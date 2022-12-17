Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Related
WJCL
Savannah State to host 2023 SIAC Basketball Tournament
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) has selected Savannah, Georgia and Tiger Arena as the official site of the 2022-2023 SIAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament, presented by Cricket, the conference announced Tuesday in a press release. “I am excited for Savannah State University...
WJCL
Georgia Southern signs 19 student-athletes on National Signing Day
STATESBORO, Ga. — The Georgia Southern Eagles landed 19 student-athletes on the first day of the early national signing period in December on Wednesday. The signees are the second recruiting class for head coach Clay Helton and his staff. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
WJCL
Hoping for Christmas snow? Where snowflakes are possible in Georgia, Carolinas later this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A winter storm will send a surge of frigid temperatures pouring across the Southeast leading up to the Christmas holiday. Rain and snow are possible in parts of the South and Southeast. While not everyone will see snow, let's take a look at how far you will have to travel to see a few snowflakes in parts of Georgia and the Carolinas.
WJCL
Arctic cold front to deliver coldest Christmas temperatures in 30+ years to Savannah, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A winter storm will impact millions of people across the the central and eastern U.S. as the Christmas holiday nears. For southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry, this storm system is all about the frigid temperatures it will send our way. The Savannah area will likely see...
WJCL
Overnight shelters opening in Beaufort, Bluffton ahead of freezing temperatures
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Homeless shelters in Savannah prepare for freeze. Ahead of anticipated freezing temperatures later this week, shelters are opening throughout Beaufort County to provide safe and warm places to stay. According to Beaufort County, shelters in both Beaufort and Bluffton will be available. In Beaufort,...
WJCL
City of Savannah employees make big food donation to Second Harvest
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The holidays represent a big time of need to help feed the hungry. And, now thanks to the city of Savannah, one group will be able to do just that. “Good public service starts with great public servants and Team Savannah is full of great public servants," said Jay Melder, Savannah city manager.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies search for teen girl believed to be with boyfriend out of state
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales left her home in North Charleston on Sunday and has not returned. It is believed she is with her boyfriend, whose identity is unknown, in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.
WJCL
Police: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Savannah are investigating a domestic dispute that resulted in a shooting. According to a statement from SPD on Wednesday, officers responded to Wilder Drive and found an adult male suffering from what was said to be non life-threatening injuries.
WJCL
As investigation unfolds after Georgia school shooter hoaxes, 911 calls show similarities
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An active shooter hoax at the end of November shut down as many as 20 schools across Georgia,including in Savannah. It came just weeks after a similar string of incidents in South Carolina. Now authorities say there are similarities in the 911 calls placed that day.
WJCL
Some businesses at Savannah Mall told to leave without reason
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Some store owners at the Savannah Mall are frustrated and angry. They tell WJCL 22 News mall management gave them a 30-day notice to vacate without any warning. It happened to Dance Savannah. The owners have been in business at the mall for six years. The studio has banners hanging from national dance competitions where its dance teams have won awards.
WJCL
In order to accommodate larger cargo ships, GDOT considers raising Talmadge Bridge by up to 10 feet
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah currently has the fastest-growing port in the country, and state leaders are taking steps to ensure it stays that way. The Georgia Department of Transportation is considering making some changes to the nearby Talmadge Bridge to ensure port traffic keeps flowing smoothly. While the 31-year-old...
WJCL
Missing in Savannah: Police searching for 16-year-old boy who vanished
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing teenage boy. Luis Ortega, 16, was last seen Sunday at 11:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Florida Avenue. Luis is described as 125 pounds, 5 feet 5 inches with black hair and brown eyes. He was...
WJCL
Savannah airport reports flight delays, cancellation amid Christmas travel rush
SAVANNAH, Ga. — As of Wednesday afternoon, there are multiple flight delays and at least one cancellation at the airport in Savannah. Multiple airlines reported delays as long as five hours on Wednesday, according to the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport website. One United Airlines flight to Chicago, scheduled for...
WJCL
Effingham County church to open its doors as warming shelter ahead of freezing temperatures
RINCON, Ga. — Above video: Homeless shelters prepare for Savannah freeze. A warming shelter is set to open in Effingham County due to freezing temperatures expected later this week. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at 155 Goshen Road, plans to open its building as a warming center from Friday...
WJCL
Weather whiplash: Christmas cold blast to a mild New Year's Eve...the temperatures you can expect
The final days of 2022 will take us on a wild temperature roller coaster. From a cold blast for the Christmas holiday, to a jump above average for New Year's Eve. If you like frigid or mild weather, there's something for everyone before year's end. Up first is potentially the...
WJCL
Helping the Homeless: Organizations, shelters make extra room ahead of Savannah cold front
SAVANNAH, Ga. — As a historic cold front is set to hit the Savannah area Christmas weekend, efforts are being made to help the most disadvantaged population: the homeless. "I grew up intermittently homeless," said Dr. Timothy Connelly, of Memorial Health. "As a child I've lived in cars for a while for periods of time I've stayed in salvation army shelters when I was a child and I know what it's like to not have some place to go."
WJCL
Effingham County kids receive new bicycles for Christmas
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Some Effingham County kids will have a very special gift under their tree this Christmas thanks to a new initiative. “I love the bike," Lilly Lancaster said. And Lilly wasn’t alone in that sentiment. The little girl celebrating her 8th birthday Monday was one of...
WJCL
Months without answers, police raise reward to $15,000 to find killer of Savannah teen girl
SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's been more than seven months since a 15-year-old girl was fatally shot in Savannah's Yamacraw Village. But, to date, no arrests have been made in the case. On Monday, the Savannah Police Department increased the reward to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest in...
WJCL
Trooper: Single-vehicle crash claims life of Tattnall County EMT
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A part-time EMT is dead following a crash in Montgomery County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, Jon Braddy was traveling north on Bear Creek Road, near Cypress Lane, in a Chevy Tahoe just before 7 p.m. Sunday when his vehicle veered to the right and left the roadway.
WJCL
The holiday season can mean an uptick in seasonal crimes. Here's how to stay safe
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — It’s the holiday season, but unfortunately, that means an uptick in the seasonal crimes that come along with it. But the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is offering up some tips to keep you and your family safe. First, they say if you’re going...
Comments / 0