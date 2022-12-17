Read full article on original website
Live Monday Night RAW Results – 12/19/22 – Ladder Match, Becky Lynch vs Bayley And More
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW is set to be an exciting one as it is the last show before Christmas. You can read the full advertised card for tonight’s show below. – Winner Takes All Ladder Match: The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis. – Bayley vs. Becky Lynch.
Tribute To The Troops 2022 Pulls In Around 612,000 Viewers
The 20th annual Tribute to The Troops television special aired from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on December, 17th. It featured several memorable matches for the fans in attendance. According to Wrestlenomics on their Patreon, this year’s Tribute To The Troops aired on Saturday afternoon on Fox with a...
IMPACT Wrestling Attempted To Sign Athena After WWE Release, AEW Was Always Her Primary Destination
The Fallen Goddess was considered by several promotions after her WWE release. Prior to signing with AEW, Athena made a name for herself in WWE and NXT as Ember Moon. She would hold the NXT Women’s Championship during her time in the company but could not repeat this success on the main roster.
Wrestler of the Year Candidates
Last week we saw some of the candidates in the match of the year award, but now we are going to discuss the wrestler of the year award, both male and female. 2022 was very open year for both awards, but slowly the obvious candidates were getting decided. Male Award.
The Miz Pays Bronson Reed Following RAW
Bronson Reed gets his payoff. Bronson Reed made his return to WWE when he screwed Dexter Lumis out of his match against The Miz, causing Miz to climb the ladder and pull down the bags full of money. Following RAW, Miz was interviewed by Byron Saxton for WWE Digital. Miz said that he paved the way for the way for his close personal friend and up and coming superstar, Bronson Reed. Miz went on to compliment Reed, saying he has it all. Miz also noted that he owes Bronson big time, which Bronson simply stated “where’s my money?” A nervous Miz handed Reed a stack of cash, but that wasn’t enough. Reed took two more out of Miz’s bag and then said they’re good. You can see the interaction below.
Bray Wyatt & Alexa Bliss: When Things Break, They Shatter
Tell me something, my friend. Have you ever danced with the devil in the pale moonlight?. The tale of Bray Wyatt in WWE is a wild one, both in the ring and outside of it. A man mocked for his weight, a member of The Nexus, a leader of the Wyatt Family, and a man teetering on the edge of otherworldly madness from the confines of the Firefly Funhouse and The Fiend, he was filled to the brim with creative ideas.
WATCH: Alexa Bliss Blasts Bianca Belair With A Vase On RAW
Alexa Bliss let the evil inside her take over tonight on RAW. Bliss and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair had a sit down interview with Byron Saxton where they set up their championship match that’ll go down in two weeks. Both ladies started to get a little bit heated at each-other in the spirit of competition. When it seemed the interview was over, Alexa grabbed a glass vase that sat beside her and smashed it over Bianca’s head, leaving her laying out cold. You can see Alexa put all her might into the hit below.
WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership And Key Demo Rises This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s Monday Night RAW. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on December 19 averaged 1.705 million viewers. This number is up 14% from the 1.472 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a 0.43 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up big from 0.37 demo rating last Monday.
WATCH: WWE NXT Top 10 Moments Of The Week
The Top 10 has been revealed. WWE has revealed the Top 10 Moments of WWE NXT for December 20, 2022. The top ten features The New Day defending their championships, Grayson Waller outsmarting Bron Breakker, Zoey Stark stealing a win and much more. You can check out the video below.
WWE SmackDown Records Slight Decrease In Final Viewership This Week
The final numbers for this week’s SmackDown are in. On December 19, Brandon Thurston reported that Friday’s WWE SmackDown finished with a average viewership total of 2.191 million viewers. This is down from the previous Friday’s SmackDown, which drew 2.306 million viewers. Friday’s episode also featured with a final key demo rating of 0.52, which is down from the previous week’s 0.57 rating.
Eric Bischoff Claims Goldberg’s Superkick Did Not Cause Bret Hart’s Career Ending Concussion
Eric Bischoff makes a bold claim that will come to a surprise of many fans of The Hitman. On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, former WCW President Eric Bischoff disputes Hart’s claims of Goldberg’s super kick caused the concussion and the ending of his in-ring career. Bischoff also clarified that his theory might also be false, but he still thinks the topic is worth debating.
AEW Rampage Lineup Revealed
AEW Rampage is set for this Friday on TBS at 10/9c. Rampage is being taped following tonight’s Dynamite and the lineup has been revealed, including a Holiday Battle Royal for a cash prize, a tag title match and so much more. You can see the lineup below. AEW Rampage...
Mandy Rose’s Agent Says She Will Be A Self Made Millionaire By Christmas
Some more information on Mandy Rose has been provided by her agent. According to TMZ Sports, the former NXT champion has made $500k off her racy videos in just one week. Mandy was dismissed on Wednesday when she posted sexual photos on the subscription-based portal FanTime, a platform similar to OnlyFans, which is prohibited by WWE.
WWE Releases Annual Animated Happy Holidays Video
‘Twas the night before SmackDown. WWE has released their annual Happy Holidays video. The animated video shows Santa Claus reading a story to Sami Zayn. Damage CTRL, Drew Mclntyre, Matt Riddle, The Bloodline and more are featured in the WWE Christmas story video. Santa ended up asking if Sami would guide his sleigh, while the WWE Stars delivered gifts with Santa. You can check out the video below.
MVP Teases Reunion With Bobby Lashley On RAW
Tonight on Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce was interviewed about the firing and rehiring of Bobby Lashley. MVP then interrupted and asked Pearce to talk, saying he had to talk to him about Bobby Lashley. Adam agreed but before they got to talk, a referee ran up and dragged Pearce away to assist Dolph Ziggler and Cedric Alexander who were attacked backstage by the bloodline. MVP was left alone. When and if MVP gets his talk, could a Hurt Business reunion be on the horizon?
ICW No Holds Barred Volume 39 Results (12/17/22)
ICW No Holds Barred held its Volume 39 event on December 17 from The Heart Ballroom in Newark, NJ. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results below. – Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch def. Eric Ryan. – ICW American Deathmatch World Championship – Death Match: Brandon...
WATCH: Sonjay Dutt Drops A Diss Track On The Acclaimed
MC Sonjay Dutt has arrived. The Acclaimed is usually known for their rapping and diss records, but Sonjay Dutt, alongside Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and Jeff Jarrett have responded. Sonjay Dutt rapped while the others made cameos in the background. Dutt dissed both Max Caster and Anthony Bowens. You can hear Sonjay’s hot bars below, ahead of Lethal and Jarrett’s Tag Team Title Opportunity against The Acclaimed this Friday on AEW Rampage.
WATCH: WWE Releases New Canvas 2 Canvas Episode
WWE has released a new edition of Canvas 2 Canvas and it’s a “Rivalry Series” episode. Artist Rob Schamberger looks to create his unique art piece on the epic rivalry between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. These two have been rivals dating back far before either was in WWE and we see it currently playing out on television. In two weeks, on the last SmackDown of 2022, John Cena will return to team up with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. But for now, you can see the never ending rivalry in painting form. Check out the awesome canvas art below!
Stephen A Smith Comments On Possibly Being A Manager In WWE
WWE legend and Hall Of Famer Ric Flair recently appeared on ESPN’s First Take to promote his upcoming Peacock documentary, Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair, which premieres on Monday, December 26th. During the interview, Flair claimed WWE is “entertaining” the idea of bringing the ESPN host in for a managing role at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. This led Stephen A. Smith to reveal his aspirations of being a heel manager, but that comes with some conditions.
Ethan Page vs. Bryan Danielson Set For Next Week
Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson came out to the ring to talk about William Regal and MJF. Bryan said that if there’s one thing Regal taught him, it’s that actions have consequences and MJF now has a handful. Suddenly, he was interrupted by Ethan Page who questioned why Bryan should get a title shot ahead of him. Then, Stokely called Bryan a raggedy bitch. Ethan told Bryan that he will turn him into a vegetable, to which Bryan challenged him to come try. Ethan didn’t, but, says that he will fight Bryan next week and Danielson accepted the challenge.
