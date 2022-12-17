ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Laurel, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wymt.com

Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear reflect on 2022

Frankfort, Ky. (WKYT) -When Governor Andy Beshear reflects on 2022 he sees a state rocked by back-to-back natural disasters and recovery for thousands of people. But he also sees a year in which record economic growth happened. Recently WKYT’s Amber Philpott was granted a sit down in person interview to...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

KYTC crews prep for winter weather

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) are staying prepared for whatever winter may bring. With frigid temps set to take hold of the region on Thursday evening, flash freezing is possible. “Anything that has gotten wet, anything on the roads that’s leftover rain, anything...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police share winter driving tips

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/WYMT) - Drivers who need to head out over the next few days will need to be aware of weather conditions that may make travel difficult. Kentucky State Police said people will need to plan ahead if they will be driving over the weekend due to expected winter weather.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky airports, road crews prepare for incoming winter weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than 100 million people will be traveling 50 miles or more from home this holiday season, 90% by personal vehicle, according to AAA. 1.5 million Kentuckians will be among those traveling. With severe winter weather expected this holiday weekend, are Kentucky’s roads and airports ready for the increase in travelers?
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Semi-crash closes lanes on I-75

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Kentucky Transporation Cabinet officials said all lanes of I-75 Northbound at mile marker 47 are closed due to a semi-crash. You can expect the lanes to be closed for at least two hours. Drivers can...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

I-75 lanes reopen following semi-crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The lanes are back open. We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Kentucky Transporation Cabinet officials said all lanes of I-75 Northbound at mile marker 47 are closed due to a semi-crash. You can expect the lanes to be closed for...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

EKY native files paperwork to run for State Auditor

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Eastern Kentucky native Allison Ball filed paperwork to run for State Auditor. Ball has served as State Treasurer for seven years. She was first elected in 2015 and later re-elected in 2019. She filed the paperwork with her family and Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton by...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

God’s Pantry Food Bank ramping up services in 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Families are feeling the impacts of inflation and supply chain shortages. More than ever, people are turning to help to feed their families. More than half a million Kentuckians are facing hunger, and 162,000 are children. Organizations like God’s Pantry Food Bank are stepping in to...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy