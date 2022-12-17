Read full article on original website
No. 3 Houston 83, McNeese St. 44
MCNEESE ST. (3-10) Berze 5-8 0-0 13, Francois 1-4 0-0 2, Massie 1-6 0-0 2, Oday 0-7 0-0 0, Scott 2-7 0-0 5, English 3-4 0-0 7, Shumate 4-11 1-2 10, McMillan 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 2-2 1-3 5. Totals 18-49 2-5 44.
Ohio St. 95, Maine 61
MAINE (6-6) Feierbergs 3-6 0-0 6, Clayton 2-6 2-2 6, Tynes 9-14 1-2 19, Wright-McLeish 1-7 0-0 3, Juozapaitis 6-15 1-1 16, Filipovity 3-8 0-0 8, Turgut 1-3 1-1 3, Adetogun 0-3 0-0 0, Nenadic 0-2 0-0 0, Ireland 0-0 0-0 0, Steele 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 5-6 61.
Lincoln edges Liberty with hot free throw shooting
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — On a night the Lincoln girls basketball team hit 17 of 19 free throws, Lincoln’s Ashlyn Riley made the four most crucial from the line. With the Cougars clinging to a two-point lead with under two minutes remaining, Liberty, with three team fouls, fouled a Lincoln ball handler on four consecutive plays. The fourth happened to be Riley.
Reep scores 29 to lead Indians to win over Laurel Highlands
BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WV News) — Gabby Reep poured in a game-high 29 points to lead Bridgeport past Laurel Highlands (Pa.) 51-21 in girls basketball action Wednesday night at Bridgeport High gymnasium. Reep made 11 of 23 shots from the field and 6 of 8 at the free throw...
Bittinger's late bucket lifts Huskies over Cougars
BAKER, W.Va. — Derek Bittinger knocked down a corner 3-pointer with 16 seconds to go and the defense got the final stop which allowed the Northern Huskies to escape Baker with a 52-49 victory over the East Hardy Cougars in Tuesday night’s high school boys’ basketball match-up. It capped off a successful week for the Northern boys who also poured in convincing wins over Meyersdale last Friday and Hancock on Monday, making the Huskies 4-1 at the start of the holiday break.
Memphis defeats Alabama State 83-61
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — DeAndre Williams scored 25 points as Memphis beat Alabama State 83-61 on Wednesday night. Williams added seven rebounds for the Tigers (10-3). Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu scored 14 points while going 6 of 7 from the field and 2 of 5 from the free throw line and added seven blocks. Kendric Davis also scored 14 points.
No. 1 Purdue 74, New Orleans 53
NEW ORLEANS (3-8) Jackson 6-8 1-2 14, Kirkland 0-1 2-2 2, Johnson 7-14 0-0 17, Sackey 0-5 0-0 0, Wilson-Rouse 3-7 0-1 8, Henry 3-5 2-2 8, Doughty 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 0-1 0-0 0, Murphy 0-0 0-0 0, Vincent 0-0 2-2 2, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 0-0 2-2 2, Simes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-41 9-11 53.
Marquee Marion matchup goes to No. 1 North over No. 9 East, 64-51
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgan Cochran and East Fairmont finished the first half with momentum, reducing North Marion’s lead from a dozen points to just a half-dozen. But Olivia Toland scored five straight, and seven of nine, of her team’s points early in the third quarter, pushing the difference back to double digits, where it would stay the rest of the way as the Class AAA preseason No. 1 Huskies (2-1) handed the Bees (4-1), ninth in the preseason, their first loss, 64-51, at a lively Hive on Wednesday night.
Indiana 117, Boston 112
INDIANA (117) Hield 3-7 0-0 8, Nesmith 6-13 2-2 15, Turner 4-8 1-1 10, Haliburton 12-24 3-4 33, Nembhard 4-9 0-0 8, Smith 3-6 0-0 8, Mathurin 3-9 0-0 7, Brissett 3-5 1-2 8, Duarte 5-10 0-0 14, McConnell 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 46-98 7-9 117.
Dallas 104, Minnesota 99
DALLAS (104) Bullock 3-8 0-0 8, Hardaway Jr. 6-13 5-7 21, Wood 5-12 1-1 12, Dinwiddie 6-13 3-3 19, Doncic 8-16 8-9 25, Bertans 1-3 0-0 3, Powell 3-4 4-5 10, Ntilikina 0-0 2-2 2, Walker 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 34-75 23-27 104.
Philadelphia 113, Detroit 93
DETROIT (93) Bogdanovic 1-3 8-9 10, Stewart 3-7 0-0 6, Duren 3-4 1-2 7, Hayes 6-15 0-0 12, Ivey 7-18 3-6 18, Bagley III 1-5 7-8 10, Bey 4-10 1-3 11, Knox II 1-5 0-0 2, Burks 2-5 2-2 7, Diallo 2-4 3-4 7, Joseph 1-1 0-0 3, McGruder 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-79 25-34 93.
Chicago 110, Atlanta 108
CHICAGO (110) DeRozan 12-23 4-6 28, Williams 5-11 0-0 11, Vucevic 8-17 2-2 20, Caruso 2-2 0-0 5, LaVine 8-16 5-6 22, Terry 0-0 0-0 0, Drummond 2-3 1-2 5, Dosunmu 4-6 0-0 9, White 2-8 5-6 10. Totals 43-86 17-22 110.
