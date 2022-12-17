ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Police investigating complaints filed by Mansfield man

Dec. 20—WILLIMANTIC — Willimantic Police are currently investigating several complaints filed by Mansfield resident Daniel Kokoszka, who claims Willimantic officers violated his first amendment rights on several occasions. Kokoszka has recorded many of his interactions with police in Willimantic and other departments across the state, including some in which he was arrested.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
YAHOO!

Man shot in New London

Dec. 21—NEW LONDON — A man was shot in the leg early Wednesday in the area of Ocean Avenue and Bank Street, police said. The gunshot victim, who was not identified by police, was treated at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for an injury that police said was not life-threatening.
NEW LONDON, CT
YAHOO!

Man shot in head at Norwich gas station and survives. What we know.

NORWICH ― A man is in stable condition after being shot in the head outside a Norwich gas station early Tuesday morning, police said. At approximately 12:35 a.m., Norwich police were dispatched to The William W. Backus Hospital after the facility reported a man was admitted with a gunshot wound to the head. Patrol officers determined the shooting took place at the Ravi Mart, 243 Central Ave.
NORWICH, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy