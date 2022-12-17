Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AG charges Spokane nurse practitioner with $5M in Medicaid fraud
(The Center Square)- A licensed nurse practitioner from Spokane is facing 68 criminal charges after being accused by Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office of defrauding Medicaid by $5 million. The state has filed charges in Spokane County Superior Court against Paul Means, 59, and his business, Abilia Healthcare. He now awaits prosecution for 43 counts of making false Medicaid statements, 20 counts of money laundering, two counts of criminal profiteering, first-degree theft and leading organized crime. ...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Lawsuit filed against NIC, trustees and attorney
COEUR d’ALENE — The former city attorney for Coeur d’Alene has filed a lawsuit against North Idaho College, accusing three trustees and the college’s new attorney of fraud and of violating Idaho’s open meeting laws. Mike Gridley, who retired in March after 20 years with...
ifiberone.com
Othello man indicted on federal drug, firearm charges
SPOKANE — An Othello man arrested in October in connection to a narcotics investigation has been indicted on federal charges. Jaime Alberto Garza is charged in U.S. District Court in Spokane with possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and felon in possession of firearms. Garza has pleaded not guilty to both counts.
koze.com
Spokane Valley Man Sentenced for Involvement in Shooting Death of Coeur d’Alene Teen
COEUR D’ALENE, ID – A 24-year-old Spokane Valley man has been sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison for his involvement in the shooting death of a 18-year-old man who was pushed out of a vehicle in Coeur d’Alene after being shot six times. The US Attorneys Office says Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher was sentenced this week for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Former Coeur d’Alene city attorney files lawsuit against North Idaho College
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The former city attorney for Coeur d’Alene has filed a lawsuit against North Idaho College, accusing three trustees and the college’s new attorney of fraud and of violating Idaho’s open meeting laws, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Mike Gridley, who retired in...
KREM
Suspect in Spokane homeless advocate attack appears in court
Chad Counts is charged with one count of first-degree assault. He remains in the Spokane County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
‘Matter of concern’: SPD tracking more teens committing crimes
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police say more young people are committing crime in the community. A 16-year-old is behind bars on Tuesday, held on murder and assault charges from a shooting on Sunday. This is just one example of the growing issue police, prosecutors and gun violence prevention experts are worried about. “Basically, these kids have access to firearms in...
Man banned from Camp Hope busted by deputies with over 900 suspected fentanyl pills
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A 20-year-old man was arrested after police found him with over 900 suspected fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and cash. On Dec. 9, detectives from the Spokane Valley Investigative Unit and Spokane Valley Control contacted four people in a 2003 white Aura at Camp Hope. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the contact was made in connection to...
Spokane homeless advocate released from ICU after violent attack
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man is out of the hospital after being attacked in his home by a man he gave food and shelter to. Bob Peeler, who recently retired after 42 years at SNAP helping low-income individuals, suffered a fractured skull when police say a homeless man staying in his basement struck him in the head.
KHQ Right Now
Third person arrested in death near People's Park
A third person has been arrested in the homicide of Andy Hernandez at High Bridge Park in October. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, 18-year-old Larren Parker has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree kidnapping. For our previous coverage of this homicide, click here.
YAHOO!
30-year-old convicted of murder in north Spokane road-rage shooting
Dec. 21—A jury convicted a 30-year-old man Tuesday of second-degree murder in the road-rage killing of 33-year-old Erika Kienas last year in north Spokane. Richard S. Hough will be sentenced Jan. 5 by Spokane County Superior Court Judge Annette Plese. Colin Charbonneau, director of the Spokane County Public Defender's office, said the defense will appeal.
YAHOO!
18-year-old woman is third person to be arrested in relation to killing near People's Park
Dec. 21—Authorities arrested a third person in connection with the killing of a 51-year-old man in October near People's Park. Larren Parker, 18, has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree kidnapping, according to court documents. John Birgen, 26, and Randy Slone, 27, are...
Spokane uses $4M stimulus for past utility bills, taxes 28 more households
(The Center Square) - The Spokane City Council is using $4 million in American Rescue Plan funds to wipe out past-due utility bills for customers experiencing financial difficulties. The 5-2 vote to cover delinquent bills follows the city’s receipt of $1.9 million last month from the Washington state Department of...
KHQ Right Now
Vigil being held Dec. 21 for nurse killed in Spokane
The Washington State Nurses Association is holding a vigil for Douglass Brant, the home nurse that was killed on the job in Spokane. The vigil will be held on Dec. 21 at the Grand Ballroom at the Double Tree by Hilton Spokane City Center at 5:30 p.m.
koze.com
Man Killed in Standoff With SWAT Team Identified
PULLMAN, WA – The man who barricaded himself in an apartment near Washington State University after threatening to kill his two roommates early Thursday morning has been identified. Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers says the 36-year-old man who died as the result of a gunshot wound is Brent Lee Kopacka.
Documents reveal Airway Heights couple's history of abusing 8-year-old daughter
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Warning: This story contains references to child abuse that may be disturbing to some readers. New court documents reveal the Airway Heights couple arrested for failure to notify law enforcement of their 8-year-old adopted daughter's death consistently abused her, pulled her out of school in early 2022 and tied her up for multiple hours every day.
koze.com
WA County Unemployment #’s For November 2022 Released Today
OLYMPIA, WA – County unemployment rates and employment data for November 2022 were released today. In this region, Asotin County‘s rate is 3.8%; Garfield County‘s is 7.3%; Columbia County‘s unemployment rate is 5.3%; and Whitman County‘s is 3.7%. Overall, the State’s employment increased by 13,100 jobs in November bringing the statewide unemployment rate to 4.0%. Links to the full information can be found on KOZE.com.
KREM
Timeline of Spokane's Homeless Crisis
The homeless camp near I-90 in Spokane has become one of the most controversial issues in the County. Here's a look at how we got where we are today.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 19, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, December 19, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3580 Death by Suicide. 10:04:11. Incident Address: LAKE ST, TEKOA, WA 99033. Sheriff’s Deputy and the Coroner responded for a suicide. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3581 Animal Problem/Complaint. 10:32:35. Incident Address: JACKSON ST,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane County residents bring up sidewalk safety concerns
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Who is liable for keeping sidewalks clear and what happens when that is not done? “I fell down and I knew that I needed to get across the street because I was afraid of another vehicle possibly behind that car,” Greg Szabo said. Last Friday, Szabo was hit by a car trying to walk down Monroe. Szabo is blind, was wearing a reflective vest and had his service dog with him at the time. Despite that, he had to choose to walk in the street rather than on the sidewalk, because it wasn’t shoveled. A preventable accident, bringing to light a bigger problem, snow removal. “I felt like if the sidewalks were much more passable for pedestrians and people with disabilities who need it would be a much safer trip,” he said. Aerius Franklin is a disability advocate at Inland NorthWest Disability Experience or INDEx. He has a form of cerebral palsy, where he relies on a motorized wheelchair and public transportation to get anywhere. However, just getting to the bus stop now is a challenge. “I am literally in the middle of the street. And then I have no traction. So I’m either fishtailing out like this, or I’m just spinning out completely,” Franklin said. Some days, he even gets stuck, in someone else’s footprint. “It makes me nervous,” he said. The sidewalks, used by many, but inaccessible to some. Whether they’re on their feet, wheels, or paws. “The dogs will slip. I’ll slip,” Melissa Giles, who walks dogs for a living, said. “Especially this dog with special needs she only has 3 legs so she’s constantly slipping.” “The city should offer a better solution, the county should offer a better solution,” Franklin said. Right now, the city asks all property owners to clear a 36-inch wide path on sidewalks by 9 a.m. the morning after a snowstorm. But from what NonStop Local saw around Spokane that wasn’t the case. So what then? Kirstin Davis with the city said it’s a complaint-based system, if someone files a complaint against a property, that owner will get a reminder in the mail. If they don’t comply, the city will try to send someone out. Then, the third strike is a citation that could run over $100. However, Davis said that doesn’t really happen. “I’d have to check on that. I haven’t heard of any citations,” she said. Now with one man hurt, due in part to a lack of enforcement by the city, Davis said there’s only so much they can do without adequate staffing. “We are enforcing the policy based on the tools that we have. Best practice so far has really been to empower the community to take care of each other,” she said. Policymaker and city council president Breean Beggs puts it back on code enforcement to do their jobs because another accident could make the city liable. “What I’ve noticed over the years is that the city doesn’t devote enough staff, or make it a priority to enforce those laws and that leaves both the city potentially liable and the property owner on those, hopefully rare, but very unfortunate events when people are seriously injured,” Beggs said. Although, it’s unclear yet if any litigation is in the works for Szabo. To be clear, both the property owner and possibly the city could be liable if someone gets hurt because of an unshoveled sidewalk, but several factors play a role. As always, if you are disabled or a senior, there are nonprofits that can help you clear out your sidewalk or driveway. You just have to call 3-1-1.
Comments / 1