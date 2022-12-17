Read full article on original website
montanarightnow.com
Several incidents reported on roadways throughout Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents on roadways throughout Montana Wednesday as severe winter weather continues. On I-94 westbound near Miles City, the passing lane is partially blocked due to a commercial vehicle crash on the shoulder at mile-marker 140. On I-90 westbound, a...
montanarightnow.com
Construction of Billings Inner Belt Loop to start spring 2023
BILLINGS, Mont. - Construction of the Billings Inner Belt Loop is scheduled to start in the spring of 2023, according to Public Works Director Debi Meling. Meling said it may be finished as soon as fall 2023, although it could take up to 1 1/2 years to complete. Meling said...
montanarightnow.com
Billings Public Schools will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22
BILLINGS, Mont. - Due to forecasted frigid temperatures, Billings Public Schools will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22. Scheduled activities on Wednesday and Thursday, including practices, are canceled and may be rescheduled at a later date, Superintendent Greg Upham said. Building administration and custodians will report to their respective buildings in...
