Kait 8
Arkansas State football kicks off Early Signing Period
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Red Wolves are adding to the pack. Arkansas State football signed JUCO and HS standouts in the first day of the Early Signing Period. The 2023 Red Wolves recruiting class includes 4 in-state signees: DeAndra Burns (El Dorado), Walker Davis (Benton), Brandon Greil (Joe T. Robinson), and Cedric Hawkins (Stuttgart).
Kait 8
Dec. 20: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are looking at temperatures from today until Thursday in the 40s but don’t expect too much sunshine this week. Thursday is the main day that we are watching. At this time, models...
Kait 8
Lawsuit filed over Jonesboro church building
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro has taken a step to keep its current church building by filing a lawsuit. Daniel P. Dalton and D. Chris Gardner filed the lawsuit on behalf of First United Methodist Church Monday around 10:30 a.m. against the Board of Trustees of the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church, The Arkansas Conference of United Methodist Church, and other interested parties in the properties.
Kait 8
Helping you plan your day
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are starting the morning with temperatures going in the 40s, but we will end the day in the single digits!. Snow is expected to arrive shortly after lunch and a good part of the...
Kait 8
Man dies in West Memphis crash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A 50-year-old Proctor man died after he got into a crash with another person in Crittenden County. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 on Highway 70 (East Broadway Avenue). According to a preliminary crash report, 43-year-old Keith...
Kait 8
Paragould man appointed to United Soybean Board
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man has been met with a big honor in the agriculture industry. On Monday, Dec. 19, the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board congratulated Dustin Henson, as he was appointed to the United Soybean Board. According to a news release, Henson will represent Arkansas during a...
Kait 8
Warming centers open ahead of cold temperatures
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A huge blast of arctic air will be rolling into our area by Thursday. With single-digit temperatures expected, homeless shelters and city buildings in Northeast Arkansas will be opening their doors to help keep some of our neighbors warm. Check out the latest forecast: https://www.kait8.com/weather/. Below,...
Kait 8
Warming shelter in Paragould set to open its doors
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - One spot in Greene County is opening its doors for those people who need a spot to get warm. The gym inside the Greater Vision Church in Paragould will be opened as a warming shelter on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23 with freezing temperatures in the forecast.
neareport.com
Jonesboro business reports $32,000 forgery
Jonesboro, Ark. – Several Jonesboro businesses fell victim to thieves recently, reports released on Monday by the police department showed. One of the larger theft reports was made on December 17, when police responded to Elite Eyecare and Optical, 2100-E. Highland Drive. The report, which still contains mostly masked information, says that a suspect made and cashed a forged check on the victim’s account, with the victim, in this case, being the business itself. The report says $32,000 was stolen from the business, a felonious amount.
Kait 8
Law enforcement officer passes away
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Communities across northeast Arkansas mourn the loss of Joshua Murray, 36. He died Thursday, December 15. He was originally from Paragould, Arkansas. Murray was a firefighter for the Blytheville Fire Department. In 2015, he received the Firefighter if the Year award. He later transferred over...
Kait 8
Teen arrested for car theft
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a teen and are searching for another in connection to two stolen vehicles. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, officer Thomas Nash and Sgt Anthony Zaffarano noticed two vehicles traveling west on Nettleton at 80 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone.
Kait 8
Gearing your car up for freezing temperatures
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the holidays around the corner, many will be hitting the road. However, with single-digit temperatures in the forecast, there could be issues with your car and you need to be prepared. Changing out your windshield wipers and making sure your oil is changed is key,...
Kait 8
Washington pays tribute to fallen Arkansas Law Enforcement
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) - Arkansas U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton paid tribute on the Senate floor to Benton County Sheriff’s Detective Paul Newell, Stuttgart Police Sergeant Donald Scoby, and Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks. A news release from Dec. 21 tells how the two senators will remember...
Kait 8
FOUND: Crews called to search for man
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police searched for a man that went hunting Sunday. He is now found. Police found the man right before 9 Sunday evening. According to the Poinsett County Sherriff’s Office, a family called the office around 7 Sunday evening. They were told the man went...
Kait 8
Greene County park sees additional funding
DELAPLAINE, Ark. (KAIT) - A small community in Greene County has been granted some big money to bring some longtime renovations. The town of Delaplaine announced on Monday, Dec. 19 it had been chosen to receive a $100,000 FUN Park Grant. Officials said they were excited to use the money...
Kait 8
Police department looking to add eyes in the sky
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - In Kennett, the police department is working to add sky cops around town to make people feel a little safer when they are out and about. They will be seen in some spots which will include the roads in and out of the city and will help catch people who try to flee the scene of a crime.
Kait 8
City prepares for the impending winter weather
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It is business as usual right now for the city of Jonesboro ahead of the frigid temperature and snow chances moving in. Homeless citizens are looking for a warm place to stay during the cold spell, but the city is not accommodating them unless need be. Despite multiple other communities opening warming shelters for their displaced residents.
Kait 8
Paragould man arrested on multiple charges
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 2 a.m. on Dec. 19 Paragould Police were called to Wayne’s Towing on East Kings Highway. The police received multiple calls of suspicious noises coming from the towing company. Paragould Police arrested a local man, Virgil Wallace after they said he used tools to...
Kait 8
Police chief questions report on Jonesboro officer death
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The death of a Jonesboro police officer has been in question for months, but it is now known what caused officer Vincent “Vinny” Parks to take his last breath. In a letter sent on Thursday, Dec. 15, Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley credited health...
Kait 8
Paragould man arrested for catalytic converter theft
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A 53-year-old Paragould man is behind bars after police said he was caught on camera stealing a catalytic converter. Police arrested Russell Collins on Monday, Dec. 19 for first-degree criminal mischief and theft of property $1,000 or less. According to a probable cause affidavit, on...
