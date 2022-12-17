Rick Ross went viral last time he was at AEW with his hilarious “Accusations! False Accusations!” Line that took social media by storm, with the clip being used for meme content even outside of the wrestling space. Now, Grammy nominated rapper was back on AEW Dynamite tonight to mediate a face to face with Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. Rick Ross promised to make history, and he sure did by making another viral moment. This time, it comes at the cost of possibly getting in trouble. Rico Ross was standing in the ring with Keith Lee when he so casually turns to Keith and says “You a big motherfucker.” Now, obviously you can’t drop a F-Bomb on television but AEW is live and there was nothing they could do about this. Keith Lee laughed it off and tugged at his shirt knowing it was not the best thing to say on TV while Exclaibur and the commentary tried to talk over everything and get us back on track. Now, the clip continuously is being shared all over social media. You can see the video below.

10 HOURS AGO