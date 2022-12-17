Read full article on original website
The Miz Pays Bronson Reed Following RAW
Bronson Reed gets his payoff. Bronson Reed made his return to WWE when he screwed Dexter Lumis out of his match against The Miz, causing Miz to climb the ladder and pull down the bags full of money. Following RAW, Miz was interviewed by Byron Saxton for WWE Digital. Miz said that he paved the way for the way for his close personal friend and up and coming superstar, Bronson Reed. Miz went on to compliment Reed, saying he has it all. Miz also noted that he owes Bronson big time, which Bronson simply stated “where’s my money?” A nervous Miz handed Reed a stack of cash, but that wasn’t enough. Reed took two more out of Miz’s bag and then said they’re good. You can see the interaction below.
IMPACT Wrestling Attempted To Sign Athena After WWE Release, AEW Was Always Her Primary Destination
The Fallen Goddess was considered by several promotions after her WWE release. Prior to signing with AEW, Athena made a name for herself in WWE and NXT as Ember Moon. She would hold the NXT Women’s Championship during her time in the company but could not repeat this success on the main roster.
Live Monday Night RAW Results – 12/19/22 – Ladder Match, Becky Lynch vs Bayley And More
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW is set to be an exciting one as it is the last show before Christmas. You can read the full advertised card for tonight’s show below. – Winner Takes All Ladder Match: The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis. – Bayley vs. Becky Lynch.
Bray Wyatt & Alexa Bliss: When Things Break, They Shatter
Tell me something, my friend. Have you ever danced with the devil in the pale moonlight?. The tale of Bray Wyatt in WWE is a wild one, both in the ring and outside of it. A man mocked for his weight, a member of The Nexus, a leader of the Wyatt Family, and a man teetering on the edge of otherworldly madness from the confines of the Firefly Funhouse and The Fiend, he was filled to the brim with creative ideas.
Live AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash Results – 12/21/22
FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) Best-Of-Seven: Match Five (No Disqualification): The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) (1-3) vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo) Bryan Danielson set to speak. Ricky Starks will appear on the show. Keith...
Ethan Page vs. Bryan Danielson Set For Next Week
Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson came out to the ring to talk about William Regal and MJF. Bryan said that if there’s one thing Regal taught him, it’s that actions have consequences and MJF now has a handful. Suddenly, he was interrupted by Ethan Page who questioned why Bryan should get a title shot ahead of him. Then, Stokely called Bryan a raggedy bitch. Ethan told Bryan that he will turn him into a vegetable, to which Bryan challenged him to come try. Ethan didn’t, but, says that he will fight Bryan next week and Danielson accepted the challenge.
Glory Pro Wrestling December 2 Rizzmember Results (12/18/22)
On December 18, Glory Pro Wrestling held its December to Rizzmember event at the South Broadway Athletic Club in St. Louis, Missouri. The event streamed on FITE+. You can read the full results for the show below. Pre-Show: Ethan Price def. Shota. Kenny Alfonzo def. Lucky Ali. Davey Richards def....
Rick Ross Goes Viral Again After Dropping The F-Bomb On AEW Dynamite
Rick Ross went viral last time he was at AEW with his hilarious “Accusations! False Accusations!” Line that took social media by storm, with the clip being used for meme content even outside of the wrestling space. Now, Grammy nominated rapper was back on AEW Dynamite tonight to mediate a face to face with Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. Rick Ross promised to make history, and he sure did by making another viral moment. This time, it comes at the cost of possibly getting in trouble. Rico Ross was standing in the ring with Keith Lee when he so casually turns to Keith and says “You a big motherfucker.” Now, obviously you can’t drop a F-Bomb on television but AEW is live and there was nothing they could do about this. Keith Lee laughed it off and tugged at his shirt knowing it was not the best thing to say on TV while Exclaibur and the commentary tried to talk over everything and get us back on track. Now, the clip continuously is being shared all over social media. You can see the video below.
WATCH: Alexa Bliss Blasts Bianca Belair With A Vase On RAW
Alexa Bliss let the evil inside her take over tonight on RAW. Bliss and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair had a sit down interview with Byron Saxton where they set up their championship match that’ll go down in two weeks. Both ladies started to get a little bit heated at each-other in the spirit of competition. When it seemed the interview was over, Alexa grabbed a glass vase that sat beside her and smashed it over Bianca’s head, leaving her laying out cold. You can see Alexa put all her might into the hit below.
Identity Of Swerve Strickland’s Mystery Partner Revealed
On last nights AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland created a new faction called “Mogul Affiliates” with Rick Ross as the hype man. Parker Bordeaux and a mystery man covered in tattoos were the duo with Swerve. Everyone questioned who this man was, but now, Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful Select has learned his identity. You can read below.
AEW Stars React To The Women’s Dynamite Main Event
Jamie Hayter defended her AEW Women’s Championship against Hikaru Shida in one hell of a match that has everyone buzzing. Hayter did retain her title, but it was not without a tough battle. Shida gave it everything she had and both women had the fans on their feet, biting at every second of action. The sentiment online was much of the same with people saying it was one of AEW’s best women’s matches of the year. Now, Saraya, Jade Cargill, Emi Sakura and AEW Spanish Announcer Dasha Kuret have all spoke out about the awesome match.
Stephen A Smith Comments On Possibly Being A Manager In WWE
WWE legend and Hall Of Famer Ric Flair recently appeared on ESPN’s First Take to promote his upcoming Peacock documentary, Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair, which premieres on Monday, December 26th. During the interview, Flair claimed WWE is “entertaining” the idea of bringing the ESPN host in for a managing role at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. This led Stephen A. Smith to reveal his aspirations of being a heel manager, but that comes with some conditions.
Max Caster Reacts To Sonjay Dutt’s Diss Track
Max Caster has some thoughts. Sonjay Dutt dropped a diss track on the current reigning AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed on last nights AEW Dynamite. Following the show, Max Caster, who’s usually the one doing the rapping, took to Twitter to quote tweet the video by saying “Sonjay got less flow than a menopausal woman” He then asked who approved the rap/video. Max’s partner, Anthony Bowens, is set to team with Daddy Ass Billy Gunn this Friday on AEW Rampage to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.
WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership And Key Demo Rises This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s Monday Night RAW. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on December 19 averaged 1.705 million viewers. This number is up 14% from the 1.472 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a 0.43 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up big from 0.37 demo rating last Monday.
MVP Teases Reunion With Bobby Lashley On RAW
Tonight on Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce was interviewed about the firing and rehiring of Bobby Lashley. MVP then interrupted and asked Pearce to talk, saying he had to talk to him about Bobby Lashley. Adam agreed but before they got to talk, a referee ran up and dragged Pearce away to assist Dolph Ziggler and Cedric Alexander who were attacked backstage by the bloodline. MVP was left alone. When and if MVP gets his talk, could a Hurt Business reunion be on the horizon?
AEW Dark Results – 12/20/22
AEW aired its latest episode of AEW Dark on December 20th on their YouTube channel. You can see the results (courtesy of WrestleZone) below. Angelico & Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) def. Jay Marte, Jarett Diaz & Richard Adonis. After the match, Tony Schiavone called Angelio and Chaos Project the...
Huge Women’s Championship Match Set For RAW In Two Weeks
Hometown girl defends her championship. The first RAW of the new year is set for Tennessee, the hometown of Bianca Belair. On that night, in two weeks, she will defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss. Alexa earned a championship match last week by winning a number one contenders match. Now, the former multi-time champion gets her chance to win gold again. But, Bianca has the hometown advantage.
WWE Releases Annual Animated Happy Holidays Video
‘Twas the night before SmackDown. WWE has released their annual Happy Holidays video. The animated video shows Santa Claus reading a story to Sami Zayn. Damage CTRL, Drew Mclntyre, Matt Riddle, The Bloodline and more are featured in the WWE Christmas story video. Santa ended up asking if Sami would guide his sleigh, while the WWE Stars delivered gifts with Santa. You can check out the video below.
Toni Storm Returns To AEW Dynamite
Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Jamie Hayter successfully defended her AEW Women’s Championship against Hikaru Shida in the main event. Following the match, Britt Baker and Rebel alongside Jamie, beat down Shida. That was until a returning Toni Storm made her way down to the ring to fight them off. Suddenly, Saraya also made her way out and evened the odds, sending the heels running. They did mention that Toni Storm is still not medically cleared after breaking her nose when she lost the title to Jamie Hayter a few weeks ago.
Rocky Romero Promises “Surprises” At Wrestle Kingdom 17
Rocky Romero promises some surprises for fans who tune into NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month. On The Sessions podcast, Renee Paquette asked Rocky Romero if any currently unannounced names would appear on January 4th. There are speculations that someone will return to wrestling, namely Sasha Banks. I’ve heard a...
