Bronson Reed gets his payoff. Bronson Reed made his return to WWE when he screwed Dexter Lumis out of his match against The Miz, causing Miz to climb the ladder and pull down the bags full of money. Following RAW, Miz was interviewed by Byron Saxton for WWE Digital. Miz said that he paved the way for the way for his close personal friend and up and coming superstar, Bronson Reed. Miz went on to compliment Reed, saying he has it all. Miz also noted that he owes Bronson big time, which Bronson simply stated “where’s my money?” A nervous Miz handed Reed a stack of cash, but that wasn’t enough. Reed took two more out of Miz’s bag and then said they’re good. You can see the interaction below.

2 DAYS AGO