Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Visit the World's Largest Christmas Shop in MichiganTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Related
abc12.com
Oakland County woman wins $4 million scratch off lottery jackpot
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Oakland County got much more than a turkey for Thanksgiving when she visited a Kroger store in November. The 49-year-old purchased a VIP Millions instant ticket from the Michigan Lottery during her trip to get a turkey on Nov. 23 and she won a $4 million jackpot.
abc12.com
Meals on Wheels preps seniors' pantries for storms
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - People with empty pantries are stocking up as the big storm approaches Mid-Michigan But what about seniors who can't leave their homes or can't afford as much food?. ABC12 checked in with the Genesee County Community Action Resource Department, or GCCARD, asking what they're doing...
abc12.com
6 to 12+ inches of snow likely in Mid-Michigan; Winter Storm Watch issued
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Storm Tracker 12 team is making its first snowfall prediction for the winter storm bearing down on Mid-Michigan as the first weather alerts were issued. Early general estimates show the three-day storm could dump about 6 to 12 inches of snow on Mid-Michigan from Thursday evening...
abc12.com
Multi-unit townhome building catches fire on Flint's west side
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Fire Department was at the scene of a townhome on fire, where someone may have been trapped inside. The fire was reported around 3:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of Orchard Lane, which is just south of Flushing Road between Ballenger Highway and Chevrolet Avenue on Flint's west side.
abc12.com
41-year-old man hit and killed while crossing Corunna Road in Flint Township
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man was hit and killed while crossing Corunna Road near the I-75 interchange on Tuesday evening. The Flint Township Police Department says 41-year-old Lawayne Blakely was crossing Corunna Road on foot near Ryan Street around 6:40 p.m., when a vehicle traveling eastbound hit him.
abc12.com
Saginaw city councilman returns to office a month after being voted out
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A familiar face is returning to the city council in Saginaw. Bill Ostash has been appointed to fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of Autumn Scherzer. Ostash lost his re-election bid in November, but he's back on the council after members voted 5-3 during...
abc12.com
Fire crews remain on scene of Hemlock corn storage dome fire
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Several fire departments across Mid-Michigan continue to battle a fire at a Hemlock corn storage dome. The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Sunday and it's not clear how long fire crews will continue to put water on the structure. There were no injuries, but there are some very tired firefighters.
abc12.com
Crews battle intense fire at Saginaw County grain company
SAGINAW COUNTY (WJRT) - Firefighters continued to battle an intense fire overnight at a grain elevator in Richland Township, west of Saginaw. They were first called out to the Andersons Hemlock Grain Elevator just after 11 p.m. on Sunday. Crews were still fighting the flames as of 9 a.m. on Monday.
abc12.com
Freeland parent concerned on how district handled comments made by bus driver
FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Students on a mid-Michigan school bus were a little shaken up after hearing some of the comments made by the bus driver about their safety. They all made it home safe and sound, but a Freeland parent is concerned the bus driver is back on the job already.
abc12.com
Head-on crash claims life of 33-year-old woman from Saginaw area
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw-area woman died in a head-on crash in the Hemlock area on Wednesday morning. The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. on on North Hemlock Road just north of the Richland Township Public Safety Department station. Police say a 33-year-old woman was driving a...
abc12.com
Police chase in Saginaw ends with deadly crash
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say a man running from a traffic stop in Saginaw died after he crashed with troopers in pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Perkins Street. A Michigan State Police trooper was in pursuit of a 2021 Dodge Charger, which allegedly failed to stop for a patrol car with its lights and siren activated.
abc12.com
Neighbor pulls woman from Flint house fire
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A house fire on Shawnee Street in Flint came close to killing the woman who lived there on Tuesday had it not been for the quick actions of a neighbor. Neighbor Dustin Wallace said the woman who lived there is an old family friend. The fire...
abc12.com
Gladwin city manager arrested on drunken driving charge
GLADWIN, Mich. (WJRT) - Gladwin's newly-elected mayor is publicly addressing the recent drunk driving arrest of the city manager. Chris Shannon was arrested by the Michigan State Police on Dec. 10 in Bay County following a traffic stop. He had appeared in court for arraignment by Tuesday evening. Mayor Sarah...
abc12.com
2 people injured in fire at Bay City high-rise apartments
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A high-rise apartment fire in Bay City sent two people to an area hospital over the weekend. The Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to the ninth floor of a building in the 300 block of South Walnut Street around 6:05 a.m. Sunday, where they found an apartment on fire.
abc12.com
Saginaw Police Department swears in eight new officers
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Police Department added eight new officers to its ranks on Tuesday. The eight new officers graduated from the Delta College Police Academy on Friday and now will begin a two-week orientation program with the city department. Only seven of the eight officers hired were...
abc12.com
Woman found dead in townhome fire on Flint's west side
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say a woman was found dead inside a townhome that caught fire on Flint's west side. The fire was reported around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Orchard Lane, which is just south of Flushing Road between Ballenger Highway and Chevrolet Avenue. The...
abc12.com
Nurse responds to New York Times article on Ascension Genesys staffing
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A New York Times investigation places the spotlight on a staffing crisis within one of the country's largest health systems - Ascension. The nonprofit chain Catholic health care giant owns Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw and Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City.
abc12.com
Toys taken from donation box at Genesee County Sheriff's Office
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 19-year-old has been arrested after allegedly being caught on camera taking toys from a donation box inside the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office lobby. The toys were donations for the All Children Are Equal Holiday Toy Drive, which gives toys to kids with parents or...
abc12.com
MSP body camera video and audio details encounter between trooper and threat suspect
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Dramatic body camera video and audio from a Michigan State Police trooper who exchanged gunfire with a suspect in Bay County last month has been released. The video and audio were obtained by ABC 12 through the Freedom of Information Act. The suspect was wanted...
abc12.com
Saginaw police arrest four 17-year-olds after drive-by shooting, chase
Investigators believe four teens arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Saginaw may be responsible for several other shooting incidents. Saginaw police arrest four 17-year-olds after drive-by shooting, chase. Witnesses reported that suspects fired several gunshots from a silver SUV. First responding officers watched the shooting on videos provided...
Comments / 0