a steady amount of service calls to those impacted by the cold weather. These drivers get at least eight to 10 calls a day.
Winter Weather Blog: Oklahoma Gov. Stitt declares State of Emergency
The arctic blast moving in on Thursday is expected to drop temperatures throughout the state into the single digits
More Oklahoma Families In Eviction Court Before Christmas This Year
On a typical day in an Oklahoma County court, approximately 125-150 eviction notices are on the docket, but 2 days before Thanksgiving, November 22, 2022, there were 306 eviction cases in the Oklahoma County courthouse.
Gov. Kevin Stitt declares state of emergency as winter storm approaches
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt today signed Executive Order 2022-34 on Wednesday, declaring a State of Emergency for all 77 Oklahoma counties due to the anticipated severe winter weather. The storm is expected to include freezing rain, snow, strong wind and low temperatures across Oklahoma, which may...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Oklahoma
Surprisingly, Oklahoma is considered a southern state (despite residents who argue it’s a midwestern one). Despite its location on a map, this state can get much colder than expected. Today, we are going to take a look at Oklahoma and see just how cold the weather can get. Let’s discover the coldest place in Oklahoma, plus a few other interesting facts about this chilly state!
KOCO
Oklahoma braces for negative temperatures later this week
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is bracing for the negative temperatures that will arrive later this week. KOCO 5 spoke with a property manager on how to keep your house warm despite the temperatures. Simple things such as keeping cabinet doors open to keep warm air on pipes or keeping faucets dripping will better prepare a home for the arctic blast.
Oklahoma Mesonet: Metro at milk and bread emergency DEF-CON 4 for upcoming winter weather
According to the map, most of the Oklahoma City metro is sitting at DEF CON 4 - meaning you may want to stop for some supplies on your way home from work Wednesday, just in case.
How To Prep Your Home For The Cold In Oklahoma
When it comes to the weather in Oklahoma, the Sooner State is prepared for some of the hottest temperatures in the nation. Summer 2022 would serve as a case and point. When a particularly bitter period of winter does happen to strike, more often than not, we're not only not prepared, but many are almost clueless about what to do to handle the cold.
12 goats found living inside horrifying conditions in OK mobile home
A dozen goats were found living inside a horrific smelling mobile home Sunday afternoon.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police chase reaches 100 mph, spans two counties in Green Country
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — One man is in custody after a high-speed chase stretched from Wagoner County to east Tulsa. Deputies say the man reached speeds of 100 miles per hour. He eventually crashed out near I-44 and Memorial. Deputies say he tried to run off, but he was captured.
How to prepare for Oklahoma’s freezing temperatures
The 4Warn Storm Team is predicting freezing temperatures. Here is how you can prepare for the chilly weather.
Oklahomans out combined $500,000 in SNAP benefit scam
The state’s Department of Human Services says since Dec. 8, hundreds of Oklahomans have been impacted by a card skimming scam that's targeting low income families who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
okcfox.com
'Plan ahead': How tomorrow's winter storm may impact travelers in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A bad situation for those wanting to travel somewhere for Christmas. Thousands of flights are being delayed or cancelled across the country ahead of tomorrow's winter storm. Fox 25 visited Will Rogers World Airport (WRWA) on Wednesday to see how the forecasted arctic blast will...
KOCO
Arctic Blast Update
KOCO Meteorologist Michael Armstrong says to expect lows in the 20s tonight and highs tomorrow in the 40s with gusty south winds. An Arctic cold front will move through on Wednesday night bringing dangerous wind chills in the 20 to 30 degrees below zero range by Thursday and Thursday night. Light snow will also be possible, but accumulations will be limited to northern and northeast Oklahoma.
pryorinfopub.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Oklahoma
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Oklahoma using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Brad Pitt born 59 years ago in Oklahoma, a look at the actor’s Oklahoma roots
TULSA, Okla. — 59 years ago, the acclaimed actor and producer Brad Pitt was born in the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS). The OHS said Pitt was born on Dec. 18, 1963 in the city of Shawnee. Pitt’s Oklahoma roots can be traced as...
blackchronicle.com
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
Comments / 2