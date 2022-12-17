Read full article on original website
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas LeakMona LazarSan Jose, CA
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
AP News Summary at 7:45 a.m. EST
Zelenskyy thanks 'every American,' sees 'turning point'. WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy has paid a defiant wartime visit to Washington to thank Americans for helping to fund the war against Russia. In a speech to Congress, he said the money is “not charity” but an “investment” in global security and democracy. The whirlwind visit was his first known trip outside his country since Russia invaded in February. It was aimed at reinvigorating support for Ukraine at a time when there is concern that allies are growing weary of the costly war and its disruption to global food and energy supplies. Zelenskyy met earlier in the day with President Joe Biden in the White House.
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Don Lemon Breaks Down While Announcing CNN Colleague’s Death
Revealing to CNN viewers that longtime investigative correspondent Drew Griffin had passed away after a long battle with cancer, CNN This Morning anchor Don Lemon broke down in tears on Monday morning.Griffin, who spent nearly two decades with the network’s investigative unit, died on Saturday. During his time at CNN, he was repeatedly honored for his reporting, winning the Murrow, Emmy, and Peabody awards. His dogged investigative work regularly had a profound real-world impact.His investigation into sexual assault allegations against Uber drivers, for instance, resulted in the company introducing new safety features. Additionally, a lengthy probe into medical care delays...
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
CENTS® Powers Ecosystem at new Mississippi Cyber Center
By Light's CyberCENTS® supports the Mississippi Cyber Initiative, a collaboration of academic, private-sector, Federal, state, and local organizations to train the next generation of cyber warriors. MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 21, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On November 9, 2022, Mississippi State University (MSU) and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC)...
