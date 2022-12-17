Read full article on original website
Rhinelander boys hockey ends 2022 with win over Marshfield
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander High School's boys hockey team dropped their first game of the season last Saturday to Jeffers (MI.). However, they are still undefeated against Wisconsin teams this season. The 4-1 Hodags hosted the 5-3 Marshfield Tigers in hopes of staying undefeated against teams from Wisconsin. It was...
Meals on wheels relies on volunteers especially during the holiday season
WOODRUFF, Wis. (WJFW) - Throughout the year, organizations like the aging and disability resource center in Rhinelander aim to help feed the homebound of the community. As the colder weather continues, the program is grateful to have a steady turnout from volunteers. Regularly welcoming eight or nine volunteers per day, they serve 96 members of the community, all for a donation.
General Assembler/Crew Member - 3365279
• Entry level position with opportunity to learn and explore many jobs within the plant site including production, equipment maintenance, and supervision. • Stack, move, and assemble windows and window parts. • Apply hardware and weather strip to wood frames and doors using a hand drill. • Operate saws to...
Children Services Worker - 3364268
JOB DUTIES: The work involves determining the needs of the child/family, arranging needed services, and making referrals to other resources as needed. Position provides opportunities for growth and learning experiences. Supervision is provided. The position also requires limited paid 24-hour on-call duties (approximately 30 days per year). QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or...
