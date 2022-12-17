ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Kyrie Irving hits buzzer-beater over Fred VanVleet to lift Nets past Raptors

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10TYC9_0jlkAZ6400

Kyrie Irving came up clutch on Friday night in Toronto.

Irving sent Fred VanVleet sliding and drilled a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Brooklyn Nets past the Raptors 119-116 at Scotiabank Arena.

With just 3.1 seconds left on the clock, Ben Simmons inbounded a pass from the sidelines after a VanVleet foul with the score tied up at 116. Irving caught the ball at the logo and took three hard dribbles to the right, the last of which sent VanVleet sliding to his left as Irving came back the other way.

His step-back 3-pointer was perfect.

The bucket concluded what was an 18-point comeback for the Nets, who have now won five games in a row.

"A lot of confidence, team trust and just getting my feet underneath me," Irving . "I talked to my dad before I came on this trip. Shoutout to my dad, he told me to get my balance underneath me every time I shoot my threes. Haven't been shooting as great as I want on the season, but just gotta keep repping it out. Once you got the ball in your hands at the end of the game, it's what you dream about."

The Nets fell behind by 18 points just before halftime, though they held the Raptors scoreless for nearly two minutes to start the third quarter while cutting the game quickly back to single digits. From there they bounced back and forth, with neither team pulling ahead by more than eight points the rest of the way. Yuta Watanabe hit a 3-pointer with just 15 seconds left for the Nets to put them up by two late, but Scottie Barnes drilled a pair of free throws after an Irving foul to tie it up once more — which set up Irving’s final shot to seal the deal.

Irving dropped a team-high 32 points in the win while shooting 3-of-9 from behind the arc. Kevin Durant added 28 points, and Nic Claxton finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

VanVleet led the Raptors with 39 points while shooting 14-of-24 from the field. Barnes dropped 26 points, and Pascal Siakam finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. The Raptors have now lost four straight and five of their last six.

The Nets will take on the Pistons next on Sunday in Detroit, which will wrap up a four-game road trip. They’ve won nine of their last 10 games, and are now 18-12 on the season.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Nets score 91 in 1st half, wallop weary Warriors 143-113

NEW YORK — (AP) — Jacque Vaughn wasn't aware his Brooklyn Nets had the best first half in their history. One of the best in NBA history, actually. Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in the league, and the Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York.
PARIS, NY
WSB Radio

Mitchell scores 36, leads Cavs past Giannis, Bucks 114-106

CLEVELAND — (AP) — On their third try, the Cavaliers didn't collapse against the Bucks. Donovan Mitchell wasn't going to let that happen again. Mitchell scored 36 points and Cleveland finally put together a complete game against Milwaukee, withstanding superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo's season-high 45-point performance in a 114-106 victory Wednesday night.
CLEVELAND, OH
WSB Radio

Scoot Henderson, the projected No. 2 player in the 2023 NBA draft, returning to the court soon

LAS VEGAS — The G League Ignite have been without their star point guard, Scoot Henderson, since Nov. 18, after Henderson suffered a concussion and nose fracture in a game against the Salt Lake City Stars. The 18-year-old put on a show in October against projected No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama and has done enough to solidify himself as one of the top picks in the 2023 NBA draft.
ALABAMA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
52K+
Followers
112K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy