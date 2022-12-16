On this day: December 16, 1983 snow storm surprises meteorologists and hits south Arkansas

Read full article on original website
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Snow Thursday, here’s the latest
We've been keeping a very close eye on Thursday's arctic storm for several days. Now that it is only a couple of days away we are getting a good idea of its impacts.
Expect to see wind chills and bitter cold in Arkansas this week
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A chunk of Siberian air is coming to most of the Untied States as the official start of winter begins this week on Wednesday. Temperatures ahead of an arctic front will rise into the 40s and 50s Thursday morning. But don't be fooled, drastic changes will take place as the front slices through the state.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Dangerous Cold On the Way
A significant push of Arctic air will move into Arkansas Thursday. The front will be accompanied by areas of rain changing to snow and/or sleet followed by rapidly falling temperatures (up to a 20° temperature drop is anticipated within one hour of the frontal passage. Bitterly cold weather is...
Arkansans prepare for dropping temperatures
Cold temperatures are on the way, and prepping your home for the winter weather is very important.
Late-week winter storm possible in Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A strong arctic cold front is going to hit Northwest Arkansas on Thursday. This includes plunging temperatures and dangerous wind chills. The wind chill could get to 30 below zero. Precipitation is possible, and 40/29's weather team is going through the models carefully as we move...
Dangerous cold, some winter weather likely in Arkansas later this week
The threat for dangerous cold continues to increase for all of Arkansas later this week as an arctic cold front pushes into the state on Thursday. Some locations may record their coldest December temperatures since the arctic outbreak of 1989. Temperatures on Thursday may start out in the 40s, but by the afternoon hours, the air temperatures will be falling across the entire state.
Winter weather expected this week in Arkansas | How to stay safe if traveling for the holidays
ARKANSAS, USA — With a winter storm on the horizon, concerns are growing over holiday travel in Arkansas. This comes during some of the busiest travel days of the year. AAA expects about 112 million Americans to travel the week of Christmas, making for a very busy week on the roads and skies. Officials say the biggest piece of advice for travelers is when you see winter weather, stay home if you can.
Dangerous cold, some snow possible in Arkansas this week
An arctic cold front will impact Arkansas later this week bringing the state the coldest December temperatures since 1989. A chance for snow will accompany the strong cold front. Precipitation will likely be light, but there may be enough moisture along the front to get snow. The most likely area...
Kansas snowstorm to arrive on first day of winter, dangerous wind chills
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A snow storm will move into the Sunflower State later this week as fall changes to winter, bringing with it a blast of arctic air. The Adjutant General’s Department put out a warning on Monday due to the imminent arrival of a winter storm system which will begin moving into Kansas on […]
Arkansas road and airport crews ramp up efforts ahead of potential winter weather
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Thursday and Friday are the peak holiday travel days, according to XNA officials and the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Thursday and Friday are also peak days for potential winter weather. "You’ve got the potential for an inch or two of snow coming in Thursday and Friday,...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: We have a chance of light showers today; brutally cold weather is coming later this week
Light rain showers with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s are expected today. An isolated snow flurry is possible, but it will be inconsequential. There is a chance of a wintry mix Thursday and Thursday night. Overall totals will be low, but probably have an impact as they may very well impact travel Thursday night and Friday.
Warming centers open in Arkansas ahead of winter storm
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Temperatures are expected to plummet this week in Arkansas as a winter storm moves through our area. Quiet, seasonal weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s and 50s, but the Siberian air mass moves into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Snow still possible in parts of Mississippi; dangerous cold on its way
Although it’s already chilly across the state today, we’re still expecting extremely dangerous cold temps for parts of the state later this week. In northern Mississippi, highs remain in the 40s with lows in the upper 20s to 30s the next few days. A front Thursday will bring a cold rain during the day with the possibility of snow showers as temperatures plummet to a low just below 10 degrees. Fridays high in Oxford, Tupelo, Batesville and other northern communities could top out at only 18 on Friday. People should plan now to stay below freezing until Christmas Day.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A few wet snowflakes are likely Monday
TONIGHT: Clouds will increase overnight. These clouds will act as a blanket and keep temperatures above freezing across most of Arkansas. I’m forecasting a low of 34° in Little Rock. The rain/snow mix should hold off until Monday Morning. MONDAY: Rain/snow will move in Monday morning. The precipitation...
Winterizing your car before frigid temps hit Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Winter is right around the corner, and with frigid temperatures come car problems. Experts have suggested getting ahead of single-digit temperatures and winterizing your car ahead of time so it's in good shape. "Everything affects a car when it's this cold," said Dee Coleman, owner of...
How to prepare for Oklahoma’s freezing temperatures
The 4Warn Storm Team is predicting freezing temperatures. Here is how you can prepare for the chilly weather.
Snow surprise today, cold rain in much of state
A few locations in northern Mississippi are seeing a few snow flurries this morning! According to social media posts, flurries and a wintry mix were seen near Batesville, Tupelo, Grenada, Vaiden, and Louisville. Today will be a gloomy start to our week as thick clouds help keep our temperatures in...
Arkansas has rules on when it's too cold for companies to shut off the electricity and gas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has rules that stop utility companies from shutting off electric and gas services to people when the weather gets below freezing. An electric or gas company has to check the forecast from the National Weather Service before shutting off service to a home. If the forecast shows a temperature of 32 degrees or lower at any time during the next 24 hours, the company can't turn off the service.
Arkansas Division of Community Correction hosts Spread the Warmth event
People who work for the state of Arkansas hoping to spread the warmth as temperatures plunge this holiday season.
East Texans not looking forward to winter weather
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from...
