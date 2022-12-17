ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers' Anthony Davis misses 2nd half with right foot injury

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJUsC_0jlkAUgR00

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Anthony Davis is missing the second half of the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Denver Nuggets with a right foot injury.

Davis apparently got hurt Friday night when he landed awkwardly after a layup attempt under the basket in the first quarter, although he kept playing until halftime.

Davis scored 10 points in the first quarter, but went scoreless in the second while playing eight minutes. He didn’t return from the locker room with his teammates for the second half, with Thomas Bryant taking over at center.

The injury creates a new wave of uncertainty about the perpetually problematic health of the Lakers’ star big man. Davis is averaging 28.8 points and 12.4 rebounds per game this season despite managing lower back stiffness for several weeks.

After leading the Lakers to a 2020 championship in his first season alongside LeBron James, Davis played in about 50% of the Lakers’ games over the past two years while bedeviled by numerous injuries. The eight-time All-Star has missed only four games this season while enjoying a return to his dominant form from his best seasons in New Orleans and Los Angeles.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Mitchell scores 36, leads Cavs past Giannis, Bucks 114-106

CLEVELAND — (AP) — On their third try, the Cavaliers didn't collapse against the Bucks. Donovan Mitchell wasn't going to let that happen again. Mitchell scored 36 points and Cleveland finally put together a complete game against Milwaukee, withstanding superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo's season-high 45-point performance in a 114-106 victory Wednesday night.
CLEVELAND, OH
WSB Radio

Nets score 91 in 1st half vs Warriors, 3rd-most in NBA

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets rang up 91 points Wednesday night in the first half against Golden State, the third-highest total in NBA history. The Nets led 91-51 against a Warriors team missing Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins. Brooklyn shot 35 for 49 (71.4%) in the opening 24 minutes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSB Radio

Ex-Patriots LB, NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest charged with alleged assault at Hollywood nightclub

Former New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest was arrested on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon in Los Angeles on Monday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office told local media that McGinest turned himself in early Monday morning for an alleged incident that took place at a West Hollywood nightclub earlier in December. He provided a statement, was charged and then released on $30,000 bond, per the reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
52K+
Followers
112K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy