Live Monday Night RAW Results – 12/19/22 – Ladder Match, Becky Lynch vs Bayley And More
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW is set to be an exciting one as it is the last show before Christmas. You can read the full advertised card for tonight’s show below. – Winner Takes All Ladder Match: The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis. – Bayley vs. Becky Lynch.
Bray Wyatt & Alexa Bliss: When Things Break, They Shatter
Tell me something, my friend. Have you ever danced with the devil in the pale moonlight?. The tale of Bray Wyatt in WWE is a wild one, both in the ring and outside of it. A man mocked for his weight, a member of The Nexus, a leader of the Wyatt Family, and a man teetering on the edge of otherworldly madness from the confines of the Firefly Funhouse and The Fiend, he was filled to the brim with creative ideas.
The Miz Pays Bronson Reed Following RAW
Bronson Reed gets his payoff. Bronson Reed made his return to WWE when he screwed Dexter Lumis out of his match against The Miz, causing Miz to climb the ladder and pull down the bags full of money. Following RAW, Miz was interviewed by Byron Saxton for WWE Digital. Miz said that he paved the way for the way for his close personal friend and up and coming superstar, Bronson Reed. Miz went on to compliment Reed, saying he has it all. Miz also noted that he owes Bronson big time, which Bronson simply stated “where’s my money?” A nervous Miz handed Reed a stack of cash, but that wasn’t enough. Reed took two more out of Miz’s bag and then said they’re good. You can see the interaction below.
IMPACT Wrestling Attempted To Sign Athena After WWE Release, AEW Was Always Her Primary Destination
The Fallen Goddess was considered by several promotions after her WWE release. Prior to signing with AEW, Athena made a name for herself in WWE and NXT as Ember Moon. She would hold the NXT Women’s Championship during her time in the company but could not repeat this success on the main roster.
Wrestler of the Year Candidates
Last week we saw some of the candidates in the match of the year award, but now we are going to discuss the wrestler of the year award, both male and female. 2022 was very open year for both awards, but slowly the obvious candidates were getting decided. Male Award.
WWE Releases Annual Animated Happy Holidays Video
‘Twas the night before SmackDown. WWE has released their annual Happy Holidays video. The animated video shows Santa Claus reading a story to Sami Zayn. Damage CTRL, Drew Mclntyre, Matt Riddle, The Bloodline and more are featured in the WWE Christmas story video. Santa ended up asking if Sami would guide his sleigh, while the WWE Stars delivered gifts with Santa. You can check out the video below.
Liv Morgan Says She Doesn’t Like Ronda Rousey “Anymore”
Morgan earned the respect of The Baddest Woman on the Planet, who hugged her after the match. It appears that the two have drifted apart since the MITB PLE, with Morgan publicly announcing her lack of fondness for Rousey. The 28-year-old recently appeared on the Twin Talk with Haley &...
AEW Rampage Lineup Revealed
AEW Rampage is set for this Friday on TBS at 10/9c. Rampage is being taped following tonight’s Dynamite and the lineup has been revealed, including a Holiday Battle Royal for a cash prize, a tag title match and so much more. You can see the lineup below. AEW Rampage...
Eric Bischoff Claims Goldberg’s Superkick Did Not Cause Bret Hart’s Career Ending Concussion
Eric Bischoff makes a bold claim that will come to a surprise of many fans of The Hitman. On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, former WCW President Eric Bischoff disputes Hart’s claims of Goldberg’s super kick caused the concussion and the ending of his in-ring career. Bischoff also clarified that his theory might also be false, but he still thinks the topic is worth debating.
WATCH: Alexa Bliss Blasts Bianca Belair With A Vase On RAW
Alexa Bliss let the evil inside her take over tonight on RAW. Bliss and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair had a sit down interview with Byron Saxton where they set up their championship match that’ll go down in two weeks. Both ladies started to get a little bit heated at each-other in the spirit of competition. When it seemed the interview was over, Alexa grabbed a glass vase that sat beside her and smashed it over Bianca’s head, leaving her laying out cold. You can see Alexa put all her might into the hit below.
WATCH: Fan Approaches Serpentico Over S.A.P And S.A.T Situation
Things have taken an odd turn. Yesterday, we reported on S.A.T, Joel and Jose Maximo calling gimmick infringement on AEW’s newest trio, S.A.P. The Spanish Announce Table threatened to slap Serpentico of The Spanish Announce Project over this and have threatened legal action to AEW and Tony Khan. Now, a fan who was live at AEW Dynamite recorded himself asking Serpentico if they’re going to give the S.A.T their gimmick back. Serpentico replied by simply shrugging. Joel Maximo quote tweeted this and said “give it back.” You can see the video below.
MVP Teases Reunion With Bobby Lashley On RAW
Tonight on Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce was interviewed about the firing and rehiring of Bobby Lashley. MVP then interrupted and asked Pearce to talk, saying he had to talk to him about Bobby Lashley. Adam agreed but before they got to talk, a referee ran up and dragged Pearce away to assist Dolph Ziggler and Cedric Alexander who were attacked backstage by the bloodline. MVP was left alone. When and if MVP gets his talk, could a Hurt Business reunion be on the horizon?
WATCH: WWE NXT Top 10 Moments Of The Week
The Top 10 has been revealed. WWE has revealed the Top 10 Moments of WWE NXT for December 20, 2022. The top ten features The New Day defending their championships, Grayson Waller outsmarting Bron Breakker, Zoey Stark stealing a win and much more. You can check out the video below.
ICW No Holds Barred Volume 39 Results (12/17/22)
ICW No Holds Barred held its Volume 39 event on December 17 from The Heart Ballroom in Newark, NJ. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results below. – Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch def. Eric Ryan. – ICW American Deathmatch World Championship – Death Match: Brandon...
WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership And Key Demo Rises This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s Monday Night RAW. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on December 19 averaged 1.705 million viewers. This number is up 14% from the 1.472 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a 0.43 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up big from 0.37 demo rating last Monday.
Bryce Donovan Reveals He Sustained A Injury
Bryce Donovan will be out a while. Independent wrestler Bryce Donovan revealed today that on Thursday, he broke his hand. He says he went to an orthopedist who says that the injury is pretty bad and he noted that he will be out a while, but ended off by saying he will be okay.
Mandy Rose’s Agent Says She Will Be A Self Made Millionaire By Christmas
Some more information on Mandy Rose has been provided by her agent. According to TMZ Sports, the former NXT champion has made $500k off her racy videos in just one week. Mandy was dismissed on Wednesday when she posted sexual photos on the subscription-based portal FanTime, a platform similar to OnlyFans, which is prohibited by WWE.
Sol Ruca Discusses Her Viral Finisher And Changing The Women’s Division
Sol Ruca went viral recently for all the right reasons recently as her imploding cutter finishing move caused quite a buzz after a recent match on NXT Level Up. Speaking to FOX News, Roca discussed Triple H’s tweet on the move and the viral moment. “When I saw that...
Next Week’s RAW Will Be A “Best Of” Show
Next Monday will see no new RAW. It was announced tonight that next week’s Monday Night RAW will be a “Best Of” show, showing us the best moments of 2022. Meanwhile, the roster will have a non-televised live event in Madison Square Garden. We will be back with fresh RAW’s on the first RAW of 2023, which will feature a Women’s Championship and United States Championship matches.
Ethan Page vs. Bryan Danielson Set For Next Week
Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson came out to the ring to talk about William Regal and MJF. Bryan said that if there’s one thing Regal taught him, it’s that actions have consequences and MJF now has a handful. Suddenly, he was interrupted by Ethan Page who questioned why Bryan should get a title shot ahead of him. Then, Stokely called Bryan a raggedy bitch. Ethan told Bryan that he will turn him into a vegetable, to which Bryan challenged him to come try. Ethan didn’t, but, says that he will fight Bryan next week and Danielson accepted the challenge.
