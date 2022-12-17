Read full article on original website
Best Foods to Eat in Virginia
Fried Pies are an old-fashioned Southern treat. Traditionally, these apple-based treats are stuffed in pockets, fried, and served in baskets. They are easy to make, sweet, and perfect for a picnic. For many, fried pie is the quintessential Southern treat. It can be found on diner menus, country markets, and on food trucks. They are often made with fruit and a biscuit-like crust, but there are more varieties. The traditional fried apple pie is crisp with a sweet filling. This delicious, deep-fried treat can last for several days in the refrigerator, making it a great midday snack.
What is the favorite Christmas food in West Virginia?
(WOWK) — West Virginians love their regional foods like “hillbilly hotdogs,” pepperoni rolls and Tudor’s biscuits. So, what are the favorite holiday foods in the Mountain State? A recent Crestline study found the answer by analyzing over 2,100 Americans about their favorite and least favorite holiday foods. With the data, Crestline created a list with […]
3 Virginia cities rank among Top 25 places 'where Americans are happiest'
WASHINGTON — Three cities in Virginia were ranked among the Top 25 places in the country where "Americans are happiest," according to a study by Smart Asset. "To uncover the happiest places in America, we analyzed the 200 largest cities, 164 of which had available data," Smart Asset said. "We looked at 13 different metrics across three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life."
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Virginia
Known as the Mother of Presidents, Virginia is home to a rich history. Here, you can find many historical sites and museums, with some being older than the United States itself. It’s also home to a diverse climate, thanks to its coastal regions and mountains. But where exactly is the coldest place in Virginia?
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in Virginia
Photo byBy Dwight Burdette at English Wikipedia, CC BY 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WSET
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Settje Family inching towards goal of 100,000 lights
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Anthony Settje has been decorating for nearly 20 years. "We've been putting lights up as long as I can remember," said Settje. This is impressive by itself, but considering he's just 32 - that makes it all the wilder!. Speaking of wild, you'll find just...
‘Doll-Hay’ Virginia farm creates unique tribute to Dolly Parton
A farm in Southwest Virginia is honoring Dolly Parton with a monument made out of hay.
Virginia stores, pharmacies feeling impacts of cold and flu medicine shortage
Whether it's COVID, a cold or the flu, you might be out of luck if you're trying to relief for whatever ails you. However, cold medicine is hard to come due to a nationwide shortage.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor’s Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia
In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all local, state and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of Brodnax County Police Chief Joseph Edward Carey, Sr. who was killed in the line of duty. I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Thursday, December 22, 2022 and remain at half-staff until sunset. Ordered on this, the 21st day of December 2022.
newsfromthestates.com
A Black cemetery erased by authorities and more Va. headlines
• “Developers found graves in the Virginia woods. Authorities then helped erase the historic Black cemetery.”—ProPublica. • A Republican restaurant owner and Virginia Senate candidate who’s been feuding with state authorities over COVID-19 restrictions celebrated a settlement agreement with Virginia ABC after Gov. Glenn Youngkin appeared to rebuke the agency for executing a search warrant against the restaurant. “I’ll be getting my license back and my liquor back, and I’m not paying them a dime.”—Washington Post.
How to avoid pipes bursting in your home during artic air surge in Virginia
We may not see the temperatures climb back above freezing until Monday. That would be a prolonged period of extremely cold temperatures for Central Virginia and could lead to some pipes in your homes possibly bursting.
Dangerously cold temperatures, extreme wind chill head to Central Virginia Christmas weekend
On Friday, our temperatures will drop into the upper 20s, but the winds will be so strong it will feel like temperatures will be in the single digits. Saturday morning, our actual temperatures will drop into the teens, but our wind chill will be 0 degrees or below.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
Opinion: Accountability for thee but not for me on Bay pollution
Now is the time for research and answers on all Chesapeake Bay restoration projects regardless of who is doing them and what they say about their efforts. The post Opinion: Accountability for thee but not for me on Bay pollution appeared first on Maryland Matters.
The weather Ghosts of Christmas Past
Christmas is right around the corner -- and we may break some weather records this year!
Virginia minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1, 2023
Virginia is one of 25 states that will see an increase in minimum wage starting next year. Under current Virginia law, the rate will increase to $12 per hour.
wvtf.org
Va. News: Northern Neck Ginger Ale, exotic animal laws
A Virginia-made soft drink that achieved icon status among its followers has now been out of production for more than two years, but its fans are still working to bring it back. And, recent issues involving exotic animals have one Virginia county looking to change its pet ownership laws. Those...
fox5dc.com
Local landscaping company surprises employees with 'appreciation bonuses'
Local landscape company surprises employees with bonuses. A local landscaping company recently surprised their 1,200+ employees with a holiday bonus. After inking a partnership with investment firm Knox Lane, the bosses at Ruppert Landscape decided to surprise their employees with "appreciation bonuses" that ranged from $7,000 to just over $200,000.
First Day of Winter Brings Severe Temps and Car Troubles
Extreme Temps, Wintry Conditions Could Disrupt Holiday Plans On this, the first day of winter, AAA wants to remind drivers that cold weather may well disrupt holiday travel plans if they don’t take precautions in advance. Even if you are not among the 2.8 million Virginia residents expected to drive to their holiday destinations over […]
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridor
Travel on Thursday in and through Virginia is not advised, VDOT warned today. The department is strongly encouraging people to change travel plans for Thursday, and travel today instead if possible.
