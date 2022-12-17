Read full article on original website
Title 42 stays in place for now, as the migrant crisis in El Paso grows.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas City Declares State of Emergency - Migrant Crisis IncreasesTy D.El Paso, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Illegal aliens sleeping on streets of El Paso and in airport; city bracing for thousands more if Title 42 endsLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
The Worst Gifts You Can Give For Christmas According To El Paso
Ahh yes. Christmas time is here; time to get people what they want. what they need. But sometimes that doesn't happen. Sometimes we get presents that we didn't ask for, or worse, we don't WANT. I'm sure that's happened to us as all at one point. We've seen many videos online of people sharing what THEIR worst Christmas gift all over the internet with some hilarious, gross or horrifying results.
KFOX 14
Las Cruces hosts fun and festive winter event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of Las Cruces is hosting a fun and festive winter event this evening. The celebration is called Farm-La-La. It is happening at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum at 4100 Dripping Springs Road. The public is invited to attend the...
Animal Services Center to open late Thursday to allow for staff training
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Animal Services Center will be closed to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, December 22, to allow for staff training. The shelter will reopen to the public from 2 to 6 p.m. for pet adoptions, lost pet reclaims and other services. Residents who […]
Aurellias Brew in El Paso Stores and Proceeds Go Directly to Vets
It's a local El Paso brew... and you won't feel guilty drinking it. Aurellia's Bottle Shop & Brewhouse just released a new brew and 100% of the proceeds go to Chapter 187 Disabled American Veterans. That's right - 100% of the proceeds. We had Justin Gibson, owner of Aurellia's Bottle...
The Booze Rock Stars Want El Paso To Give As Christmas Gifts
With Christmas coming up fast, instead of scrambling on what to give your friend, or family member, that loves rock (or a nice cold one), perhaps what you need is staring at you right in the face at your local grocery store. Because what goes great with milk & cookies? Booze!
2 El Paso Neighbors Make Must See List Of Spots In Texas
2 of El Paso's neighbors have made a Texas scenic spots "bucket list". A travel website, thetravel.com, just released their top 10 most beautiful spots in Texas list. All of these places are worthy of being singled out and 2 of them are right in our backyard. Whether you have...
spotlightepnews.com
Here is how you can help migrants in El Paso
Thousands of people are stranded here without basics, fighting cold and hunger, hoping for a better life. In an effort to help these people– who have left their homes to flee even worse conditions, including violence and profound poverty– the El Paso Community Foundation has made grants to the following community organizations, who are leaders in these efforts, and we encourage you to do the same.
El Paso is Home to the Best Pancakes in All of Texas
The humble pancake is one of my favorite breakfast foods; but then again, I'm a breakfast lover so it should be a no-brainer that I love pancakes. Sure, there are many who prefer waffles, but I lean more towards pancakes, and if you're looking for the best pancakes in all of Texas, well look no further than the city of the 915.
El Paso News
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Slow warming trend kicks in
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!. 5 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒 and one day away from the first day of Winter tomorrow!❄️☃️🌨. Make sure to bundle up as you head out the...
Winter Weather Is Coming To El Paso Just In Time For Christmas
CHRISTMAS IS COMING!!! And apparently Mother Nature got the memo and decided to grace the borderland with winter-like weather a day AFTER the official start of the Winter season (December 21st) but hey, it’s just in time for Christmas so we will take it. Will this be the year...
City uses convention center, schools, hotels to house migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —The El Paso Office of Emergency Management (OEM), is collaborating with the City of El Paso and the El Paso Independent School District, to use two vacant schools to serve as temporary shelters for migrants. OEM will be preparing the former Bassett Middle School located in Central El Paso, and the […]
The Ugliest City in Texas Award Once Again Goes to the 915
Well, it happened again; El Paso made a very unflattering list. In the past, El Paso has topped the list of least literate city, drunkest city, sweatiest, fattest city, oh, and we also have the ugliest men. Today, El Paso ranks as the "Ugliest City" in Texas, this according to...
San Juan woman switched Versace perfume price tags to $2.98 at Walmart, police say
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a woman accused of switching the price tags of Versace perfumes to $2.98, documents show. Melissa Lomas, of San Juan, was arrested on a charge of fraud destroy removal concealment writing, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. An offense report obtained by ValleyCentral states that at 4:15 p.m. […]
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans at WinterFest reflect on migrants sleeping on the nearby streets
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — With the Christmas holiday fast approaching, celebrations are ramping up in the Borderland. However, it’s a very different story for the hundreds of migrants, both young and old, who are camped out in El Paso’s streets amid the latest massive migrant surge.
Venezuelan Migrants Use Music As Form Of Refuge While Rapping For El Paso Reporter
Alright, so politics aside, it’s just so heartbreaking to see all the images and videos of migrant parents and their children sleeping outside in the cold as they try to make their way to the U.S. for a better life. We’re all humans and seeing other humans, especially the...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Chilly start to the week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!. 6 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒 and 2 days away from the first day of Winter!❄️☃️🌨. We got to see below a hard freeze last night and...
cbs4local.com
Tips for using 'buy now, pay later' when shopping online
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — When shopping online, consumers are oftentimes met with a "buy now, pay later" option that allows them to purchase items and make payments over time. While this may be a convenient option, there are some things consumers should be careful of when using the feature.
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: First day of winter Wednesday followed by arctic blast!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see warm temperatures for the official start to the winter season. Wednesday and Thursday afternoon are expected to be the warmest days this week, before an arctic air mass brings afternoon highs to the upper 30s with a wind chill below freezing all day Friday.
City of El Paso hosts Posada Navidena at WinterFest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With only a few weeks left of WinterFest, the public is invited to the Holiday Fiestas that will feature a traditional posada by the Mexican Consulate in El Paso from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at San Jacinto Plaza. The Mexican Consulate in El Paso and the City […]
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: First day of winter starts this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is ready to kick off the first day of winter Wednesday of this week. Temperatures are expected to top out in the low 60s, upper 50s as we welcome the new season. A strong system is forecast to bring a very cold...
