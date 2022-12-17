ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

95.5 KLAQ

The Worst Gifts You Can Give For Christmas According To El Paso

Ahh yes. Christmas time is here; time to get people what they want. what they need. But sometimes that doesn't happen. Sometimes we get presents that we didn't ask for, or worse, we don't WANT. I'm sure that's happened to us as all at one point. We've seen many videos online of people sharing what THEIR worst Christmas gift all over the internet with some hilarious, gross or horrifying results.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces hosts fun and festive winter event

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of Las Cruces is hosting a fun and festive winter event this evening. The celebration is called Farm-La-La. It is happening at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum at 4100 Dripping Springs Road. The public is invited to attend the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
spotlightepnews.com

Here is how you can help migrants in El Paso

Thousands of people are stranded here without basics, fighting cold and hunger, hoping for a better life. In an effort to help these people– who have left their homes to flee even worse conditions, including violence and profound poverty– the El Paso Community Foundation has made grants to the following community organizations, who are leaders in these efforts, and we encourage you to do the same.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso is Home to the Best Pancakes in All of Texas

The humble pancake is one of my favorite breakfast foods; but then again, I'm a breakfast lover so it should be a no-brainer that I love pancakes. Sure, there are many who prefer waffles, but I lean more towards pancakes, and if you're looking for the best pancakes in all of Texas, well look no further than the city of the 915.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Slow warming trend kicks in

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!. 5 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒 and one day away from the first day of Winter tomorrow!❄️☃️🌨. Make sure to bundle up as you head out the...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City uses convention center, schools, hotels to house migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —The El Paso Office of Emergency Management (OEM), is collaborating with the City of El Paso and the El Paso Independent School District, to use two vacant schools to serve as temporary shelters for migrants. OEM will be preparing the former Bassett Middle School located in Central El Paso, and the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

San Juan woman switched Versace perfume price tags to $2.98 at Walmart, police say

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a woman accused of switching the price tags of Versace perfumes to $2.98, documents show. Melissa Lomas, of San Juan, was arrested on a charge of fraud destroy removal concealment writing, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. An offense report obtained by ValleyCentral states that at 4:15 p.m. […]
MCALLEN, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Chilly start to the week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!. 6 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒 and 2 days away from the first day of Winter!❄️☃️🌨. We got to see below a hard freeze last night and...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Tips for using 'buy now, pay later' when shopping online

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — When shopping online, consumers are oftentimes met with a "buy now, pay later" option that allows them to purchase items and make payments over time. While this may be a convenient option, there are some things consumers should be careful of when using the feature.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso hosts Posada Navidena at WinterFest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With only a few weeks left of WinterFest, the public is invited to the Holiday Fiestas that will feature a traditional posada by the Mexican Consulate in El Paso from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at San Jacinto Plaza. The Mexican Consulate in El Paso and the City […]
EL PASO, TX
