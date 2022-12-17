Read full article on original website
Lady Hounds knock off Washington to take conference lead
FORT MADISON - The Christmas break has come at a good time for Fort Madison High School’s girls basketball team. The Bloodhounds will take some momentum into the time off after Tuesday’s 52-46 home win over Washington. Fort Madison coach Toni Sargent is hoping to find a team...
Hounds fall to Washington on the road
WASHINGTON - Julian Dear's 15 first half points weren't enough to help the Hounds to their third win in a row. Dear hit five 3-balls and the Hounds held Washington to just 20 points in the first half, but the Demons prevailed 57-37 in Southeast Conference boys basketball action. The...
Plans still have softball, baseball at Baxter's
FORT MADISON - According to Fort Madison Activities Director Jeff Lamb, Bloodhound softball will be moved to the Baxter Sports Complex this summer. Lamb told a group of six, including Baxter Sports Director Jeff Woodside, board members Larry Smith and Bill Schulte, Denmark Ball Association President Jerry Gerber, and former FMHS baseball coach Dick Burch about the decision Sunday night at a meeting at the sports complex.
Printy Funeral Home obituary – Jack Verdell Boeddeker, 81, Fort Madison
Jack Verdell Boeddeker, 81, of Fort Madison, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Jack was born on July 27, 1941, at his home outside Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of Junior and Martha (Watznauer) Boeddeker. On February 24, 1963, he was united in marriage to Ronda Kamps at Concordia Lutheran Church in Warsaw, Illinois. She survives.
Vigen Memorial Home obituary - Imogene L. Brookhart, 90, Keokuk
Imogene L. (Graf) Brookhart, 90, of Keokuk, IA, passed away Saturday December 17th at Accura Healthcare East in Newton, IA. She was born on November 12, 1932, in Keokuk, the daughter of Charles O. Graf and Nellie E. (Kruger) Graf. She was raised in Alexandria, MO and graduated from Kahoka High School in May 1951.
King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary - Roger D. Languell, 79, Fort Madison
Roger D. Languell, 79, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 6:32 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at his home. He was born on January 12, 1943 in Fort Wayne, IN to Ray & Helen Chronister Languell. He married Norma J. Bender on May 5, 2001 at the central park gazebo in Fort Madison, IA. He retired from the U.S. Navy with 20 years of service. After retirement, he worked at the Iowa State Penitentiary and lastly at Mediacom. He served in the Fort Madison Veterans Honor Guard and was a member of the Fort Madison American Legion. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and travelling.
For the Record – Monday, December 19, 2022
12/15/22 – 12:00 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Justin Allen Hahn, 37, of Fort Madison, from another agency, on a charge of domestic abuse assault - 3rd sub. He was taken to Lee County Jail. 12/15/22 – 9:04 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report...
Roller appointed to 2nd Ward seat
FORT MADISON - A long-time Fort Madison resident has been appointed to fill a vacant seat on the City Council. Angela Roller was appointed with a 4-3 vote of the council on the first vote. Councilwoman Rebecca Bowker nominated Roller while another nomination was being put forward. Donna Amandus seconded...
Area bracing for holiday winter storm
LEE COUNTY - The area is bracing for a holiday winter storm that could dump up to five inches of snow locally, with the potential for blizzard-like conditions Thursday and Friday. Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said he got a call from Lee County Emergency Management Coordinator Jason Dinwiddie about...
This not your father's Christmas display
FORT MADISON - He lit up Avenue E on Halloween and now he's lighting it up for Christmas. Fort Madison's Matt Emmett of 804 Avenue E has used his own ingenuity, a heavy, heavy dose of motherboards, tech gadgetry, and even 3D printers to create a winter digital wonderland music show for passersby on the city's east side.
