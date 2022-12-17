ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOCO

TIMELINE: Arctic front moving into Oklahoma

An arctic front is moving into Oklahoma, bringing with it dangerous wind chills and freezing cold temperatures. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Michael Armstrong breaks down the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the full timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kggfradio.com

Wind Chill Warnings Start Tonight

Double-digit-below-zero wind chills are on the way for Thursday morning. Wind chills as cold as 20 to 25 degrees below zero are possible for southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma. There has also been a change in the snowfall forecast. Now, less than an inch of accumulation is expected for Coffeyville. Areas to the northwest will see less snow accumulation, while Chanute could see one to two inches of snow.
OKLAHOMA STATE
iheart.com

Oklahoma Braces For Arctic Blast

Oklahoma is bracing for a blast of winter weather. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Warning for the northern portions of the state including portions of the Tulsa and Oklahoma City areas through Friday morning. Areas to the south are under a Wind Chill Advisory. Dangerous wind chill values as cold as minus 10 to minus 25 degrees are likely. The National Weather Service office in Norman says maximum wind gusts could reach 40-55 mph behind the front.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Roadside assistance calls climb as cold weather moves into Oklahoma

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — The number of calls asking for emergency roadside assistance is climbing as cold temperatures move across Oklahoma. Drivers for AAA are already seeing a steady amount of service calls to those impacted by the cold weather. These drivers get at least eight to 10 calls a day.
OKLAHOMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Oklahoma

Surprisingly, Oklahoma is considered a southern state (despite residents who argue it’s a midwestern one). Despite its location on a map, this state can get much colder than expected. Today, we are going to take a look at Oklahoma and see just how cold the weather can get. Let’s discover the coldest place in Oklahoma, plus a few other interesting facts about this chilly state!
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma braces for negative temperatures later this week

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is bracing for the negative temperatures that will arrive later this week. KOCO 5 spoke with a property manager on how to keep your house warm despite the temperatures. Simple things such as keeping cabinet doors open to keep warm air on pipes or keeping faucets dripping will better prepare a home for the arctic blast.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

How To Prep Your Home For The Cold In Oklahoma

When it comes to the weather in Oklahoma, the Sooner State is prepared for some of the hottest temperatures in the nation. Summer 2022 would serve as a case and point. When a particularly bitter period of winter does happen to strike, more often than not, we're not only not prepared, but many are almost clueless about what to do to handle the cold.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Arctic Blast Update

KOCO Meteorologist Michael Armstrong says to expect lows in the 20s tonight and highs tomorrow in the 40s with gusty south winds. An Arctic cold front will move through on Wednesday night bringing dangerous wind chills in the 20 to 30 degrees below zero range by Thursday and Thursday night. Light snow will also be possible, but accumulations will be limited to northern and northeast Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
TULSA, OK

