ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clayton News Daily

Ayo Dosunmu comes through at buzzer, Bulls edge Hawks

Ayo Dosunmu rebounded a missed shot and scored at the buzzer to give the visiting Chicago Bulls a 110-108 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday for their second straight victory. The game was tied 108-108 with four seconds left. DeMar DeRozan shot an airball, but Dosunmu fielded the rebound...
CHICAGO, IL
Clayton News Daily

Hawks president Travis Schlenk moves to advisory role

Travis Schlenk stepped down as the Atlanta Hawks' president of basketball operations on Wednesday and moved into a senior advisory role. Schlenk, 46, will report directly to principal owner Tony Ressler, the team announced. General manager Landry Fields will oversee the day-to-day basketball operations. Fields, 34, was promoted to general...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Armando Bacot (26 points), North Carolina fend off Michigan

Armando Bacot scored 26 points and North Carolina held off Michigan in a feisty game for an 80-76 victory Wednesday night in Charlotte, N.C., as part of the Jumpman Invitational. R.J. Davis had 19 points and Caleb Love poured in 18 points as the Tar Heels won their fourth in...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Clayton News Daily

Dansby Swanson: Signing with Cubs 'personal to me'

Signing with the Chicago Cubs feels like the fulfillment of a family dream for shortstop Dansby Swanson. "Being a Cub means more to me than people would realize," Swanson said Wednesday during his introductory press conference at Wrigley Field. An All-Star and Gold Glove winner last season with the Atlanta...
CHICAGO, IL
Clayton News Daily

Bills visit Bears shooting for AFC East title

The Buffalo Bills clinched a playoff berth last week and can wrap up the AFC East title if they win or tie during Saturday's visit to the Chicago Bears. A Miami loss or tie also would make the Bills (11-3) division champs. At any rate, the Bills know they can...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy