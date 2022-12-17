ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

WJCL

Savannah State to host 2023 SIAC Basketball Tournament

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) has selected Savannah, Georgia and Tiger Arena as the official site of the 2022-2023 SIAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament, presented by Cricket, the conference announced Tuesday in a press release. “I am excited for Savannah State University...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Georgia Southern signs 19 student-athletes on National Signing Day

STATESBORO, Ga. — The Georgia Southern Eagles landed 19 student-athletes on the first day of the early national signing period in December on Wednesday. The signees are the second recruiting class for head coach Clay Helton and his staff. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Overnight shelters opening in Beaufort, Bluffton ahead of freezing temperatures

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Homeless shelters in Savannah prepare for freeze. Ahead of anticipated freezing temperatures later this week, shelters are opening throughout Beaufort County to provide safe and warm places to stay. According to Beaufort County, shelters in both Beaufort and Bluffton will be available. In Beaufort,...
BLUFFTON, SC
WJCL

City of Savannah employees make big food donation to Second Harvest

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The holidays represent a big time of need to help feed the hungry. And, now thanks to the city of Savannah, one group will be able to do just that. “Good public service starts with great public servants and Team Savannah is full of great public servants," said Jay Melder, Savannah city manager.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Missing in South Carolina: Deputies search for teen girl believed to be with boyfriend out of state

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales left her home in North Charleston on Sunday and has not returned. It is believed she is with her boyfriend, whose identity is unknown, in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

Police: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Savannah are investigating a domestic dispute that resulted in a shooting. According to a statement from SPD on Wednesday, officers responded to Wilder Drive and found an adult male suffering from what was said to be non life-threatening injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Some businesses at Savannah Mall told to leave without reason

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Some store owners at the Savannah Mall are frustrated and angry. They tell WJCL 22 News mall management gave them a 30-day notice to vacate without any warning. It happened to Dance Savannah. The owners have been in business at the mall for six years. The studio has banners hanging from national dance competitions where its dance teams have won awards.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Helping the Homeless: Organizations, shelters make extra room ahead of Savannah cold front

SAVANNAH, Ga. — As a historic cold front is set to hit the Savannah area Christmas weekend, efforts are being made to help the most disadvantaged population: the homeless. "I grew up intermittently homeless," said Dr. Timothy Connelly, of Memorial Health. "As a child I've lived in cars for a while for periods of time I've stayed in salvation army shelters when I was a child and I know what it's like to not have some place to go."
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Effingham County kids receive new bicycles for Christmas

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Some Effingham County kids will have a very special gift under their tree this Christmas thanks to a new initiative. “I love the bike," Lilly Lancaster said. And Lilly wasn’t alone in that sentiment. The little girl celebrating her 8th birthday Monday was one of...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Trooper: Single-vehicle crash claims life of Tattnall County EMT

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A part-time EMT is dead following a crash in Montgomery County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, Jon Braddy was traveling north on Bear Creek Road, near Cypress Lane, in a Chevy Tahoe just before 7 p.m. Sunday when his vehicle veered to the right and left the roadway.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA

