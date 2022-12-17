WOODRUFF, Wis. (WJFW) - Throughout the year, organizations like the aging and disability resource center in Rhinelander aim to help feed the homebound of the community. As the colder weather continues, the program is grateful to have a steady turnout from volunteers. Regularly welcoming eight or nine volunteers per day, they serve 96 members of the community, all for a donation.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO