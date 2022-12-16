Read full article on original website
Related
semoball.com
High School Basketball Roundup: Notre Dame scraps Scott City
After losing three straight games, the Notre Dame Bulldogs broke out of their funk with a 63-38 win on the road against Scott City on Tuesday. Both teams utilized the three-point line in the first quarter. The Rams made three 3-pointers but the Bulldogs made four from the arch to go on an 18-13 lead. Kolton Johnson scored six of his 11 points in the opening period on a pair of 3-pointers.
semoball.com
Jackson boys lock in, win big in pre-tournament tune-up game
Jackson used a 24-point first quarter to grab an early lead on Farmington and carried it to the finish line on Tuesday night as the Indians bounced back from a 1-2 stretch at home in a 72-49 victory over Farmington. After holding its opponent to less than 50 points once...
semoball.com
Chaffee defeats Meadow Heights in OT on Yarbro’s big basket
Chaffee big man Blake Yarbro scored only six points on Monday, but his last basket was his biggest. With the game tied with mere seconds to go in overtime, he catches a pass inside and forces his way toward the basket to give the Red Devils a 72-70 victory over Meadow Heights.
semoball.com
TITLE GAME IS SET: OFC rivals to battle for Lady Royals Christmas Classic championship
BROSELEY — The Doniphan Donettes entered Tuesday’s Lady Royals Christmas Classic semifinal with rival Neelyville as the esteemed tournament’s defending champion and top seed. The Lady Tigers would have none of that. Doniphan found itself locked in a contest of state title intensity and with too many...
semoball.com
Kennett defeats Holcomb in Lady Royals consolation semifinals
The Kennett girls basketball team undertook and achieved a quick turnaround with a 53-40 win over Holcomb Tuesday night in the 5th place consolation semifinals game of the Lady Royals Christmas Classic hosted by Twin Rivers. The win will advance the Lady Indians to play Piggott, who took down Portageville...
semoball.com
HIGHER SEEDS ROLL: Top four teams advance to LRCC semifinals
BROSELEY — It was a good evening to be one of the top four seeds at the Lady Royals Christmas Classic. The top four seeds — Doniphan, Dexter, East Carter and Neelyville, respectively — all won their quarterfinal matchups by more than 20 points on average, with the closest game being a 59-43 win by No. 3 East Carter over 11th-seeded Holcomb.
semoball.com
Clearwater duo has night to remember on court
PIEDMONT — It was a night that will go down as one of the best ones in Clearwater High School sports history. Charles Robbins was confirmed by the Missouri State High School Activities Association, according to head boys basketball coach Zac Moore, to have broken the Missouri record for assists in a game — a 43-year-old record set by Jon Sunvold in 1979 — recording 25 in a 97-45 win over Marquand on Dec. 13.
semoball.com
Portageville denied Christmas tournament title by Doniphan
CLARKTON, Mo. — Top-seeded Portageville fell 45-43 in a heartbreaker to second-seeded Doniphan in the championship of the Clarkton Christmas Tournament on Friday, Dec. 16. The Bulldogs (4-3) played with good effort and intensity against the Dons (6-1), but continued to struggle to knock down shots. “We played hard,...
semoball.com
’Tis the season to be jolly for Sikeston after blowout win over Kelly
SIKESTON —“Baby, It’s Cold Outside” is one of the many popular Christmas tunes chiming through the radio this time of the year, but in a 71-41 win over Kelly at the Field House on Monday, Dec. 19, Sikeston was anything but cold outside. The Bulldogs (5-2)...
semoball.com
Delta configures late, gets by Saxony Lutheran in FSCB Tourney opener
Saxony Lutheran had undefeated Delta on the ropes in the First State Community Bank Holiday Tournament opener for a full 18 minutes. After opening the third quarter with a 3-pointer to tie the game at 32, the Crusaders scored just two points for the rest of the frame as Delta stymied Saxony Lutheran’s offense en route to a 59-41 victory to open up the annual tournament at the Show Me Center.
semoball.com
Jackson downs Woodland to open First State Community Bank Tournament
The Jackson Indians rolled by the Woodland Cardinals 61-36 to open play in the First State Community Bank Tournament on Sunday evening at the Show Me Center. Jackson led 17-11 after one quarter of play but they felt they could have led by more if some of their open looks had fallen.
semoball.com
Dexter, Giles shutting foes down one game after another
BROSELEY – When Dexter High School senior Caitlin Giles was a freshman, the Bearcat girl’s basketball team struggled to just five victories that season and a porous defense, which allowed opponents to score 57.5 points per game on average was a big reason why. Fast-forward to this winter...
semoball.com
Surrounding communities come together to support Meadow Heights family
High school athletics teams represent their communities, especially the small ones. After Ryder Thele, a Meadow Heights High School student, tragically passed away on Dec. 9 at the age of 16, the surrounding communities came together to remind the grieving family that they are not alone. The Meadow Heights boy’s...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau School District purchases former Red Star Baptist Church
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau School District purchased the former Red Star Baptist Church building. It’s located at 1301 North Main Street in Cape Girardeau and will be the new home of Cape Central Academy. The district’s early childhood center will move into the current...
KFVS12
Central Academy moving to new location
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Central Academy will be moving to a new location, according to Cape Girardeau Public Schools. It will be moving to the former Red Star Baptist Church building, with the Early Childhood Center moving into the space currently housing Central Academy. The school district said this...
KFVS12
Juvenile injured in Poplar Bluff shooting
Mo. Gov. Parson signs executive order to prepare for winter storm, extreme cold. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order on Tuesday to prepare for the winter storm and extreme cold. Sgt. Parrott with the highway patrol offers travel safety, holiday shopping tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Sgt....
Kait 8
Juvenile dies in car crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A juvenile was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning in Butler County. According to Missouri State Police, the crash happened at 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 20 on Route PP, six miles west of Poplar Bluff. The agency’s crash report said the driver of...
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff man accused of making threats against the Butler County sheriff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of sending threatening messages to the Butler County sheriff via Facebook Messenger. Keagon L. Browning, 22, of Poplar Bluff was arrested and taken to the Butler County Jail on charges of felony harassment in the first degree. According to a statement...
Kait 8
Kennett remembers fallen firefighter and police officer
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Visitation and funeral services were held for Robert Moore in Kennett on Saturday, Dec. 17. Moore served the community of Kennett as both a police officer and a firefighter for 30 years. It was a job his brother, Dean, said he was perfect for. “He loved...
KFVS12
Man charged in connection with deadly Pemiscot Co. shooting makes preliminary hearing
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The case against a man charged in a deadly shooting in Caruthersville is moving forward. Zy-Quan Williams appeared in a Pemiscot County courtroom on Monday, December 19 for a preliminary hearing where the court found there is enough evidence for the case to move to the trial phase.
Comments / 0