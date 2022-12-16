On this day: December 16, 1983 snow storm surprises meteorologists and hits south Arkansas

Although it’s already chilly across the state today, we’re still expecting extremely dangerous cold temps for parts of the state later this week. In northern Mississippi, highs remain in the 40s with lows in the upper 20s to 30s the next few days. A front Thursday will bring a cold rain during the day with the possibility of snow showers as temperatures plummet to a low just below 10 degrees. Fridays high in Oxford, Tupelo, Batesville and other northern communities could top out at only 18 on Friday. People should plan now to stay below freezing until Christmas Day.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO